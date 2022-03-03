Moody's upgrades DOC Generici's rating to B1; outlook change to stable

Paris, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate
family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and the probability of default rating
(PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD of Diocle S.p.A.'s
("DOC Generici" or "the company"). At the
same time, Moody's has upgraded to B1 from B2 the company's
EUR470 million guaranteed senior secured floating-rate notes due
in 2026, of which EUR323 million remain outstanding, following
the last partial redemption completed by the company on 21 February.
The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of DOC Generici's rating to B1 reflects Moody's
expectations that key credit metrics will be well positioned in the rating
category under the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects
the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage to close
at 3.6x at end-2021 (3.1x pro forma the latest debt
redemption). Additionally, the agency expects the company
will continue to generate Moody's-adjusted FCF of around
EUR55 million over the same period, which represents a ratio of
17% to 18% of debt.
So far, the company's financial policy has been conservative with
DOC Generici privileging debt redemptions with available excess cash.
Under its ESG framework, Moody's considers the history and stability
of the company's leverage and dividend policy as part of its assessment
of financial strategy and risk management.
The company has redeemed around EUR150 million of its guaranteed senior
secured notes over the past three years, significantly reducing
its debt burden. The agency believes the risk of large debt-funded
M&A remains low because the company does not intend to expand activities
outside of Italy and it already has a leading position within its own
core market of retail generics. Moody's forecasts do not incorporate
any shareholder distributions over the next 12 to 18 months as the agency
understands the company will continue prioritizing liquidity and deleveraging.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects DOC Generici will
generate organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits in percentage
terms thanks to its strong footprint in the Italian generics market,
and in particular the Class A segment where the company has the second
largest market share; the continued penetration of generics in the
Italian market thanks to a supportive regulatory environment that is expected
to endure in the foreseeable future; and the new generics launched
over recent years.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DOC Generici will
continue to generate a strong operating performance, including positive
organic sales growth, and have a good liquidity profile.
The outlook also reflects the agency's expectations of a continued prudent
financial policy over the next 12 to 18 months that will support a leverage
around 3.0x (Moody's adjusted gross leverage) on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
DOC Generici has good liquidity, with a cash balance of EUR40 million
as of 31 September 2021 and access to a EUR50 million undrawn super senior
revolving credit facility (SSRCF). The company has no immediate
debt maturities. The SSRCF has a financial maintenance covenant,
which will only be tested when the facility is drawn by 40% or
more. Moody's expects the company to have significant headroom
against this threshold, if tested.
Because of the company's asset-light model, limited amounts
are required for capital spending, while working capital swings
are generally low. Nevertheless, DOC Generici's exposure
to wholesalers (around 60% of revenue) could, in more extreme
scenarios, entail larger working capital swings if the wholesalers
draw on their inventory levels rather than placing new orders.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The PDR of B1-PD reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% recovery
rate for covenant-lite debt structures. The B1 rating of
the guaranteed senior secured floating-rate notes due in June 2026,
of which EUR323 million are still outstanding, is in line with the
B1 CFR, reflecting their positioning in the capital structure,
with only the EUR50 million SSRCF ranking ahead of them.
The top entity of the restricted group is Diocle S.p.A.,
the issuer of the guaranteed senior secured floating-rate notes.
All debt instruments share the same collateral package on first and second
priority. In particular, the debt instruments benefit from
guarantees by the parent company and significant subsidiaries, which
must represent at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
For upward pressure to materialize, DOC Generici would have to increase
its scale and improve its diversification through, for example,
a reduced reliance on the Italian market. Quantitatively,
upward pressure could develop if DOC Generici's leverage ratio (defined
as Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) trends well below 3.0x
on a sustained basis supported by a prudent financial policy and if its
Moody's-adjusted free cash flow to debt increases sustainably
above 20%, while maintaining a good operating performance.
Conversely, downward pressure could develop if the company's
Moody's-adjusted gross leverage ratio increases above 4.0x
on a sustainable basis; or if its Moody's-adjusted free
cash flow to debt decreases sustainably below 10%, or there
are unfavorable developments in the Italian regulatory framework,
significantly affecting the company's ability to sustain earnings
and cash flow growth; or the company embarks on significant debt-funded
acquisitions or significant shareholder distributions.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published
in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
DOC Generici is a leading Italian independent generics company operating
in the retail channel. The company operates only in the Italian
market and has operations across a wide variety of therapeutic categories.
Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) and Merieux Equity Partners acquired
DOC Generici on 1 July 2019 and hold a majority shareholding of 95%.
DOC Generici generated gross sales of EUR250 million in the 12 months
that ended September 2021, with a reported EBITDA of EUR104 million
during the same period.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
