Moody's upgrades Decatur (City of) TX's issuer and GOLT ratings to Aa3; upgrades related rating

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Decatur, TX's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to Aa3 from A1. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural feature. Moody's has also upgraded the Corporation for Economic Development of the City of Decatur, TX's (EDC) sales tax revenue rating to A1 from A2. The city has about $34.2 million in GOLT bonds outstanding and the EDC has about $6.3 million in sales tax revenue bonds outstanding.

This action concludes a review for possible upgrade of the issuer and GOLT ratings of the city and the sales tax revenue rating of the EDC initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa3 reflects the reduced emphasis on tax base size and the inclusion of all governmental funds and business-type activities in the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The rating also reflects the city's participation in the broader Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex, which has experienced strong economic growth. The credit also benefits from healthy reserves, average property wealth and resident income profile. The rating is constrained by above average leverage driven by debt.

The Aa3 rating on the city's general obligation limited tax debt is the same as the issuer rating, reflecting the city's adequate taxing headroom of approximately 555%, which offsets the lack of full faith and credit pledge and inability of the city council to override the statutory limitations.

The upgrade of the rating on the Decatur Economic Development Corp.'s sales tax revenue bonds to A1 reflects the close relationship between the EDC and the City of Decatur, coupled with strong pledged revenue performance that has improved coverage levels. The rating also incorporates Decatur's strong and well diversified economic base with solid growth that is expected to continue over the near term. The rating further incorporates the broad nature of the sales tax pledge, and sound legal structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation in leverage as % of revenue (Issuer and GOLT)

- Significant increase in available fund balance (Issuer and GOLT) - Material economic expansion, evidenced by improved resident income and full value per capita (Issuer and GOLT) - Increase in pledged revenues, providing materially improved coverage (sales tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits that result in a decline in reserves (Issuer and GOLT)

- Material increase in leverage (Issuer and GOLT) - Decline in pledged revenues, reducing coverage levels (sales tax) - Additional leveraging of pledged revenues (sales tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

The certificates of obligation and general obligation limited tax bonds are direct obligations of the city, payable from a continuing and direct ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city, within the limits prescribed by law. The certificates are further payable from surplus net revenues of the city's waterworks and sewer system.

The EDC's sales tax revenue bonds are payable by a first lien on revenues generated by a one half of 1% sales and use tax levied within the City of Decatur for the benefit of the EDC.

PROFILE

Decatur is a city with a population of roughly 7,000 that serves as the county seat of Wise County. The city is located approximately 35 miles northwest of Fort Worth (Aa3 stable) and is a retail and service hub for the surrounding rural area.

The Decatur EDC is governed by a five-member board appointed by the Decatur city council and is a blended component unit of the city. The EDC collects a one-half percent sales tax that is available for specific use economic development projects. The city has the ability to exercise influence over all management decisions of the EDC.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

