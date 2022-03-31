Moody's upgrades DSLD Homes' unsecured notes to B2, CFR to B2; outlook stable

Approximately $225 million in rated debt affected

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded STL Holding Company LLC's ("DSLD Homes") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD and senior unsecured notes to B2 from B3. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade reflects steady growth and profitability over the past two years while maintaining good liquidity. Moody's expects this strong performance to continue through 2023, including debt to book capitalization trending to 31%, as a result of increased retained earnings, and EBIT to interest increasing to 6.4x. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that DSLD Homes will continue to deepen its presence in existing markets while maintaining a conservative financial policy.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: STL Holding Company LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: STL Holding Company LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects DSLD Homes' successful asset-lite business model, which minimizes land impairment risk associated with long land exposure. Furthermore, the rating incorporates DSLD's high mix of affordable, entry-level homes, a segment that Moody's expects will grow faster than other housing categories. The rating also considers the favorable long-term fundamentals within the housing market, including increased family formation among Millennials, the largest demographic group in the US, as well as a low supply of existing homes available for sale. These dynamics have, and will continue, to create considerable demand for new single family homes.

These factors are offset by DSLD Homes' relatively small scale relative to rated peers and modest amount of tangible net worth, an important measure for homebuilders due to the high level of working capital needed to operate. The rating is further constrained by high exposure to the state of Louisiana, which represented over 70% of total revenues in 2021. Finally, the home building sector is facing broad based affordability challenges due to rising mortgage interest rates and high home price appreciation, which is expected to constrain growth.

Despite Moody's expectations of modestly negative free cash flow of $5 million in 2022 as a result of increased land investment to support growth, Moody's expects DSLD Homes to maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Moody's forecasts free cash flow in 2023 of about $30 million a year-end cash balance in excess of $200 million. Liquidity is supported by the company's $75 million unsecured revolver, which is expected to remain undrawn over the next 12-18 months. The company is expected to maintain ample cushion on its maintenance covenants and has an entirely unsecured capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded should DSLD Homes increase its scale and geographic diversification while maintaining conservative credit metrics, including debt to total capitalization at or below 50%, EBIT interest coverage above 3.0x and gross margin at or above 20%. A ratings upgrade would also reflect maintenance of positive market conditions, good liquidity and sustained positive free cash flow to fund growth.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to total capitalization approaches 60%, EBIT interest coverage drops below 2.0x or if the company's liquidity weakens. Also, a downgrade could result from weakening industry conditions causing meaningful revenue and gross margin declines.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DSLD Homes is a private homebuilder focused on the construction of entry-level homes predominantly in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company operates in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Texas. Total revenues for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021 was about $970 million.

