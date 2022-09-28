Moody's upgrades Darling CFR to Ba1; outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Darling Ingredients Inc.'s ("Darling") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Ba1 from Ba2 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. Moody's additionally upgraded the company's senior secured bank credit facility to Baa3 from Ba1 and the senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. Darling's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") is unchanged and the outlook has changed to stable from positive.

The upgrade reflects Darling's improved credit metrics with debt/EBITDA of 3.0x as of June 30, 2022, pro-forma for the recent acquisition of Valley Proteins, Inc. and FASA Group. Darling acquired Valley Proteins in May 2022 for $1.1 billion and FASA Group in August 2022 for $543 million. Although Darling funded these acquisitions with cash and incremental debt which is viewed as a credit negative, Moody's believes that the addition of these two rendering companies (32 facilities in total) will help Darling expand its rendering capacity and supply more low carbon waste fats which can be used by Diamond Green Diesel ("DGD"), its joint venture with Valero Energy Corporation (Baa2 Stable). On a combined basis, Moody's estimates that these two acquisitions will contribute approximately $200 million in incremental EBITDA.

In addition to Darling's improvement in debt/EBITDA leverage, the upgrade also reflects the increasing asset value of the company's Diamond Green Diesel joint venture with Valero Energy Corporation. Moody's expects DGD to continue to become an increasingly important and significant contributor to Darling's reported operating income, operating cash flows and deleveraging plans. Cash distributions from DGD are nevertheless volatile and dependent on DGD's reinvestment plans. With the commencement of Diamond Green Diesel 3 ("DGD3") anticipated in 4Q22, Moody's expects Darling to begin receiving annual cash distributions from DGD in 2023, which it can utilize to further reduce its debt. For fiscal 2023, Moody's is forecasting Darling to receive between $600 million and $625 million in cash dividends from DGD.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at SGL-1 which reflects Moody's projection for modest free cash flow generation over the next 12 months. Cash of $147 million as of July 2, 2022, $1.45 billion of undrawn capacity on the $1.5 billion revolver expiring in 2026, and $800 million of availability on two delayed draw term loans due 2026 provide very good coverage of cash needs including the minimal $16.5 million of required annual term loan amortization. Moody's also projects considerable cushion within maximum 5.5x debt-to-EBITDA and minimum 3.0x EBITDA-to-interest expense covenants.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.

….Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

….Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

….Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)

….Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Darling Global Finance B.V.

….Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.

….Outlook changed to stable from positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Darling's Ba1 CFR reflects manageable financial leverage, good geographic and end market diversity, and use of raw material pricing formulas to help reduce volatility in the majority of its businesses. The credit profile also reflects some exposure to raw material price swings and exogenous raw material supply risk. DGD's asset value is meaningful, but there is some uncertainty regarding the cash flow effects on Darling given DGD's high reinvestment levels and event risk surrounding DGD's ownership structure. Moody's expects the current DGD ownership positions to remain in place for at least the next several years, and that DGD's operating cash flow will continue to expand and increase the distribution potential to Darling. Moody's also anticipates Darling will remain focused on reducing leverage through earnings growth and debt repayment through cash generated from the recycling/rendering businesses and any cash distributions received from DGD.

Moody's expects the market for renewable diesel to grow, but DGD has different business risk than Darling's recycling/rendering businesses including high investment needs for capacity expansion, volatility related to energy prices, and business economics that are influenced by regulatory policies. Once Darling begins to receive cash distributions from DGD, Moody's believes Darling will utilize this cash to deleverage its balance sheet. With the commencement of DGD3 expected in 4Q 2022, Moody's is forecasting Darling to receive approximately $600 million to $625 million from DGD on annual basis, which it can use for debt reduction.

Darling Ingredient's ESG Credit Impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting its moderately negative exposure to environmental, social, and governance risks. The main environmental risks for Darling stem from the company's Diamond Green Diesel assets, which are susceptible to hurricanes given their location in Louisiana, and the company's reliance on animal products for its rendering operation. The main social risks for Darling stem from the health and safety of its employees, who work in manufacturing facilities, and the responsible production of its products which are used in many different industries. Darling has conservative financial policies, very good liquidity, sound governance practices, and good transparency as a publicly traded company.

Credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). This is driven by the company's moderately negative exposure to physical climate risk. Darling owns a 50% interest in a renewable diesel company, Diamond Green Diesel, which has assets in Louisiana and is susceptible to weather related hazards such as hurricanes. Natural capital risk is also moderately negative given Darling's indirect reliance on animals for its rendering business. Darling's rendering and DGD operations have characteristics that contribute to stronger environmental IPS than most protein and agriculture companies. Recycling/rendering reduces waste that would otherwise need to be stored, and thus reduces landfill usage and the potential negative effects on the environment. Renewable diesel reduces pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions relative to carbon-based energy sources. The production processes of both Darling and DGD nevertheless require energy and water usage that must be managed carefully to minimize the environmental impact. In addition, the raw materials used in Darling's production processes are potentially dangerous and the company must invest to ensure proper handling to avoid pollution.

Darling has moderately negative exposure to social risks (S-3). Customer relations risks is moderately negative as the company has very limited direct relationships with consumers and does not face labeling and disclosure risks. Human capital risk is also moderately negative as Darling has nearly 14,000 employees and the health and safety risk of these employees is a social risk given the handling of potentially hazardous materials. Responsible productions risk is also moderately negative but viewed as posing less risk that most other protein and agriculture companies as a result of the company's rendering business. The company must source and safely manage animal byproducts to develop its products but this also helps reduce animal waste.

Credit exposure to governance considerations is moderately negative (G-3). Darling's financial policies are conservative. The company targets reducing debt-to-EBITDA (based on the company's calculation incorporating the company's proportionate share of DGD's cash distributions) to less than 2.5x over the long term. Darling's 50% ownership of Diamond Green Diesel is an organizational structure weakness, given its size and potential contribution to cashflows relative to Darling's core business. The JV also poses governance risks since good continued collaboration between Darling and Valero with respect to DGD's operations, financial decisions and ownership structure are necessary for a successful partnership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Darling will successfully integrate its recent acquisitions. It also incorporates Moody's expectation of some earnings and cashflow volatility stemming from that portion of its business exposed to commodity prices.

The ratings could be upgraded if Darling provides greater clarity about the long term strategic role of the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture ("JV") for the company, there is a demonstration of consistent results from the energy JV through cycles and clarity around the longer term demand for renewable diesel fuel, sustained profitability and cash flow stability of Darling's core feed/food rendering businesses excluding the JV, improved financial and liquidity flexibility through the ability to transition to an unsecured debt structure, and debt to EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or cashflow decline, liquidity weakens, there is an increase in the volatility of earnings and cash flows, or debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x (including cash distributions from DGD in EBITDA).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Darling Ingredients Inc., headquartered in Irving Texas, provides rendering and recycling services to the food industry. The company processes food waste such as animal by-products, used cooking oil, and commercial bakery residuals into ingredients used in diverse applications in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, feed, fuel and fertilizer industries. Ingredients include gelatin, tallow, feed grade fats, meat and bone meal, poultry meal, yellow grease, fuel feed stocks, natural casings and hides. The company's operations are primarily located in North America and Europe with a modest presence in China, South America, and Australia. Darling also owns a 50% interest in the Diamond Green Energy joint venture with Valero Energy Corporation. The publicly-traded company generates annual revenue of about $5.5 billion excluding DGD, and DGD's revenues for fiscal year ended December 2021 were $2.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frank Henson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

