Moody's upgrades D.R. Horton's senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from Baa2; outlook stable

Approximately $3 billion of debt securities rated

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded D.R. Horton, Inc.'s (Horton) senior unsecured note ratings to Baa1 from Baa2. The rating outlook is stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects Horton's exceptional operating performance, demonstrated substantive growth trajectory, the company's strong market position as the largest homebuilder in the country, and its significant and well-diversified geographic footprint. As of the last twelve months ending December 2021, Horton generated $28 billion in homebuilding revenue and held a market share by new home sales of 11%. The ratings upgrade also reflects the company's conservative financial policies and a recent reduction in its target homebuilding debt to capitalization toward 30% from 35%. "Moody's expects that given Horton's strong market position, depth of presence, focus and expertise on the entry level price point, the company will be able to take advantage of the strong demand for homes, and particularly in the more affordable first-time home segment, and capture significant market share in the next 12 months," says Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst. Given Horton's robust market position, and a strong track record of operational and strategic execution, we expect the company to sustain strong credit metrics, low leverage and continue to demonstrate market share gains even as demand conditions moderate.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: D.R. Horton, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: D.R. Horton, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATING RATIONALE

Horton's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects: 1) the company's exceptionally strong balance sheet and low leverage, and favorable governance considerations, including a conservative financial strategy and a commitment to managing the business in an investment grade manner over the long term and during any industry cycle; 2) robust cash flow during any industry cycle and a strong liquidity position providing for significant financial flexibility; 3) very strong interest coverage and a significant tangible equity base; 4) the company's possession of the largest national market share by unit volume and leading market share position in many of its geographic markets; and 5) strong positioning in the affordable category of first-time and entry-level homes with around two-thirds of its deliveries priced below $350,000.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by the company's: 1) engagement in speculative construction for about 50% of homes in inventory on average; 2) appetite for acquisitions, which can lead to integration and execution challenges and risks associated with development of ancillary businesses; 3) investment in Forestar, which presents a vehicle for securing land supply, but also presents a possible increase in leverage as Forestar builds land inventory, and can increase the volatility in results due to the land development business; 4) shareholder friendly activities, which include dividends and share repurchases; and 5) cyclicality of the industry and exposure to protracted declines.

Horton has a strong liquidity profile, supported by its large homebuilding cash position of $2.1 billion at December 31, 2021, a track record of strong cash flow from operations, an unsecured revolving credit facility of $2.19 billion expiring in April 2026, which is not expected to be utilized significantly, and a meaningful headroom in its financial covenants.

Horton's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will generate strong revenue growth and capture market share, maintain its conservative homebuilding debt leverage and disciplined financial strategies, and sustain strong credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company were to make a commitment to sustaining financial leverage below 20%, while demonstrating a conservative financial profile with respect to shareholder friendly activities and acquisitions under any industry conditions, and while managing risks related to ancillary businesses. Maintenance of its large scale, strong market positions, robust liquidity, and stable to positive industry fundamentals would also be necessary considerations.

The rating could be downgraded if the homebuilding industry were to weaken materially, causing significant declines in revenue and net income, inventory impairments and a deterioration in the company's credit metrics. Homebuilding debt leverage approaching 30%, a material weakening in liquidity, or if Horton's commitment to maintaining a conservative financial policy and disciplined operating strategy were to be abandoned, could cause a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

D.R. Horton, Inc., headquartered in Arlington, Texas, is the largest by revenue and homes sold and most geographically diversified homebuilder in the United States. In the last twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, Horton generated homebuilding revenues of $28 billion and consolidated net income of $4.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natalia Gluschuk

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

