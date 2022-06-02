Moody's upgrades Comstock's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Comstock Resources, Inc.'s (Comstock) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD and senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B3. Comstock's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

"Comstock's ratings upgrade reflects debt reduction and our expectation for further debt reduction and positive free cash flow over the remainder of 2022 and 2023 supported by strong natural gas prices and management's demonstrated commitment to debt reduction," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Comstock Resources, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Comstock Resources, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Comstock's upgrade to a B1 CFR reflects declining financial leverage and Moody's expectation of management following through on further debt reduction and reaching its leverage targets before increasing shareholder returns. The company's rating incorporates its geographic concentration in the Haynesville Shale and natural gas focus, and the benefits of good liquidity and a long-dated debt maturity profile. Comstock is supported by its large acreage position, low-cost production and very limited processing needs because of its dry natural gas production. Comstock benefits from proximity to Henry Hub which supports low basis differentials. It also benefits from nearby natural gas demand in the Gulf Coast region. Comstock's hedging activities improve cash flow visibility and mitigate risks from natural gas price volatility. Comstock's high proportion of proved undeveloped reserves provides a large drilling inventory but requires significant investment to develop. The company reduced its drilling and completion costs per lateral foot over the past few years benefitting capital efficiency. Comstock targets leverage below 1.5x before starting to pay dividends to shareholders.

Comstock's SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's view that Comstock will maintain good liquidity through 2023. Comstock has a revolving credit facility with a $1.4 billion borrowing base that matures in 2024. As of March 31, 2022, the company had $150 million outstanding on the facility and $12 million of cash on its balance sheet. In May 2022, Comstock redeemed the remaining $244 million senior unsecured notes due 2025 using borrowings on the revolver and cash on the balance sheet. Moody's expects the company to repay these borrowings out of free cash flow, allowing the revolver to be paid off before year-end 2022 under current natural gas prices. The revolver has two financial covenants comprised of a maximum leverage ratio of 4x and minimum current ratio of 1x. Moody's expects the company to maintain compliance with these covenants through 2023.

Comstock's $1.25 billion senior unsecured notes due 2029 and $965 million senior unsecured notes due 2030 are rated B2, one notch below the CFR, reflecting their effective subordination to the secured revolver due 2024 (unrated).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Comstock will generate positive free cash flow and reduce leverage over the next 12-18 months while maintaining good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include substantial additional debt reduction beyond expected repayment of revolver borrowings; and retained cash flow (RCF) to debt above 35% at mid-cycle natural gas prices to improve the company's ability to maintain production and credit metrics through periods of much weaker natural gas prices.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include an inability to generate consistent positive free cash flow and expected debt reduction; RCF/debt below 25%; weakening liquidity; or aggressive shareholder distributions.

Comstock, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is a publicly-traded independent exploration and production company with operations focused on the Haynesville Shale. Jerry Jones owns a majority of the company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

VP-Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

