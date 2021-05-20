Moody's upgrades Comstock's CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
Comstock Resources, Inc.'s (Comstock) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
to B2-PD from B3-PD, senior unsecured notes ratings
to B3 from Caa1 and Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-2
from SGL-3. The outlook remains stable.
"Comstock's ratings upgrade reflects our expectation for positive
free cash flow generation leading to reduced debt and financial leverage
with good liquidity over the next 12-18 months," commented
Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Comstock Resources, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded
to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Comstock Resources, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Comstock is prioritizing free cash flow in 2021 over production growth
and Moody's expects that the company will apply that free cash flow
towards debt reduction. Comstock has also extended its maturity
profile and improved its liquidity position. These factors combined
to support an upgrade of the CFR. The B2 CFR reflects the company's
still high but improving financial leverage, geographic concentration
in the Haynesville Shale and natural gas focus. Comstock is supported
by its substantial acreage position, low-cost production
and very limited processing needs because of its dry natural gas production.
Comstock does not have debt maturities until 2024 when its revolver matures.
Comstock benefits from the support of its majority-owner,
Jerry Jones, who has invested a significant amount of equity in
the company.
Comstock's hedges increase cash flow visibility and mitigate risks from
natural gas price volatility. Comstock's production benefits from
close proximity to Henry Hub which supports low basis differentials.
The company also benefits from nearby natural gas demand in the Gulf Coast
region. The Haynesville Shale has midstream infrastructure that
supports low-cost takeaway. Comstock's high proportion of
proved undeveloped reserves provides the company with a large drilling
inventory but requires significant capital to develop. The company
benefits from the decline in its drilling and completion costs per lateral
foot over the past few years.
The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's view that Comstock will
maintain good liquidity through 2022. Comstock has a revolving
credit facility with a $1.4 billion borrowing base that
matures in 2024. As of March 31, 2021, the company
had $550 million outstanding on the facility and $77 million
of cash. Moody's expects that Comstock will apply free cash
flow toward repayment of revolver borrowings. The revolver has
two financial covenants comprised of a maximum leverage ratio of 4x and
minimum current ratio of 1x. As of March 31, 2021,
there was limited cushion to the leverage covenant but Moody's expects
cushion to expand in 2021.
Comstock's $244 million 7.5% senior unsecured notes
due 2025, $873 million 9.75% senior unsecured
notes due 2026 and $1.25 billion 6.75% senior
unsecured notes due 2029 are rated B3, one notch below the CFR,
reflecting their subordination to the secured revolver due 2024 (unrated).
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Comstock will
generate positive free cash flow and reduce leverage over the next 12-18
months while maintaining good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include consistent positive free
cash flow generation while growing both production and proved developed
reserves; debt reduction, lower leverage and retained cash
flow (RCF) to debt sustained above 35%; and a leveraged full
cycle ratio maintained above 1.5x.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's expectation
for Comstock's production to decline; negative free cash flow
that leads to higher debt; higher leverage or RCF/debt below 20%;
aggressive shareholder distributions; or weakening liquidity.
Comstock, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is a publicly-traded
independent exploration and production company with operations focused
in the Haynesville Shale. Production in the first quarter of 2021
was 1,281 MMcfe/d (98% natural gas).
