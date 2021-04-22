Moody's upgrades Conn's CFR to B1

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service today upgraded Conn's, Inc.'s
("Conn's") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and changed its
outlook to stable from negative. The company's probability
of default rating (PDR) was affirmed at B2-PD. At the same
time, Moody's upgraded Conn's speculative grade liquidity
rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 and withdrew the Caa1 rating
on the unsecured notes due 2022 as they have been fully redeemed and are
no longer outstanding.
The CFR upgrade reflects governance considerations, specifically
a conservative leverage policy, with recent debt reduction and revolver
maturity extension leading to improved financial flexibility, good
liquidity and a high overall corporate family recovery rate. With
the recent notes redemption, Conn's capital structure now
consists of an unrated $650 million asset-based revolving
credit facility, which is secured by substantially all assets of
the company, and around $465 million of asset backed notes
(ABS) issued by the company's variable interest entities (VIEs).
Conn's profitability deteriorated significantly in fiscal 2021 (ended
January 31, 2021), and its debt-to-EBITDA increased
materially, largely due to lower sales as a result of tighter credit
underwriting standards and coronavirus-related restrictions and
the adoption of CECL combined with an increase in forecasted unemployment
rates due to the coronavirus. Profit margins deteriorated due to
lower fixed logistic cost absorption on lower sales, lower repair
service agreement RSA commissions and retrospective income, mix
shift to lower margin products and higher allowance for bad debts associated
with the adoption of new accounting under CECL, partially offset
by cost reduction initiatives. However, at the same time,
the company generated nearly $500 million of operating cash flow,
benefitting from increased cash and third party-financed sales
along with improved customer repayment rates. The company also
reduced debt by over $415 million by fiscal year end 2021.
Conn's has taken significant steps to de-risk the business
and is now poised for profitable growth, having started fiscal 2022
with improving credit portfolio performance and retail same-store
sales.
The outlook change to stable reflects Moody's expectation for a
return to revenue and earnings growth and improved credit metrics in 2021.
The upgrade to SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation for good
liquidity following the recent extension of its debt maturity profile,
including the $650 million asset-based revolving credit
facility (ABL) to March 2025 and redemption of its $141.2
million unsecured notes due July 2022. With sizeable availability
under its revolver and recent access to the ABS market, Moody's
expects that the company will have ample liquidity to invest in growth
of its business. Moody's also expects the company to maintain
ample cushion under its financial covenants.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Conn's, Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Conn's, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Conn's, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Withdrawn , previously rated Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Conn's, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Conn's B1 CFR reflects dedicated customer base and attractive product
and finance offerings that offer a compelling alternative to rent-to-own,
as well as governance considerations, specifically a conservative
leverage policy and maintenance of good liquidity. While debt/EBITDA
is currently high at around 7 times, the company's financial
flexibility has significantly improved and Moody's expects a return
to revenue and earnings growth, which will lead to significant improvement
in fiscal 2022 (ending January 2022). Debt is typically weighted
towards its credit portfolio rather than the retail segment of the business.
However, due to significant repayment in fiscal 2021, this
mix declined to around 41% of total debt including leases.
The company's rating is constrained by its relatively small size
and limited geographic breadth, with heavy reliance at present on
the vagaries of the Texas economy, which despite recent initiatives,
can still have a disproportionate impact on the performance of Conn's
credit business.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Over time, ratings could be upgraded if operating performance in
both the retail and credit businesses improve, leading to sustained
improvement in credit metrics. Specific metrics include Debt/EBITDA
sustained below 5.0 times, and EBIT/interest above 3.0
times.
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance challenges persist,
if financial policy decisions turn aggressive through acquisitions and/or
shareholder returns, or if liquidity weakens. Quantitative
metrics include Debt/EBITDA sustained above 6.0 times and EBIT/interest
remaining below 2.0 times.
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Conn's is a retailer
of predominantly furniture and mattress, home appliances,
and consumer electronics. It provides proprietary financing of
its products on a secured installment loan basis which accounted for around
52% of retail revenues in the fiscal year 2021 ended January 31,
2021. Conn's operated 146 retail stores located in 15 states
as of fiscal 2021, with a concentration in Texas (71, or 49%),
Annual revenues approached $1.4 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael M. Zuccaro
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653