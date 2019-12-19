Moody's upgrades Columbia Pipeline Group to A3; outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

I AGREE Related Issuers Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc.: Update following upgrade to A3; outlook stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of TransCanada PipeLines Limited Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc to Baa1 from Baa2; outlook remains positive Rating Action: Moody's affirms Columbia Pipeline Group's Baa2 rating, changes outlook to positive Issuer In-Depth: TransCanada PipeLines Limited: Frequently Asked Questions: TransCanada Corporation's Proposed Acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Columbia Pipeline Group to A3; outlook stable 19 Dec 2019 Approximately $2.25 billion of debt securities upgraded Toronto, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. (CPG) to A3 from Baa1. The outlook is stable. Upgrades: ..Issuer: Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive RATINGS RATIONALE "We expect Columbia Pipeline Group to report a robust FFO to debt ratio in excess of 60% for fiscal year 2019," said Gavin MacFarlane, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. "The upgrade is primarily based on these very strong financial metrics that support an A3 rating, as well as the close relationship with its parent, TransCanada Pipelines." CPG's financial strength continues to benefit from parent TransCanada Pipelines Limited's (TCPL Baa1 stable) financial policies that have funded both its expansion program and debt maturities with equity injections. Moody's expects cash flow to continue to grow following the completion of several large projects in 2019 and a pipeline modernization program that drives rate increases. At the same time, debt levels have declined over the past several years as the company paid down a $500 million debt maturity in 2018. CPG's A3 rating reflects its strategically located natural gas pipelines that sit atop the Marcellus and Utica shale producing regions. These assets generate predictable cash flow that is underpinned by long-term contracts that have an average remaining life of about 8 years. About 40% of contracted capacity is with utilities which are typically investment grade counterparties. Moody's incorporates a view that these utility customers are likely to continue to re-contract for shipping capacity. However, overall shipper credit quality has declined as the number of producer-shippers has increased and some counterparties have been downgraded. Nevertheless, CPG's cash flows are expected to increase and we expect financial metrics to continue to remain a key credit strength as capital needs continue to be met with retained cash flow or equity injections from a credit supportive parent when required. These equity injections have enabled CPG to fund its capital program and repay debt as it has come due. Key projects that the company has completed that have added to cash flow in 2019 include the $3.2 billion Mountaineer XPress, $0.9 billion WB XPress, $0.6 billion Gulf XPress and ongoing modernization programs that include $1.1 billion of spending over the period 2018-2020. Because of the close interrelationship between CPG and the parent company, CPG's rating is constrained to no more than one notch above the more heavily levered and lower rated parent TCPL. Moody's views the natural gas pipeline sector as having low exposure to carbon transition risks. In addition, Moody's believes CPG has moderate exposure to social risks, with the primary risks related to health and safety associated with pipeline operations. From a governance perspective, the company is unusual in the sector in that it only prepares annual audited financial statements and no interim statements. Rating outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that key financial metrics including FFO/debt will be sustained above 30% and that TCPL will continue to provide financial support as necessary to support capital spending and debt maturities. Factors that could lead to an upgrade • An upgrade of CPG is unlikely without an upgrade of TCPL. • If TCPL is upgraded, we could upgrade the CPG rating if the company's business risk profile improves; for example, through additional firm contacts with high quality shippers or a material extension in the average tenor of existing contracts. Factors that could lead to a downgrade • Key financial metrics including FFO/debt is forecast to be sustained below 30% • The company is unable to continue to recontract the pipeline on favorable terms or there is an ongoing deterioration in counterparty credit quality or • A downgrade of TCPL or a change in the parent's credit supportive financial policies CPG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCPL. CPG owns and operates a U.S.-based portfolio of natural gas pipeline that transport gas across about 15,500 miles of FERC-regulated interstate natural gas pipelines extending from New York to the Gulf of Mexico, the nation's largest natural gas storage system with approximately 300 million dekatherms (MMDth) of working gas capacity, as well as ownership of royalty interest in some gas wells. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Gavin MacFarlane

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

