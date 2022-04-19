Moody's upgrades Consorcio del Uruguay's corporate family rating to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded Consorcio del Uruguay S.A.'s (Consorcio) global scale Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook on the rating is stable.

The rating action concludes Moody's review of Consorcio's rating that began on 11 November 2021.

The following rating was upgraded:

..Issuer: Consorcio del Uruguay S.A.

....Global Corporate Family Rating, to Ba2 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

Outlook, Changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The conclusion of the review and the upgrade of Consorcio's CFR to Ba2 follows Moody's assessment that the company's financial performance, particularly in terms of asset quality and capitalization, remains resilient through economic cycles and the company continues to report consistent results after macroeconomic shocks. Also, as a sole provider of prior savings groups that has historically attracted low and medium income individuals in Uruguay, Consorcio has reported sustained operational growth between 2020 and 2021, while its single product continues to compete with other financial institutions which offer regular loans.

In upgrading Consorcio's CFR to Ba2, Moody's acknowledges the company's good track record of asset quality maintained over the past five years, which was also sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consorcio's problem loan ratio stood at 1.05% in December 2021, compared with 0.94% in December 2020 and 1.37% in December 2019. In addition, as a result of the intrinsic features of Consorcio's product, asset risk is mitigated by the company's mutualized lending framework, as the process of binding cash awards is contingent to clients providing collateral of up to three times the amount of remaining installments in their saving plans, and also requires clients to validate income sources that support payment of remaining installments.

In terms of profitability, Consorcio's income origination stems from fees that are embedded in clients' monthly contributions for the savings plans. Moreover, to a lesser scale, it also generates interest income from investment of liquid assets. The company's ratio of net income to average managed assets was 2.10% in December 2021 and averaged 2.90% during the last three years.

Consorcio has a relatively stable funding structure that derives from the long-term nature of its savings plans and a business model which essentially links its borrowers to its savings plans' contributors. This steady access to long-term funding, along with a regulatory framework that allows Consorcio to withhold clients' savings until they meet requirements for withdrawals, reduces its liquidity risk significantly. Consorcio's capitalization, measured by Moody's preferred ratio of TCE to total assets, remained robust at 15.90% in December 2021, slightly above 15.82% in year-end 2020. Also in December 2021, the company's volume of regulatory capital was 146% above the minimum capital requirement from the central bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Consorcio's rating could face upward pressure if the entity reports significant improvement in its business presence and market share in the Uruguayan financial system, while not showing deterioration in asset quality and capital metrics. An improvement in operating conditions could also be positive for Consorcio's rating.

Negative pressure on Consorcio's rating could emerge from a substantial deterioration in its earnings generation capacity, asset quality and capitalization, or in the operating environment.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

