Moody's upgrades Danaher to A3; stable outlook

New York, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured long-term ratings of Danaher Corporation and certain related entities (collectively "Danaher") to A3 from Baa1. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Danaher's Prime-2 short term commercial paper ratings. In tandem with the upgrade of the long-term ratings, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from positive.

The upgrade reflects Moody's expectation for solid operating performance and cash flow, even incorporating the pending divestiture of Environmental & Applied Solutions and moderation of certain COVID-related revenue. Continuation of strong cash flow will provide Danaher significant flexibility to perform acquisitions and rapidly deleverage.

Social factors are material to the rating action. These include Danaher's response in commercializing various products related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is credit positive and contributes to the upgrade.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Danaher Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: DH Europe Finance S.a.r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: DH Switzerland Finance S.a.r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: DH Europe Finance II S.a.r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Danaher Corporation

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed at Prime-2

..Issuer: DH Europe Finance II S.a.r.l.

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed at Prime-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Danaher Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: DH Europe Finance II S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: DH Europe Finance S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: DH Switzerland Finance S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Danaher's A3 rating reflects the company's sizeable, diversified revenue base and its solid growth prospects. Danaher's leading market positions in businesses with high recurring revenues and proven operating systems support the company's consistently strong operating margins and cash flow generation. The company also benefits from a high degree of geographic diversification, as well as various products used in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 that will continue to enhance earnings, albeit at a declining rate.

The credit profile is constrained by Danaher's evolving business profile as it continues to build out its portfolio in high-growth markets, and shed non-core operations. This results in potential spikes in financial leverage to fund acquisitions, coupled with divestitures of business that generate good cash flow. The 2020 acquisition of Cytiva and the pending separation of the large Environmental & Applied Solutions segment underscore these risks. As certain COVID-related products decline, and as acquisitions continue, Moody's anticipates that Danaher will generally sustain debt/EBITDA on average at approximately 3x.

ESG considerations are relevant to Danaher's credit profile. Credit Impact Score is CIS-2, Neutral-to-Low. This reflects the company's neutral-to-low environmental and social risk exposures. Governance risk exposures pertaining to financial policies are moderately negative, reflected in the G-3 issuer profile score. However, mitigating factors include Danaher's impressive scale and significant business, product and geographic diversification, and successful acquisition track record to date.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation of solid earnings growth and gross debt/EBITDA sustained on average at about 3x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include continuation of solid organic revenue growth and margin expansion, and reduced concern about acquisitions that add substantial financial leverage. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.75x would support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Danaher experiences business integration challenges. A downgrade could also occur if the company exhibits increasingly aggressive financial policies, including a significant increase in shareholder dividends, share repurchases, or acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt to EBITDA sustained above 3.25x could lead to a downgrade.

Danaher Corporation is a manufacturer of products serving the needs of various customers in the Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Environmental & Applied Solutions industries. Principal end-markets include medical diagnostic equipment and supplies; water quality and filtration; and product identification. For the 12 months ending in the second quarter of 2022, Danaher reported sales of approximately $30.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

