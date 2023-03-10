Moody's upgrades Constellium to B1; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Constellium SE's ("Constellium") long term corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2; its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD; and the rating of its senior unsecured notes to B1 from B2. The rating agency also changed the outlook on Constellium to stable from positive.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"Today's upgrade primarily reflects the continued track record of Constellium delivering good operational performance ahead of our expectations in environment with significant cost inflation in 2022, coupled with ongoing discipline in capital allocation.", says Martin Fujerik, Moody's lead analyst for Constellium. "Even though we forecast some deterioration of Constellium's earnings in 2023, we expect that the company will remain strongly positioned in the B1 rating category over the next 12-18 months", adds Mr. Fujerik.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's upgrade of Constellium's ratings primarily reflects the company's good operational performance in 2022, ahead of Moody's expectations. Constellium coped well with supply chain bottlenecks and significant cost inflation in its operations during the year. Supported by favourable product mix, efficiency measures and pricing actions, it even managed to increase its average EBITDA per ton shipped (as adjusted by the company), generating its record adjusted EBITDA.

The increase in earnings, together with a further reduction of Moody's-adjusted debt, lead to Moody's-adjusted credit metrics for 2022 exceeding the agency's expectations for a B2 rating, such as debt/EBITDA of 4.3x (4.2x excluding metal price lag effects; down from 5.1x in 2021); and (cash flow from operations - dividends)/debt of 16%, as estimated by the agency. In addition, Constellium generated meaningful Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of around €120 million despite growth investments, thus building a further track record of maintaining its FCF positive since 2019.

The upgrade also recognizes the company's ongoing focus on leverage reduction from the high 2015-16 peak levels. It has refrained from dividends and sizeable M&A activity, committing to further reducing its reported net leverage into the range between 1.5x and 2.5x, from 2.8x in 2022. This commitment implies prospects for a lower leverage over the next two to three years. Constellium is now strongly positioned in the B1 rating category and additional upward pressure is likely over the next quarters with a further evidence of a sustained leverage reduction, given that the company's business profile already exhibits characteristics commensurate with a rating in a Ba range.

The stable outlook reflects the rating agency's expectation that despite the sluggish real GDP growth prospects in mature economies and persistently high inflation of the company's costs, particularly for energy and labour, Constellium will continue to operate with Moody's-adjusted metrics comfortably in line with the B1 rating over the next 12-18 moths.

The agency's base case assumes that in 2023 Constellium will be able to generate EBITDA around the lower end of its public guidance of €640 million to €670 million, down from €673 million in 2022. An increase in shipments to automotive and the most profitable aerospace markets, which have not yet fully recovered back to the pre-pandemic levels, will support earnings despite high inflation. Moody's also forecasts that the company will be able to maintain positive Moody's-adjusted FCF in a range between €70 million and €100 million, despite even higher level of growth investments.

Constellium's liquidity is adequate, underpinned by its long-dated maturity profile without meaningful debt maturities before 2026. The B1 CFR assumes that the company will be able to successfully prolong the maturity of its undrawn €100 million French inventory facility due in April 2023.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations are among the key drivers of this rating action because the company's conservative capital allocation focusing on ongoing reduction of leverage over the past few years supported today's upgrade. The company's exposure to social and environmental risks is moderately negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Further upward pressure on the ratings would build, if Constellium's (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reduced sustainably below 4.0x; (2) Moody's-adjusted (CFO - dividends)/debt improved to at least 20%; and (3) Moody's-adjusted FCF remained consistently positive.

Negative rating pressure could develop, if Constellium's (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA consistently exceeded 5.0x; (2) Moody's-adjusted (CFO - dividends)/debt fell sustainably below 15%; (3) Moody's-adjusted FCF turned sustainably negative; or (4) liquidity deteriorated.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Constellium SE

Upgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 from B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, Constellium is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of highly engineered specialty rolled and extruded aluminium products to the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. In 2022, the company shipped close to 1.6 million tons of products, generating revenue of around €8.1 billion.

