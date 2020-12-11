Moody's upgrades Composite Resins (AOC) to B1, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the corporate family
rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR)
to B1-PD from B2-PD of Composite Resins Holding BV (CR).
Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to B1 from B2 the rating of the
$510 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) and $90 million
senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and assigned a B1 rating
to the €25 million add-on to the TLB issued by Composite Resins
Subholding B.V..The outlook for both entities remains
stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade to B1 was prompted by the strong operating performance of
CR in its fiscal year (FY) 19/20 ending 30 September 2020 with an EBITDA
increase of $47.6 million, or 32% year-on-year,
to $194.3 million (company-defined). CR achieved
the EBITDA increase during a challenging period when it lost 11%
of its annual volumes and dealt with an adverse macro environment caused
by the coronavirus outbreak. The volume recovery by region has
been very uneven mid-2020 with the Asia region exhibiting strong
annual volume growth of 10% whilst EMEA has witnessed a decline
by about 22%. Moody's expects the EMEA region to revert
back to growth from fiscal Q3 2021 (calendar Q2) onwards although EMEA
on a relative basis is likely to exhibit the lowest growth rates after
the Americas and Asia.
EBITDA generation in FY20/21 will be supported by (i) the contribution
of the maleic anhydride asset that CR bought from Ashland for $98.3
million and that has a pro-forma annual EBITDA contribution of
around $25 million; and (ii) operating leverage once volume
growth resumes across all regions. While keeping fixed costs and
SG&A costs at FY19/20 level, future volume growth will result
in cost absorption and contribute to incremental EBITDA. Consequently,
Moody's expects gross leverage to decline further from FY19/20 levels
of around 2.9x (Moody's-adjusted) to around 2.5x
by FY20/21, positioning the company point-in-time
strongly in the B1 rating category. The B1 CFR incorporates headroom
for a reversal of EBITDA margins towards the mid-teens (%)
and for debt-funded acquisitions or dividends.
The market for unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) in the mature regions
N. America and Europe has been highly concentrated since the mergers
of AOC and Aliancys to form CR in 2018 and of Polynt and Reichhold to
form Specialty Chemicals International B.V. in 2017.
The concentrated market structure and rationale behaviour has helped in
Moody's opinion with price discipline in the UPR market and has
supported the EBITDA margin expansion from levels of around 10-12%
towards 20%. Given the high levels of market concentration
in excess of 90% in N. America and above 70% in Europe,
Moody's expects only bolt-on acquisitions in these markets.
Larger, transformational transactions are likely in adjacent,
non-UPR products where antitrust constraints are lower.
CR's liquidity is strong. Cash and cash equivalents at 30
September 2020 were $163.4 million and already reflect the
$69.2 million of cash that were used to fund the acquisition
of the maleic anhydride asset. $89.7 million of the
$90 million RCF were available. Based on incremental EBITDA
generation in the current fiscal year, limited investment requirements
of around 2.3% of annual sales, CR should remain highly
cash generative with Moody's-adjusted free cash flow to exceed
$100.0 million.
The company is controlled by funds managed by CVC, which,
as is often the case in private equity sponsored deals, have typically
a higher tolerance for leverage and governance is comparatively less transparent.
CR in FY18/19 paid out a $75 million dividend from excess cash.
In the absence of M&A Moody's expects that excess cash CR holds
will be paid out in further dividends.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable and assumes that CR maintains Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage of between 3.0x-4.0x and EBITDA margins
in the 15%-20% band.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade ratings if (i) the EBITDA margin increased
to above 20%; (ii) debt/EBITDA was sustainably below 3.0x;
and (iii) CR maintained a strong liquidity profile.
Moody's could downgrade ratings if (i) the EBITDA margin declined
to below 15%; (ii) debt/EBITDA increases to above 4.0x
on a sustained basis; and (iii) liquidity weakened.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
CR, with headquarters in the Netherlands, is also known under
its brand name AOC. It produces and supplies polyester and vinyl
ester resins and other solutions for applications in Coatings & Protective
Barriers, Colorants and Visual Effects, Adhesives and Specialties
and Conventional Composite Resins. Preliminary EBITDA in fiscal
year 2019/2020 ending 30 September 2020 was $194.3 million
on net sales of $958.5 million. Funds of CVC own
61.1% of CR, with an entity owned by Royal DSM NV
(A3 stable) holding 17.5%, management 12.5%
and FHH Enterprise Inc. 8.9%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
