Moody's upgrades Conn's CFR to B1

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service today upgraded Conn's, Inc.'s ("Conn's") corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and changed its outlook to stable from negative. The company's probability of default rating (PDR) was affirmed at B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's upgraded Conn's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 and withdrew the Caa1 rating on the unsecured notes due 2022 as they have been fully redeemed and are no longer outstanding.

The CFR upgrade reflects governance considerations, specifically a conservative leverage policy, with recent debt reduction and revolver maturity extension leading to improved financial flexibility, good liquidity and a high overall corporate family recovery rate. With the recent notes redemption, Conn's capital structure now consists of an unrated $650 million asset-based revolving credit facility, which is secured by substantially all assets of the company, and around $465 million of asset backed notes (ABS) issued by the company's variable interest entities (VIEs).

Conn's profitability deteriorated significantly in fiscal 2021 (ended January 31, 2021), and its debt-to-EBITDA increased materially, largely due to lower sales as a result of tighter credit underwriting standards and coronavirus-related restrictions and the adoption of CECL combined with an increase in forecasted unemployment rates due to the coronavirus. Profit margins deteriorated due to lower fixed logistic cost absorption on lower sales, lower repair service agreement RSA commissions and retrospective income, mix shift to lower margin products and higher allowance for bad debts associated with the adoption of new accounting under CECL, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives. However, at the same time, the company generated nearly $500 million of operating cash flow, benefitting from increased cash and third party-financed sales along with improved customer repayment rates. The company also reduced debt by over $415 million by fiscal year end 2021. Conn's has taken significant steps to de-risk the business and is now poised for profitable growth, having started fiscal 2022 with improving credit portfolio performance and retail same-store sales.

The outlook change to stable reflects Moody's expectation for a return to revenue and earnings growth and improved credit metrics in 2021.

The upgrade to SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity following the recent extension of its debt maturity profile, including the $650 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) to March 2025 and redemption of its $141.2 million unsecured notes due July 2022. With sizeable availability under its revolver and recent access to the ABS market, Moody's expects that the company will have ample liquidity to invest in growth of its business. Moody's also expects the company to maintain ample cushion under its financial covenants.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Conn's B1 CFR reflects dedicated customer base and attractive product and finance offerings that offer a compelling alternative to rent-to-own, as well as governance considerations, specifically a conservative leverage policy and maintenance of good liquidity. While debt/EBITDA is currently high at around 7 times, the company's financial flexibility has significantly improved and Moody's expects a return to revenue and earnings growth, which will lead to significant improvement in fiscal 2022 (ending January 2022). Debt is typically weighted towards its credit portfolio rather than the retail segment of the business. However, due to significant repayment in fiscal 2021, this mix declined to around 41% of total debt including leases. The company's rating is constrained by its relatively small size and limited geographic breadth, with heavy reliance at present on the vagaries of the Texas economy, which despite recent initiatives, can still have a disproportionate impact on the performance of Conn's credit business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Over time, ratings could be upgraded if operating performance in both the retail and credit businesses improve, leading to sustained improvement in credit metrics. Specific metrics include Debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.0 times, and EBIT/interest above 3.0 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance challenges persist, if financial policy decisions turn aggressive through acquisitions and/or shareholder returns, or if liquidity weakens. Quantitative metrics include Debt/EBITDA sustained above 6.0 times and EBIT/interest remaining below 2.0 times.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Conn's is a retailer of predominantly furniture and mattress, home appliances, and consumer electronics. It provides proprietary financing of its products on a secured installment loan basis which accounted for around 52% of retail revenues in the fiscal year 2021 ended January 31, 2021. Conn's operated 146 retail stores located in 15 states as of fiscal 2021, with a concentration in Texas (71, or 49%), Annual revenues approached $1.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

