Moody's upgrades Daseke's CFR and senior secured ratings to B1; outlook stable

New York, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Daseke Companies, Inc. ("Daseke"), including the Corporate Family Rating to B1 from B2 and the Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also upgraded Daseke's senior secured bank credit facility rating to B1 from B2. The rating outlook remains stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was changed to SGL-2, from SGL-3.

The upgrade of the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that operational and cost measures implemented since the second half of 2019 and healthy market conditions will continue to drive strong operating results.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Daseke Companies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Daseke Companies, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Daseke's B1 CFR is constrained by the capital intensive nature of the company's business relating to cash flow needed to maintain the average age of its tractor fleet. It also reflects the cyclical nature of its business, which serves industrial production and construction markets. Carbon transition risk relating to the operation of its diesel tractors and the concentrated equity ownership stake of its former CEO represent key ESG factors that to some extent constrain Daseke's rating. The B1 CFR is supported by the company's position as a leading provider of open deck transportation services using flatbed trailers as well as specialized open deck trailers for heavy haul, over-dimensional and high value freight. Since 2019, Daseke has implemented a range of operational and cost measures, including operational integrations that reduced the number of operating units to 11 from 16. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be about 3.0 times at year end 2022 and about 2.8 times at year end 2023, inclusive of about $100 million in debt funded acquisitions that Moody's has modeled. To the extent the company elects to use cash on hand to fund EBITDA-generating acquisitions, there could be further improvement to Daseke's forward leverage profile. Moody's expects Daseke's EBITA margin to be approximately 8% in 2022 and to improve to about 8.5% in 2023, as some of the ongoing operational initiatives continue to yield efficiencies. This level of EBITA margin would represent a significant improvement from the range of 2-4% that the company experienced pre-pandemic.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Daseke will grow its revenue primarily through rate and volume growth during the next 12-18 months. Moody's further expects that operating margin will expand modestly over that timeframe supported by ongoing operational measures and the expectation that the industrial and construction end markets that Daseke serves will remain healthy.

Liquidity is good (SGL-2), supported by Moody's expectation that Daseke will maintain a cash balance of around $150 million over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects net cash flow to be about $50 million in both 2022 and 2023. Given the use of equipment notes to finance a portion of capital expenditures, Moody's calculates net cash flow as Cash Flow from Operations minus cash capex, dividends, and cash payments for maturities of equipment notes. Moody's also incorporates cash proceeds from used vehicles sales into this calculation. The availability of Daseke's $150 asset-based lending (ABL) revolving credit facility, expiring in 2026, was approximately $123 million at March 31, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves greater scale while maintaining an EBITA margin above 8% and debt-to-EBITDA below 3.5 times. Net cash flow (calculated as Cash Flow from Operations minus cash capex minus equipment notes maturities minus dividends, plus proceeds from used vehicle sales) to debt of at least 7% would be another consideration for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if EBITA margin decreases below 6%, debt/EBITDA is approaching 4.5 times, or the company is unable to maintain positive net cash flow. Another consideration for a downgrade would be if liquidity tightens or there is an acceleration in the pace of debt funded acquisitions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

