Moody's upgrades ConocoPhillips to A2

New York, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded ConocoPhillips' (COP) senior unsecured and other long-term ratings to A2 from A3. Moody's concurrently upgraded the short-term commercial paper rating of ConocoPhillips Company (the primary wholly-owned subsidiary of ConocoPhillips) to Prime-1 from Prime-2. The rating outlook was revised to stable from positive.

"The upgrade to A2 reflects ConocoPhillips' larger, lower cost and more resilient asset base as well as reduced financial leverage that should provide greater flexibility in managing future price volatility and energy transition risks," said Sajjad Alam Moody's Vice President. "The company has methodically upgraded its asset portfolio since 2016, and we expect continued capital discipline, strong free cash flow generation and prudent shareholder distributions as the company continues to fine-tune its reinvestment, return and balance sheet goals."

A full list of the affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ConocoPhillips' A2 rating reflects its large, oil-weighted resource base; diversified production in mostly developed markets; significant exposure to long-life conventional and LNG assets; and deep operational and technical expertise in developing large upstream projects. The rating also reflects management's excellent track record of good governance and capital allocation as well as conservative financial policies that have led to the company's current strong financial position. The acquisition of over 500,000 boe/d of unconventional Permian Basin production in 2021 has significantly enhanced COP's scale, capital flexibility and cost structure. COP has one of the lowest base decline rates among its peers and consistently generates best-in-class cash margins. The company is benefitting from today's high oil prices given its earnings are highly correlated to oil prices because of the company's liquids-weighted production base (69% in Q2-2022), unhedged product sales, and exposure to oil-linked pricing for a high proportion of its gas production. COP's ratings are constrained by its large shareholder distributions, significant off-balance sheet liabilities relative to other investment-grade E&P companies and the increasing regulatory risks facing upstream companies as the world moves towards cleaner energy.

COP's low debt level and highly competitive cost structure will provide significant financial capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risk. The recent acquisitions of shorter-cycle Permian assets as well the company's increasing exposure to the domestic and international LNG value chain should also better position the company for energy transition. While COP's financial performance will continue to be influenced by industry cycles compared to historical experience, Moody's expects that over time profitability and cash flow in the E&P sector will become less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

The Prime-1 short-term rating reflects Moody's expectation that COP will have excellent liquidity through 2023. The company had $8.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments as well as an undrawn $5.5 billion revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2022. COP has historically maintained a strong liquidity buffer to navigate weak commodity price cycles as evidenced during 2020. The company will generate record levels of free cash flow in 2022 giving management excellent flexibility to build cash, repay debt and make opportunistic investments. COP has a stated policy to distribute at least 30% of its operating cash flow to shareholders, and will spend significantly more on share buybacks in 2022 than prior years after fully covering its ordinary and variable dividends and planned capital expenditures. COP has manageable debt maturities through 2025 and the company's multi-year committed revolving credit facility matures in 2027. The revolver does not have financial covenants or any material adverse change clause. The company has access to low cost funding through a $5.5 billion commercial paper (CP) program, which is backstopped by the revolver and had no borrowings at the end of second quarter 2022.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its conservative financial policies, generate strong full-cycle returns and fund future capital expenditures and shareholder distributions with internally generated cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

COP's ratings could be considered for an upgrade if the company substantially reduces debt, further improves the quality and cost competitiveness of its asset portfolio, and lowers carbon emission intensity while generating strong free cash flow and maintaining high capital efficiency at progressively lower commodity price breakeven levels. The ratings could be downgraded if the company debt funds large acquisitions, growth projects or shareholder distributions. If the RCF/debt ratio falls below 50% or the LFCR falls below 2x, COP's ratings could be downgraded.

ConocoPhillips is the world's largest independent E&P company as measured by daily production, and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/outlooks are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Burlington Resources Finance Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: Burlington Resources LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: Conoco Funding Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: ConocoPhillips

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: ConocoPhillips Canada Funding Company II

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: ConocoPhillips Company

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: ConocoPhillips Holding Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: Louisiana Land & Exploration Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: Polar Tankers, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: Tosco Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

..Issuer: Valdez (City of) AK

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Burlington Resources Finance Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Burlington Resources LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Conoco Funding Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: ConocoPhillips

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: ConocoPhillips Canada Funding Company II

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: ConocoPhillips Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Louisiana Land & Exploration Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Polar Tankers, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Tosco Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

