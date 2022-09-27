Moody's upgrades Coterra Energy to Baa2; outlook stable

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Coterra Energy Inc.'s (Coterra) senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3; The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Coterra Energy Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Coterra Energy Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

"Coterra benefits from its basin diversity, very low absolute debt and considerable scale although weighted towards natural gas in its production mix. The company has demonstrated its continued commitment to conservative financial policies, capital discipline and focus on free cash flow generation, consistent with the long track records of its predecessors, Cimarex Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The company's announced redemption of $750 million of its 2024 notes further solidifies the durability of the company's balance sheet and free cash flow generation through commodity price cycles."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Coterra's upgrade to Baa2 reflects the company's successful integration of Cabot and Cimarex, consistent execution and further debt reduction through the recently announced redemption of $750 million of 2024 notes in addition to the redemption of $124 million of private placement notes in August 2022. The upgrade is also supported by the company's competitive cost structure and ability to generate consistent free cash flow even in much lower natural gas and oil price environments.

Coterra's Baa2 senior unsecured rating incorporates the benefits of its size and scale, conservative financial policies through various commodity price cycles and a disciplined management team. The company's excellent liquidity and disciplined drilling strategy offers the company a high degree of financial flexibility. The company's substantial natural gas weighted production profile yields lower cash margins than an oil-weighted production base on an equivalent unit of production. Yet, the company's low debt burden and manageable maintenance capital spending requirements allow it to prioritize free cash flow generation through natural gas price cycles, supporting the company's investment grade credit profile. Coterra also benefits from having a sizable position in the Permian Basin, giving it the ability to shift its investment between oil and gas in line with fundamentals for each commodity. As the company grows production and reserves while keeping its debt burden flat, it will generate strong credit metrics through cycles including a superior retained cash flow to debt ratio over the long-term.

Coterra's stronger business and financial profiles will bolster its ability to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. The financial performance of the company will continue to be impacted by industry cycles and Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough compared to the past because of global initiatives to limit the adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging and renewable energy sources. For Coterra, the preponderance of natural gas in its production stream should help mitigate the impact from carbon-focused policies compared to its more oil focused peers, as natural gas is likely to be used as a transition fuel and demand for natural gas should peak after demand for oil.

Coterra's stable outlook reflects the very low debt burden and the durability of the balance sheet through and ability to generate free cash flow through commodity cycles.

Pro forma for the announced debt redemption, Coterra's capital structure will consist of $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility (unrated), $825 million of Coterra's legacy private placement unsecured notes from Cabot maturing by 2026 (unrated) and $1.12 billion of Coterra's public senior notes, all of which are pari passu. Consequently, the $1.12 billion of Coterra's public unsecured notes are rated Baa2. In addition, Coterra's debt consists of approximately $130 million of legacy Cimarex notes (unrated) that were not exchanged in October 2021.

Coterra has excellent liquidity, supported by its large cash balance and $1.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in April 2024. Coterra has no outstanding borrowings under the revolver. The company had slightly over $1 billion of cash as of June 30, 2022. Coterra's capital spending budget for 2022 and 2023 and its other cash needs including its dividends will be met by the company's operating cash flow. Moody's projects the company to produce significant free cash flow through 2023. Under its credit agreement, Coterra will be required to maintain Debt to EBITDA ratio below 3x. The company will remain well in compliance with this financial covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Coterra's ratings could be upgraded if the company substantially grows its production and reserves scale with more balance between its oil and gas production mix while generating competitive returns on investment and further reducing debt levels. Retained cash flow to debt sustained above 70% and a leveraged full cycle ratio above 2.5x at mid-cycle commodity prices would be supportive of an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company were to make large debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions. If the company's retained cash flow to debt ratio falls below 40% the ratings could be downgraded.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), headquartered in Houston, Texas is a leading independent exploration and production company, with operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin.

