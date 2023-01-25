Moody's upgrades Crescent Energy's CFR to Ba3; rates new notes B1

New York, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Crescent Energy Finance LLC's (Crescent) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and its senior unsecured notes due 2026 to B1 from B2. Moody's assigned a B1 rating to Crescent's proposed offering of $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028. Moody's upgraded Crescent's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

Crescent will use the net proceeds from its proposed $400 million notes issuance to partially repay revolver borrowings.

"The upgrade of Crescent's ratings reflects strong execution on operating plans, solid credit metrics and very good liquidity," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst. "The refinancing transaction will term out the company's debt maturity profile while increasing liquidity by freeing up capacity on the revolver."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Crescent Energy Finance LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Crescent Energy Finance LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crescent Energy Finance LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Crescent's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's low leverage, strong interest coverage and solid retained cash flow to debt. The company has meaningful scale and is diversified across regions, including the Rockies, Eagle Ford, Barnett and Permian. The vast majority of Crescent's reserves are proved developed, and the company is focused on producing assets with low decline rates. Crescent uses acquisitions to drive growth and its platform is well positioned to benefit from a sector ripe for further consolidation. Most recently, the company acquired assets in the Uinta Basin early in 2022. The company has a publicly-articulated long-term leverage target of 1x but could temporarily go somewhat above this level in conjunction with the financing of acquisitions.

Crescent targets paying dividends amounting to 10% of adjusted EBITDAX. The company hedges a portion of its production, increasing visibility into cash flow that supports capital spending, debt service needs and dividends. Moody's expects Crescent will continue to pursue acquisitions, focusing on those that are complementary to the existing portfolio of assets, and to continue the return of capital to shareholders, doing both in a disciplined manner that preserves the company's strong balance sheet and liquidity. Crescent has equity ownership interests in some midstream infrastructure that it uses, which provide additional value to the company.

The SGL-1 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Crescent will maintain very good liquidity well into 2024. As of September 30, 2022, the company had $22 million of cash and $685 million in borrowings (and $12 million in outstanding letters of credit) on its RBL revolver with elected commitments of $1.3 billion and a $2 billion borrowing base. In November 2022, the company entered into an agreement to sell non-core assets in the Permian for $80 million with proceeds planned to repay revolver borrowings. The company will use net proceeds from its proposed $400 million senior notes to further reduce revolver borrowings, freeing up capacity on the facility. The revolver matures in September 2027 but has a springing maturity to January 2026 if more than $100 million of the senior notes due May 2026 are then outstanding. The revolver's financial covenants are comprised of a maximum leverage ratio of 3.5x and a minimum current ratio of 1x. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom for future compliance with these covenants.

Crescent Energy Finance LLC's $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and proposed $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028 are rated B1, which is one notch below the CFR, reflecting their effective subordination to the secured revolver. While not expected by Moody's, if the company were to meaningfully increase elected commitments on its revolving credit facility, the notes could be downgraded because of the larger amount of potential priority debt.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Crescent to sustain production levels, maintain strong credit metrics and very good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a substantial increase in scale; sustained low leverage and strong credit metrics; consistent positive free cash flow generation and maintenance of strong liquidity and conservative financial policies; retained cash flow (RCF) to debt remaining above 50%; and a leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) above 2x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a meaningful decline in production; large increases in leverage; RCF/debt below 35%; an LFCR approaching 1x; or weakening liquidity.

Crescent Energy Finance LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a subsidiary of publicly traded Crescent Energy Company, an independent exploration and production company, with assets in several regions, including the Rockies, Eagle Ford, Barnett and Permian. During the third quarter of 2022, the company produced 150 Mboe/d (46% oil, 41% natural gas and 13% NGLs). KKR has a 16% ownership interest in Crescent, manages some funds with ownership stakes in Crescent, and also manages Crescent.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

