Moody's upgrades Columbia Pipeline Group to A3; outlook stable

19 Dec 2019
Approximately $2.25 billion of debt securities upgraded
Toronto, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Columbia Pipeline Group,
Inc. (CPG) to A3 from Baa1. The outlook is stable.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to A3 from Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
"We expect Columbia Pipeline Group to report a robust FFO to debt
ratio in excess of 60% for fiscal year 2019," said
Gavin MacFarlane, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit
Officer. "The upgrade is primarily based on these very strong
financial metrics that support an A3 rating, as well as the close
relationship with its parent, TransCanada Pipelines."
CPG's financial strength continues to benefit from parent TransCanada
Pipelines Limited's (TCPL Baa1 stable) financial policies that have
funded both its expansion program and debt maturities with equity injections.
Moody's expects cash flow to continue to grow following the completion
of several large projects in 2019 and a pipeline modernization program
that drives rate increases. At the same time, debt levels
have declined over the past several years as the company paid down a $500
million debt maturity in 2018.
CPG's A3 rating reflects its strategically located natural gas pipelines
that sit atop the Marcellus and Utica shale producing regions.
These assets generate predictable cash flow that is underpinned by long-term
contracts that have an average remaining life of about 8 years.
About 40% of contracted capacity is with utilities which are typically
investment grade counterparties. Moody's incorporates a view that
these utility customers are likely to continue to re-contract for
shipping capacity. However, overall shipper credit quality
has declined as the number of producer-shippers has increased and
some counterparties have been downgraded.
Nevertheless, CPG's cash flows are expected to increase and
we expect financial metrics to continue to remain a key credit strength
as capital needs continue to be met with retained cash flow or equity
injections from a credit supportive parent when required. These
equity injections have enabled CPG to fund its capital program and repay
debt as it has come due. Key projects that the company has completed
that have added to cash flow in 2019 include the $3.2 billion
Mountaineer XPress, $0.9 billion WB XPress,
$0.6 billion Gulf XPress and ongoing modernization programs
that include $1.1 billion of spending over the period 2018-2020.
Because of the close interrelationship between CPG and the parent company,
CPG's rating is constrained to no more than one notch above the
more heavily levered and lower rated parent TCPL.
Moody's views the natural gas pipeline sector as having low exposure
to carbon transition risks. In addition, Moody's believes
CPG has moderate exposure to social risks, with the primary risks
related to health and safety associated with pipeline operations.
From a governance perspective, the company is unusual in the sector
in that it only prepares annual audited financial statements and no interim
statements.
Rating outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that key financial metrics
including FFO/debt will be sustained above 30% and that TCPL will
continue to provide financial support as necessary to support capital
spending and debt maturities.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
• An upgrade of CPG is unlikely without an upgrade of TCPL.
• If TCPL is upgraded, we could upgrade the CPG rating if the
company's business risk profile improves; for example, through
additional firm contacts with high quality shippers or a material extension
in the average tenor of existing contracts.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
• Key financial metrics including FFO/debt is forecast to be sustained
below 30%
• The company is unable to continue to recontract the pipeline on
favorable terms or there is an ongoing deterioration in counterparty credit
quality or
• A downgrade of TCPL or a change in the parent's credit supportive
financial policies
CPG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCPL. CPG owns and operates
a U.S.-based portfolio of natural gas pipeline that
transport gas across about 15,500 miles of FERC-regulated
interstate natural gas pipelines extending from New York to the Gulf of
Mexico, the nation's largest natural gas storage system with
approximately 300 million dekatherms (MMDth) of working gas capacity,
as well as ownership of royalty interest in some gas wells.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology
Gavin MacFarlane
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
