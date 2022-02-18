Moody's upgrades Creative Artists Agency's CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Creative Artists Agency, LLC's (CAA) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and first lien credit facility rating to B2 from B3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade reflects CAA's strong recovery from the pandemic, which led to a substantial reduction in leverage (currently estimated at 5.5x excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments), an improved liquidity position, and Moody's expectation of good revenue and profitability growth through 2023. The acquisition of talent agency, International Creative Management LLC (ICM) is currently pending regulatory approval and will be funded in part with additional debt, but Moody's expects pro forma leverage levels will remain consistent with the B2 CFR. The ICM purchase will be complementary to CAA's motion picture, television, and sports divisions, and expand its publishing services. CAA will also have a larger market position in European soccer representation following the acquisition which Moody's expects will expand international growth opportunities going forward.

CAA's overall operating performance will continue to improve due to strong demand for media content from traditional media and streaming services, ongoing sports representation growth, and the return of CAA's smaller live event business to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. CAA also benefited from an additional investment of $100 million led by TPG Capital Partners as well as proceeds from a one-time legal settlement and asset sale in 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CAA's B2 CFR reflects the high leverage level and pending acquisition of ICM as well as Moody's expectation that leverage will eventually decline due to growth in the company's different business segments. CAA will benefit from the increasing value of original content worldwide over the next several years given the strong demand for content from existing media companies and new streaming services. CAA's music division represents a modest portion of total revenue historically and was the most significantly affected by the pandemic, but the division started to recover in 2021 and Moody's expects the division will improve toward pre pandemic levels in 2022. CAA benefits from its size and diversified operations in client representation with leading positions in motion pictures, television, music, publishing, and sports and includes television packaging rights, commercial endorsements, and other business services.

A substantial amount of CAA's costs are variable and the company was able to reduce expenses to offset a significant portion of the declines in revenue during the pandemic which supported cash flow. A portion of the cost savings implemented during the pandemic will likely be permanent and support EBITDA growth going forward. Contractual revenue streams will continue to be a recurring source of revenue and cash flow which provide some stability to performance going forward.

A governance consideration that Moody's considers in CAA's credit profile is the company's aggressive financial policy. CAA has completed numerous acquisitions and issued additional debt on several occasions during the past few years including almost $400 million of debt to buy back employee equity in November 2019. The pending acquisition of ICM will be funded in part with additional debt and Moody's expects CAA to consider additional acquisitions going forward. CAA is a privately owned company.

Moody's expects CAA's liquidity will be good as a result of CAA's cash balance of $428 million and access to an undrawn ($11 million of L/Cs outstanding) $125 million revolver due 2024 as of December 31, 2021. CAA's cash balance benefited from the receipt of an additional $100 million equity investment led by TPG in July 2021, proceeds from a one-time legal settlement, and asset sale proceeds in FY 2021. A portion of the cash balance will be used to fund part of the ICM acquisition. Moody's projects CAA will generate good operating cash flow, but it will be seasonal and a portion of the cash flow will be used to make distributions to membership holders. Capex is likely to be modest in the near term and cash flow will be supported by contractual revenue streams going forward.

The first lien term loan is covenant lite. The revolver is subject to a springing senior secured first lien net leverage covenant of 7.5x when greater than 35% of the revolver is drawn. Moody's expects CAA will remain well within compliance with the financial covenant going forward.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CAA will continue to benefit from good demand for media content over the next several years and the company's strong position in the client representation industry. While leverage will likely increase as a result of the ICM acquisition, Moody's projects leverage will be under 6x by the end of 2022. Moody's expects organic revenue growth in the low to mid-teens in 2022 as operations continue to recover from the pandemic and in the mid-single digits in 2023 which will support a further reduction in leverage. However, future acquisition activity is likely to have a substantial impact on the pace of deleveraging going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CAA's leverage declined to the low 4x range on a sustained basis and free cash flow as a percentage of debt is maintained in the mid to high single percent range. Good organic growth and confidence that the private equity sponsor would pursue a financial policy in line with a higher rating would also be required.

The ratings could be downgraded if CAA's leverage was sustained above 6.5x due to additional debt issue or poor operating performance. A weakened liquidity position could also lead to a downgrade.

Creative Artists Agency, LLC (CAA) is a global talent representation agency with leading positions in motion pictures, television, music, publishing, and sports and includes television packaging rights, commercial endorsements, and other business services. TPG Capital Partners has a significant ownership position in the company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

