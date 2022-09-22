Moody's upgrades Concrete Pumping Holdings' CFR to B1; outlook stable

Approximately $375 million of rated debt affected

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.'s ("CPH") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. The rating outlook is stable. The company's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was maintained at SGL-2.

"The upgrade reflects meaningful improvement of CPH's leverage over the past several years and our expectation that CPH will maintain moderate leverage and its strong credit profile while it continues to expand its operation," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Moody's took the following actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Since taking on additional debt to combine its business with Industrea Acquisition Corp. in December 2018, CPH has demonstrated a track record of improving leverage while growing its scale. Its debt/EBITDA ratio has improved from 4.9x for the fiscal year that ended in October 2019 (fiscal 2019) to 3.6x for the twelve months that ended in July 2022. During this period, the company managed the amount of total debt around the same level, while its EBITDA continued to expand.

We expect CPH to maintain moderate leverage over the next several years while the company continues to invest in expanding its operations. This is supported by the company's large scale relative to the other competitors in the sector, high profitability, and low level of maintenance capital spending that provides flexibility to maintain free cash flow generation.

The credit quality of CPH reflects the company's superior service capabilities and better industry position than its peers in the fragmented concrete pumping industry; its robust profitability, with EBITA margin exceeding 20% supported by its predominantly variable cost structure; wide geographic footprint; limited working capital requirements; and flexibility in capital spending that supports free cash flow (FCF) generation.

On the other hand, CPH's credit quality is constrained by a small revenue base of less than $500 million even though it is materially larger than its competitors in the fragmented concrete pumping industry. In addition, CPH serves cyclical end markets in the residential and nonresidential construction space, which could introduce volatility in operating results . For fiscal 2022, we expect FCF to fall negative as the company spends on asset acquisitions and new equipment to grow its business.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CPH can manage its cash flow and total debt, and keep credit metrics in line with its ratings, together with good liquidity.

SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of CPH reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity, supported by an $160 million of asset-based revolver (unrated), upsized from $125 million in August 2022. As of July 31, 2022, the company kept limited cash on hand of $2.4 million and used $16.8 million of revolver drawing to finance additional growth capital spending. Given our projection of positive FCF generation for fiscal 2023, we expect CPH to maintain substantial capacity under the revolver over the next 12 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance risks (ESG) are incorporated into CPH's ratings. Key considerations on CPH's governance risk relates to its financial policy, characterized by a managed level of total debt that improved leverage over the past several years as profit expanded. The company still remains leveraged against its limited scale measured by revenue.

Ownership of the company is concentrated to some extent as 27% is held by private equity firm Argand Partners and 19% is held by PGP Investors, which is associated with the former owner of the company. The risk on ownership concentration is partly mitigated by CPH's status as a public company, with a diversified twelve person board, of which nine are independent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if CPH continues to improve its credit metrics while the company expands its scale. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is approaching 2.5x and retained cash flow/net debt is above 25%, while keeping good liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if CPH's credit metrics deteriorate with significant capital spending or acquisitions. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA rises above 4.0x, retained cash flow/net debt falls below 15%, or its liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Thornton, Colorado, Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (CPH) is a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete environmental waste management solutions in the United States and United Kingdom. For the twelve months that ended in July 2022, the company generated about $374 million in revenue.

