Moody's upgrades Coopeuch to A3, outlook stable

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings assigned to Coopeuch to A3, from Baa1, as well as its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to baa1, from baa2. In addition, Moody's also affirmed Coopeuch's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) and its long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings. All short-term ratings and short-term CRA were affirmed. The rating outlook changed to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Coopeuch

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to baa1 from baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to baa1 from baa2

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa1, STA from POS

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa1, STA from POS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Coopeuch

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Coopeuch

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

By upgrading Coopeuch's BCA to baa1, from baa2, Moody's acknowledges the cooperative's strong asset quality, high capitalization, and recurring earnings generation capacity, which are supported by its granular loan book and disciplined risk management guidelines. The baa1 BCA also reflects the strengthened liquid profile of the company that will be further reinforced as the announced legislation that provides Coopeuch full access to the Central Bank of Chile's discount window is approved. Coopeuch is a relatively small savings and loans cooperative that offers mainly retail loans to its members, which in turn provide low-cost deposit funding and capital through monthly membership contributions, creating a mutually beneficial partnership.

Although problem loans will likely increase in 2023 amid Chile's economic slowdown, the deterioration will be limited by the cooperative's focus on payroll-linked consumer loans to public-sector employees as its main target segment, which significantly mitigates asset risks derived from lending to lower-income individuals. As of September 2022, Coopeuch's 90+ days past due loans (problem loans) increased to 2.1% of gross loans, from 1.8% a year earlier, but remain well below the 3.1% three-year average between 2017 and 2019. Coopeuch also maintained adequate loan loss reserve coverage equivalent to 1.6 times problem loans in September 2022.

Refinancing and repricing risks remain limited because of the cooperative's access to core deposit funding, which represented 75% of liabilities as of September 2022. The proposed new legislation, subject to the approval by congress, will allow Coopeuch access to the Central Bank of Chile's discount window, which will enhance its funding access in times of stress. The improvement in the liquidity profile has been supported also by Coopeuch's higher holdings of liquid assets that accounted for 24.4% of tangible banking assets as of September 2022, well above its 11.1% average in 2017-19.

Coopeuch's capital benefits from monthly membership contributions, that offset the effect of its full earnings distribution policy. Tangible common equity to adjusted risk-weighted assets, Moody's preferred measure of capitalization, remained at a solid 36.2% as of September 2022.

Coopeuch's ample profitability is supported by a higher-yielding retail lending operation, funded through relatively low-cost retail deposits. The cooperative's focus on highly granular loans to lower-income individuals results in high operating expenses and provisioning costs, which are nevertheless fully absorbed by the cooperative's ample net interest margin (NIM). During the first nine months of 2022, interest income was boosted by high inflation and higher policy rates, which increased net income to tangible assets ratio of 4.5%, from 3.7% a year earlier, while NIM increased to 10.5%, from 8.9%.

Moody's assesses a moderate probability of government support for Coopeuch in times of stress, which is supported by the cooperative's large number of individual associates (many of whom are public-sector employees) who keep their savings in the cooperative. As a result of government support, Coopeuch's ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift from its BCA of baa1. At the same time, Moody's assessment of moderate support from the Government of Chile (A2 stable) also incorporates Coopeuch's deposit market share that represented merely 0.8% of the Chilean banking system in September 2022.

The outlook for Coopeuch's A3 deposit ratings is stable in line with its strengths related to capitalization, asset quality and consistent profitability through the cycle. The stable outlook also reflects the risks related to a limited diversification and high correlation between assets, funding and capital, intrinsic to the cooperative business model.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Coopeuch's ratings would emerge from a more diversified franchise that limits the correlations between its sources of funding and capital, and asset quality. An upgrade of the sovereign rating would have limited effects on Coopeuch's deposit ratings, given our moderate government support assessment for Coopeuch.

Coopeuch's ratings would be downgraded in line with a deterioration in its capitalization levels and a sudden increase in asset risks, that would likely result in a drop in profits. If Chile's sovereign rating is downgraded, Coopeuch's ratings would also be downgraded.

