Moody's upgrades Covia's CFR to B2 from B3; outlook stable

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Covia Holdings LLC's (Covia) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and senior secured term loan to B2 from B3. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects Covia's earnings recovery and significant deleveraging in 2021, driven by strong execution and favorable end markets. Coming out of the 2020 bankruptcy, Covia has also operated with meaningfully lower operating expenses with aims of profitability at any point in the cycle.

"There are still medium term risks to earnings from higher input costs and volatile oil and gas prices," said Moody's Assistant Vice President Justin Remsen. "However, we expect Covia's credit metrics and liquidity to remain solid given its improved balance sheet and focus on the less commodity-like industrial sand business."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Covia Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Covia Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Covia's B2 CFR is constrained by the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets and the competitive nature of its frac sand business. Ratings are also constrained by governance considerations, including ownership by its former lenders, which increases the risk of an aggressive financial strategy.

At the same time, the rating is supported by Covia's strong market position as the leading provider of industrial minerals and frac sand in North America. Covia's renewed focus on the industrial segment helps to mitigate earnings volatility associated with the energy business and provides revenue and cash flow visibility, supported by contracted volumes.

Moody's expects the company to have very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months with over $250 million available liquidity including an undrawn $135 million asset-based revolver, $75 million in annual free cash flow in 2022 and 2023, and the lack of near-term debt maturities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Covia will continue to benefit from strong demand for frac sand and stable demand for industrial sand. Given the favorable industry conditions, which are expected to persist at least through the first half of 2022, Moody's anticipates the company's key financial strength metrics such as leverage and free cash flow to be strong in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a transparent and strong commitment to conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained near 3.5x and free cash flow to debt is sustained above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens materially, financial strategy becomes more aggressive, or liquidity deteriorates. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded with expectations that debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 5.5x or if free cash flow is expected to be negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Covia Holdings LLC is a leading provider of specialty sands and minerals serving the energy and industrial end markets. Covia is majority owned by Angel Island / Golden Gate Capital and Anchorage.

