Moody's upgrades Decatur County, GA's issuer and GOULT ratings to Aa3 from A1

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Decatur County, GA's issuer rating and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Aa3 from A1. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The GOULT rating applies to revenue bonds that were issued by the Bainbridge Public Facilities Authority, GA but backed by the county's GOULT pledge. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county had about $20.5 million of contract-backed debt issued through the authority as of December 31, 2021. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the county's very strong reserves and trend of balanced financial operations, strengths that are important mitigants to the contingent liability risk associated with a sizeable hospital authority with somewhat weak operations. While the county has levied a dedicated property tax millage to help fund the cost of indigent care at the hospital, the hospital's history of negative operating cash flow and narrow liquidity could pressure the county to provide additional operating support. Favorably, the county has substantial reserves, with an available fund balance ratio exceeding 50% of revenue and liquidity ratio of over 75%. The county's overall financial operations are stable, and another operating surplus is likely for fiscal 2023 (ending June 30). The county's liquidity will gradually fall over time as it spends down previously accumulated sales tax receipts on voter-approved capital projects, causing liquidity to more closely approximate fund balance. Sales taxes are the county's largest source of revenue (around 35-40%), followed by property taxes (30-35%), landfill tipping fees (around 7%) and prison-derived revenues (5%). Overall revenue growth has been solid in recent years, largely due to rising sales tax collections. Property taxes have been largely stable due to the county's practice of gradually rolling back its operating millage as the tax base grows in order to keep a somewhat stable levy.

Also supporting the Aa3 rating is the county's relatively low long-term liabilities ratio and fixed-costs ratio. These metrics are likely to remain strong compared to similarly rated counties due to the presence of dedicated capital sales taxes used to cash fund the county's limited capital needs, the county's history of making pension contributions in excess of its tread water amount, and the lack of OPEB liabilities.

The county's economy is stable, with GDP growth slightly lagging that of the nation's GDP growth. Industry is largely comprised of agriculture, manufacturing, and mining. Full value and full value per capita are growing at a solid rate, though resident income remains very low compared to comparably rated counties nationwide.

The county's financial and leverage metrics do not include those of the Hospital Authority of Bainbridge, Decatur County, a discretely presented component unit whose board majority is appointed by Decatur County. The county does not guarantee any of the hospital authority's outstanding debt (as is the case with some other Georgia counties), but it has entered into agreements in which it levies a dedicated property tax to help pay for indigent care and contributes about 12% of its special purpose local option sales tax to help fund specific capital needs. The hospital will be challenged to sustain positive operating performance given industrywide trends of elevated labor and supply costs, which have been exacerbated by the on-going pandemic. Further, the absence and payback of federal stimulus funds over the near term, which helped to bolster financial performance in fiscal 2021 and 2022, will present headwinds to restoring the hospital's liquidity. These financial weaknesses and sector headwinds could pressure the county to increase its financial support of the hospital in the coming years. The county's strong liquidity and ability to increase its hospital millage are important mitigants to this contingent liability risk.

The Aa3 rating on the county's contract-backed revenue bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the county has pledged, via an intergovernmental contract, its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds are backed solely by payments made by the county, and the county has covenanted to levy and collect taxes (unlimited by rate or amount) in an amount sufficient to pay for debt service on the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of improved hospital operations and liquidity

- Sustained economic growth that bolsters resident incomes

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued weakness at the hospital that pressures the county to provide financial assistance

- Material declines in county financial reserves owing to one time uses or operating deficits

LEGAL SECURITY

The contract-backed revenue bonds issued through the authority are backed by the county's pledge to make contract payments sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds. The county's obligation to make these payments is absolute and unconditional and constitutes a general obligation. The county has covenanted, pursuant to an intergovernmental contract, that it will include in each of its annual budgets an amount sufficient to make contract payments each year and to levy and collect taxes from year to year in an amount sufficient to make such payments.

PROFILE

Decatur County is located in southwest Georgia along the Florida-Georgia state line. The county provides routine municipal services like public safety, public works, and other general governmental functions. The county's most notable business-type activies include a landfill and prison. The county also appoints a majority of the board of the hospital authority, which is reported in the county's audit as a discretely presented component unit.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

