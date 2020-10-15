Moody's upgrades Consilio's CFR to B3 from Caa1; outlook changed to stable from negative

Approximately $765 million of rated debt impacted

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded GI Revelation Acquisition LLC's (dba "Consilio") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's first lien senior secured credit facility (revolver and term loan) to B2 from B3 and its second lien senior secured term loan to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The upgrade to B3 CFR reflects higher than Moody's forecasted revenue and earnings over 2020, due to a faster industry rebound and Consilio's ability to effectively manage costs and working capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moody's also expects that revenue and earnings will normalize over the next several quarters, such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted) over the next 12-18 months will improve close to 5.0x, with a good liquidity position. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that a portion of the company's cost actions taken amid the pandemic will be permanent and will lead to an improved credit profile going forward. Moody's recognizes, however, that Consilio's private equity ownership and debt-funded growth strategies are likely to keep the company's financial leverage elevated.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: GI Revelation Acquisition LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GI Revelation Acquisition LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Consilio's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) high debt-to-EBITDA leverage, estimated at 6.3x (Moody's adjusted and expensing all capitalized software development costs) at June 30, 2020; (2) operations in a mature eDiscovery market that is highly competitive and labor intensive, marked by consolidation and pricing pressure; (3) the event driven nature of the industry that creates short-term earnings and working capital volatility that limits visibility; and (4) aggressive financial policies, including an acquisitive growth strategy.

Consilio's ratings are supported by (1) a good competitive position in the large, fragmented and growing e-Discovery global markets; (2) long-standing customer relationships with blue-chip corporate and law firm clients and limited customer concentration; (3) solid EBITDA margins; and (4) expectation for the company to maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to sustain revenue and earnings at a normalized level over the next 12-18 months, such that leverage will trend close to 5.0x and will maintain good liquidity.

Moody's expects Consilio's liquidity to be good over the next 12-15 months. Sources of liquidity consist of a cash balance of around $52 million at September 30, 2020, about $65-70 million of free cash generation, along with funds available under a $50 million revolving credit facility ($17.5 million drawn as of June 30, 2020) expiring in 2023. The liquidity will be sufficient to provide coverage of annual mandatory term loan amortization of approximately $5.8 million, paid quarterly. The revolver has a springing net first lien leverage covenant of 6.0x if more than 35% if the revolver is drawn. Moody's expects the company to maintain a comfortable cushion to the required maintenance level, if the covenant is tested. The term loans have no financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Consilio's ratings if the company does not continue to generate revenue and earnings growth, such that debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 7.0x, free cash flow is sustained at a negative or break-even level, or liquidity deteriorates for any other reason.

Moody's could upgrade Consilio's ratings if the company sustains Debt-to-EBITDA below 6.0x, free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained in the low double digit range, while maintaining balanced financial policies and at least good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Consilio provides electronic discovery, document review and consulting services to corporations and law firms globally. Moody's expects revenue of about $480 million in 2020. Consilio is majority owned by GI Partners, with remaining shares held by management.

