Moody's upgrades CrownRock to Ba3

New York, May 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded CrownRock, L.P.'s (CrownRock) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD and ratings of senior unsecured notes to B1 from B2. The outlook remains stable.

"CrownRock's upgrade reflects the continued expected increase in production from its core Midland basin acreage," stated Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "We also expect strong credit metrics and positive free cash flow in 2022-23, which favorably affect credit risk profile of the company."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: CrownRock, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CrownRock, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CrownRock's Ba3 CFR reflects the continued increase in its production scale which comfortably exceeded 100 mboe/day in 2021, large percentage of oil production, our expectation of strong credit metrics and meaningful levels of free cash flow generation, and management's track record of growing reserves and production in the Permian Basin. The company has been able to grow production and reserves on its productive Midland basin acreage while maintaining its favorable cost structure and capital efficiency. CrownRock's good track record of operating and financial performance through a volatile commodity price environment also supports its credit profile. CrownRock's CFR also considers its private equity ownership and the potential for discretionary owner distributions for the next two years. Moody's expects that the company will continue to exercise a balanced approach in managing interests of its lenders and private owners and considers its prudent financial policies as one of the factors supporting the upgrade of the ratings. CrownRock has a high concentration in a single basin, accounting for nearly all its proved reserves and its substantial PV-10 value.

CrownRock has good liquidity. CrownRock had $135 million of cash (pro forma for the April 5 distributions to its parent holding company) and no drawings under its $700 million credit facility, as of March 31, 2022. The credit facility has an elected borrowing base of $925 million and matures in February 2024. The revolver contains two financial covenants: debt / EBITDAX (net of up to $100 million unrestricted cash) of no more than 3.5x and a current ratio of not less than 1.0x. CrownRock was in compliance with these covenants as of March 31, 2022, and we expect it to be compliant through 2022. Substantially all of CrownRock's assets are pledged as security under the credit facility which limits the extent to which asset sales could provide a source of additional liquidity if needed. The company's next notes maturity is in 2025 when its $1.185 billion 5.625% senior notes are due.

The senior notes rated B1 are unsecured and therefore subordinated to the senior secured credit facility's potential priority claim to the company's assets. The size of the potential senior secured claims relative to the unsecured notes outstanding results in the senior notes being notched below the Ba3 CFR.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CrownRock will maintain strong leverage and cash flow metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is consistent meaningful positive free cash flow generation and demonstration of successful balancing of capital returns to shareholders. An upgrade consideration would also require continued meaningful production growth and retained cash flow to debt above 40%. The rating could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt falls below 30%, debt to average daily production exceeds $18,000, or CrownRock's financial policy becomes aggressive.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CrownRock, L.P. (CrownRock) is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company whose core area is in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

