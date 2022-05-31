Moody's upgrades Danaos' rating to Ba3 from B1; outlook stable

Stockholm, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Danaos Corporation (Danaos or the company) to Ba3 from B1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, the senior unsecured rating was upgraded to B1 from B3. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Danaos' continued strong operating performance and debt reduction measures, driven by the currently very strong market demand for container transport, where a capacity shortage to meet demand has pushed charter rates to unprecedented levels. With its established position as one of the world's largest containership charter-owners, Danaos has been able to secure around 90% of revenue during 2022-2024 to considerably higher charter rates than what it is currently earning. Adding the company's track record of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation and disciplined capital spending, Moody's projects key credit ratios that will position the rating solidly in the Ba3 rating category going forward. Furthermore, the holding of shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) adds to the liquidity profile.

Notwithstanding the projected strong performance during the next 12-18 months, the market environment for container shipping will potentially be challenging over the next two years. This could ultimately have an impact on Danaos performance as the global fleet growth is expected to outpace the growth of demand for container transport, which in the end would result in a normalization of charter rates. Furthermore, the high concentration in terms of customers, some of which historically has had a relatively low credit quality and have experienced financial difficulties in the past, adds to this risk. Moody's notes positively that Danaos has used the strong environment to reduce debt load substantially, which has been incorporated in today's rating action. This has also reduced its encumbered asset base.

Danaos has historically had a low maintenance capex of around $3 million - $4 million annually, but the company occasionally invest in new vessels when opportunities arise. This is evident from the delivery of six 5,500 TEU vessels that was acquired in July 2021 and six newbuilds that will be delivered in 2024. We expect the new deliveries in 2024 to be partially debt funded and we consequently expect a modest increase in leverage in 2024. However, the Ba3 rating incorporates that Danaos will continue to pursue such opportunities from time to time when presented to the company.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Danaos has good liquidity, with $363 million of cash on balance sheet as of March 2022, although this will be partly used for the company's vessel acquisitions. Danaos does not have a revolving credit facility in place, however Moody's recognizes that besides cash on balance sheet, the company has access to an unencumbered holding of 5.7 million ZIM shares and in addition, the release of encumbered fleet following debt repayments serves as an alternative source of liquidity. Moody's projects that mandatory debt and lease amortizations will amount to around $80-140 million annually, which the company will be able to cover with its strong free cash flow generation of around $300 million - $600 million annually. The size of the free cash flow depends on the size of the company's dividend payments, which remains discretionary given the absence of a formal dividend policy.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's Ba3-PD PDR is in line with the CFR. This reflects our standard assumption of 50% family recovery, as is customary for the structures with the combination of bond and bank financing. The B1 rating of the bond, reflecting a change in notching to 1 notch instead of 2 notches below the CFR, is driven by a significant increase in unencumbered assets and a reduction in secured debt. In more detail, the unencumbered assets are not part of the mortgages backing the secured debt and the subsidiaries owning these vessels are not guarantors of the secured debt. Moody's expects this ratio to remain at current levels going forward.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued deleveraging helped by currently supportive underlying industry fundamentals and ongoing debt amortization, but also balanced by some potential for further debt-funded vessel acquisitions. Although current key credit metrics points to a higher rating, Moody's would require the company to show track record of maintaining these metrics for the next 12-18 months as well as implementing a more formalized financial policy before considering further positive rating actions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prerequisites for further positive rating pressure over the next 12 to 18 months include the introduction of a more formal financial policy, a commitment to maintaining a more conservative balance sheet and improved liquidity, in particular a substantial cash balance absent access to a revolving credit facility. Other factors that could lead to positive pressure would be; (1) debt/EBITDA sustainably below 2x; (2) (funds from operations + interest)/interest sustainably above 6x; (3) free cash flow remaining visibly positive; (4) keeping rechartering risk limited and (5) a well managed debt maturity profile.

Conversely, negative pressure could develop if the company's (funds from operations + interest)/interest falls to 3x, debt/EBITDA reaches 3x or free cash flow weakens on a sustained basis. Downward pressure on the ratings could also result if Danaos experiences strained liquidity and difficulties in terms of the rechartering of vessels at adequate rates when contracts expire.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72792. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Incorporated in Marshall Islands and with an operational headquarters in Piraeus, Greece, Danaos is one of the world's largest containership charter-owners, with a fleet of 71 containerships and an aggregated capacity of roughly 437 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units. Danaos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its largest shareholder is Coustas Family Trust with a share close to 44%. The company generated around USD690 million of revenues in 2021.

