Moody's upgrades Dave & Buster's CFR to B1; assigns B1 to planned senior secured bank credit facility

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Dave & Buster's, Inc.'s (Dave & Buster's) corporate family rating to B1 from B2, its probability of default rating to B1-PD from B3-PD and affirmed its existing senior secured note rating at B1. At the same time Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's planned senior secured bank credit facility. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1 is unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The planned bank credit facility consists of a $500 million 5-year senior secured revolver and $850 million 7-year senior secured term loan B. Proceeds from the planned term loan B and cash on hand will be used to finance acquisition of Main Event Entertainment Inc. ("Main Event", Caa1 stable), an owner and operator of 51 leisure family entertainment centers, from Ardent Leisure Group Limited and RedBird Capital Partners.

"The upgrade to B1 reflects Dave & Buster's good credit metrics – Moody's forecasts the company's debt/EBITDA and interest coverage will be approximately 4.3x and 2.2x, respectively, at the end of 2022 (January 2023) – despite the incremental debt raised to fund the acquisition," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "Risks to the downside of our forecast include integration risk related to the acquisition and risks associated with rising commodity and labor costs."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Dave & Buster's, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B3-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Dave & Buster's, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3) from (LGD2)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Dave & Buster's, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dave & Buster's, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dave & Buster's B1 corporate family rating is supported by its aforementioned good credit metrics, very good liquidity, leading position in the niche combined food & entertainment industry, strong brand recognition, and diverse geographic footprint. Moody's notes that Main Event will continue to operate under its own brand, which along with the increased scale and geographic diversification mitigates the integration risk associated with the transaction. Dave & Buster's has limited overlap with Main Event's locations which enables the company to extend its reach to families with young children. Challenges to the company's credit profile include the high wage and commodity inflation made worse by the supply chain pressures felt across the industry, the highly capital intensive nature of its business model, and its correlation to trends in discretionary consumer spending.

The stable outlook reflects the company's very good liquidity and Moody's expectation that the acquisition will be integrated successfully while maintaining solid credit metrics.

The B1 senior secured rating, the same as the corporate family rating, reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate given the elimination of financial maintenance covenants and the fact that secured debt makes up the preponderance of the capital structure.

The SGL-1 reflects Dave & Buster's very good liquidity including modest cash balances and full availability under its recast $500 million revolving credit facility which expires in June 2027. Pro forma for the transaction, Dave & Busters will have roughly $100 million of cash and full availability of its revolver. The revolver has a springing covenant upon 35% usage of the credit facility. Moody's expects the company to maintain adequate cushion with respect to the covenant over the next 12-18 months. Moody's forecasts that the company will use its free cash flow to continue to grow its restaurant base and shareholder returns as opposed to absolute debt repayment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if leverage was sustained below 4.5x with EBIT/interest coverage of about 2.5x. An upgrade would also require a balanced financial strategy and the successful integration of Main Event. Ratings could be downgraded if operations deteriorated resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.25x or EBIT/interest coverage below 2.0x.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $533 million and 100% of EBITDA on a Pro Forma Basis, plus (i) any amounts of pari passu debt subject to a maximum net first lien leverage ratio of 3.5x, (ii) subordinated secured debt subject to a maximum net secured leverage ratio 4.0x, (iii) unsecured debt subject to a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 2.0x or a maximum net total leverage ratio of 4.0x.

The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which include a prohibition on (x) the transfer (including by way of sale, investment or exclusive license) by Dave & Buster's, Inc. and its restricted subsidiaries of material intellectual property to any unrestricted subsidiary and (y) the transfer of legal or beneficial ownership of, or an exclusive license to, material intellectual property from the borrower or any guarantor to holdings or any non-guarantor restricted subsidiary (including by way of sale or investment).

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's, Inc. is a leading operator of large format, high volume specialty restaurant entertainment complexes. As of May 1, 2022, the company owned 145 stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Revenues for the twelve months ended May 1, 2022 were approximately $1.5 billion. Dave & Buster's is listed on the NASDAQ exchange under "PLAY". Main Event Entertainment Inc. owns and operates 50 leisure family entertainment centers concentrated in the Southern United States.

Main Event Entertainment Inc., headquartered in Plano Texas, owns and operates 51 leisure family entertainment centers in the United States and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ardent Leisure US Holding, Inc. whose ultimate Parent is Ardent Leisure Group Limited ("Ardent"), a publicly traded leisure and entertainment company based in Australia. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, revenue was about $400 million, inclusive of its Summit acquisition.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

