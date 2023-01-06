Moody's upgrades Cooper Health System (NJ) to A3; outlook revised to stable

New York, January 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded The Cooper Health System, NJ's (Cooper) revenue bond ratings to A3 from Baa1. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive at the higher rating level. The system has approximately $312 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to A3 reflects our expectation that operating margins will be maintained at current levels and allow for maintenance of good liquidity metrics even in light of increasing capital spend. The A3 also incorporates the system's robust debt metrics and expectations that these stronger levels will be maintained. Operating margins will be upheld with ongoing execution of the system's performance management improvement plan as well as strong growth in key service lines. With expectations for operating cash flow margins to stabilize at roughly 9%, cash balances will continue to grow and provide for strengthening of days cash on hand and cash to debt. Capital spending will increase considerably over the next several years which underscores the need to sustain solid margins. We expect Cooper will continue to be a leading provider of tertiary and quaternary services for the southern New Jersey market. The system's strong brand equity will be further broadened through key partnerships such as Cooper's cancer care agreement with nationally recognized MD Anderson, growth of its ambulatory footprint and its role as the primary teaching site for Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. Offsetting these strengths include operations in a highly competitive market, and the system's high exposure to governmental payors. While Cooper does benefit from significant state aid as a result of its challenged payor mix, and has positively reduced its reliance on supplemental funds with increasing cash flow, the exposure still increases Cooper's vulnerability to policy or funding changes.

The rating does not take into consideration the proposed merger with Cape Regional Health System, NJ that was announced in December 2022. We will continue to evaluate the impact of that merger on Cooper's rating as it progresses.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation that current levels of operating performance are durable and will allow for maintenance of good liquidity even in light of increasing capital spend. The outlook also incorporates the system's robust debt measures relative to unrestricted cash balances and operating cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Enterprise growth and meaningful revenue diversification that providers for better payor mix and less reliance on supplemental funding

-Maintenance of stronger operating cash flow margins

-Growth in cash balances that results in stronger days cash on hand

-Maintenance of very strong debt metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Meaningful reduction in operating performance that represents a new lower level of performance

-Increase in debt which is dilutive to current financial profile

-Broader competitive pressures that drive a reduction in utilization

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by the gross receipts of the obligated group and a mortgage pledge on One Cooper Plaza (the main hospital campus). The obligated group represents 99% of the system revenues and does not include the foundation, properties and medical service groups.

PROFILE

The Cooper Health System (operating as Cooper University Health Care) is comprised of Cooper University Hospital (663-beds) and an extensive network of more than 100 outpatient offices, surgical and urgent care centers. Cooper also has partnerships with Rowan University, through the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University and MD Anderson through the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.

METHODOLOGY

