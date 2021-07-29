Moody's upgrades Core & Main's CFR to Ba3 following IPO and debt paydown; outlook stable

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Core & Main LP's ("Core & Main") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B2 and its Probability of Default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's also assigned an SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. Moody's ratings on Core & Main's senior secured term loan due 2024 and senior unsecured notes are unchanged and will be withdrawn concurrent with the anticipated redemption of the existing debt. The Ba3 rating on the company's $1.5 billion term loan, due 2028, remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable. This concludes the review commenced on May 28, 2021.

The ratings upgrade reflects the company's meaningful debt reduction and enhanced liquidity profile following the successful execution of its initial public offering (IPO). Pro forma for the IPO, Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to decline to 3.7x from 5.4x for the twelve month period ended May 2, 2021. The decline in leverage will also result in annual interest expense savings of about $95 million. The ratings upgrade is also supported by Core & Main's increased financial flexibility as a public company through access to the public equity markets.

Core & Main, Inc., parent company of Core & Main LP, priced its initial public offering (IPO) of approximately 34.9 million shares at a price of $20 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $697.7 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO of roughly $663.7 million, along with proceeds from an amended senior secured term loan and cash on hand, to redeem the $750 million senior unsecured notes. The $300 million senior unsecured PIK toggle notes were redeemed on July 27, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 CFR reflects Core & Main's leading position as a national water products distributor, diverse product offering and improving end market fundamentals. Moody's expects strong revenue growth and margin expansion in 2021, due in part to robust demand coupled with low supply of single-family homes. In addition, both the municipal and non-residential construction segments are experiencing a slow but steady recovery as delayed projects move out of backlog. These factors are counterbalanced by the cyclical nature of Core & Main's end markets as well as the company's exposure to commodity pricing, specifically those used to produce PVC pipe and ductile iron pipe products, which can create cash flow volatility.

Governance considerations include the company's transition to a public company and the resulting increased transparency in the form of required public filings with the SEC. The company remains majority owned and controlled by its existing private equity sponsor, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R), which controls about 80% of the total voting power. The company has ten members on its Board of Directors, five of which are considered independent as defined under the NYSE and the Exchange Act rules and regulations. Moody's considers Core & Main's governance risk as moderate given the considerable control CD&R maintains over all matters requiring stockholder approval, including the election of directors and approval of significant corporate transactions.

Core & Main's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects its very good liquidity supported by high pro forma cash balance of around $110 million, ample availability on its recently upsized $850 million ABL facility (currently undrawn) due 2026 and strong free cash generation. Moody's anticipates free cash flow of around $100 million over the next year that also supports the company's liquidity. The revolver is subject to a 1.0x springing fixed charge covenant that is tested when availability falls below the greater of 10%, which Moody's does not expect the company to trigger over the next 12 months, barring any acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Core & Main will maintain a good liquidity profile and a conservative financial policy, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA maintained below 4.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded should the company demonstrate a conservative financial policy including debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 3.0x, RCF-to-debt sustained closer to 18% and preservation of very good liquidity. Furthermore, an upgrade would require improved governance through the reduction in CD&R's ownership and influence over Core & Main.

A ratings downgrade could result should the company experience a meaningful deterioration in credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 4.0x, a significant contraction in EBITDA margin and low or negative free cash flow. The engagement in debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Core & Main LP, headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, is a US based distributor of water, sewage, drainage, storm water, and fire protection products. Revenue for the twelve month period ended May 2, 2021 was $3.9 billion.

