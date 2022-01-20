Moody's upgrades Del Monte Foods' CFR to B2; outlook is stable

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Del Monte Foods, Inc. ("Del Monte") including the company's Corporate Family Rating to B2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B3-PD and senior secured notes rating to B3 from Caa1. The asset backed revolving credit facility ("ABL") is not rated. Moody's withdrew the SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating upgrades reflect the company's strengthening operating performance following a May 2020 recapitalization and major operational restructuring, which have improved liquidity and allowed the company to accelerate deleveraging from just over 10x debt-to-EBITDA in fiscal 2020 to 4.3x in the LTM period ended October 31, 2021 (on Moody's adjusted basis). Leverage from October to the FYE April 2022 should decrease further as the ABL revolver balance is reduced after the peak packing season.

The B3 rating on the senior secured notes is one notch lower than the B2 Corporate Family Rating, reflecting its subordinate lien on the ABL collateral consisting of working capital assets. This notching also reflects the absence of any significant debt instruments that are subordinate to the senior secured notes.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects Del Monte's relatively volatile free cash flow from inventory swings, weak long-term category fundamentals in U.S. canned fruit and vegetables, and execution risk related to the company's ability to manage inflationary headwinds over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's ratings are supported by the strength of the Del Monte™ brand, which holds leading shares in core shelf stable fruits and vegetables, and strong execution on recent restructuring initiatives that have improved the margin profile of the business. As a result, leverage is declining and Del Monte is targeting to further reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage (3.5x as of October 31, 2021 per the company's calculation, in which total debt reflects average ABL draw over the LTM period) to below 3.0x long term. The ratings are also supported by a history of significant liquidity support provided by the parent company, Del Monte Pacific Ltd ("DMPL"). Moody's expects such support will continue in periods of earnings weakness, but that the company's improved operating performance and free cash flow will reduce the need for DMPL's seasonal cash flow support.

Del Monte's adequate liquidity is supported by a sizable $450 million ABL facility due April 2026 which is the primary source of external liquidity. As of October 31, 2021, Del Monte had approximately $341 million drawn on the revolver and $25 million of letters of credit outstanding, reducing ABL availability to $85 million. Seasonal borrowings typically peak during the first half of the April fiscal year as the company builds inventory during its seasonal production cycle ahead of the US holiday season. Moody's anticipates that Del Monte will maintain a comfortable cushion within the revolver's minimum 1.0x fixed charge coverage covenant, which applies if ABL revolver borrowings exceed certain levels.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Del Monte is moderately exposed to social risks related to customer relations, responsible production, health and safety standards and evolving consumer trends. The company is also moderately exposed to environmental risks such as soil/water and land use, energy & emissions impacts, waste and pollution, among others. These factors will continue to play an important role in evaluating the overall creditworthiness of food manufacturers like Del Monte, particularly as the industry continues to evolve globally.

Notwithstanding currently favorable demand dynamics from the pandemic, longer-term, Moody's expects consumption trends in the company's core canned fruit and vegetable category to eventually resume secular declines for the foreseeable future. Moody's expects that canned food products typically found in the center grocery aisles will gradually lose market share as consumers gravitate to fresher produce found on the perimeter of the store. Del Monte is attempting to offset this negative trend by focusing on innovation outside of the can, such as fruit cups, aseptic broth and frozen veggie snacks. Better innovation also strengthens the Del Monte brand.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, and the government measures put in place to contain it. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is high.

In terms of governance, Moody's expects that the parent company, Del Monte Pacific Ltd, will continue to be supportive of Del Monte within limitations. DMPL is not a guarantor of Del Monte debt, but has provided significant liquidity support in the past through intercompany trade financing and most recently through a $387 million equity contribution in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Del Monte will sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.5x, even as favorable pandemic effects abate, and will begin generating positive free cash flow in fiscal 2023.

A rating upgrade could occur if Del Monte is able to sustain operating performance including positive organic revenue growth with stable to higher margins, and consistent and solid free cash flow generation. Del Monte would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA in a low 4x range or lower through strong operating performance or significant debt repayment. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term due to the uncertainty of sustainability of recent strong performance that was partially driven by the favorable pandemic effects.

A rating downgrade could occur if Del Monte is unable to maintain stable operating performance, margins were to significantly deteriorate from current levels, or the financial policy becomes more aggressive. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA is not likely to be sustained below 5.5x, or liquidity deteriorates.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label food products for the U.S. and South American retail market. Its brands include Del Monte™ in shelf stable fruits, vegetables and tomatoes; Contadina™ in tomato-based products; College Inn™ in broth products; and S&W™ in shelf stable fruit, vegetable and tomato products. The company generates annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion. Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Del Monte Foods Holdings Limited, which is in turn approximately 94% owned by DMPL. DMPL is publicly traded on the Philippine and Singapore stock exchanges. DMPL is 71%-owned by NutriAsia Pacific Ltd and Bluebell Group Holdings Limited, which are beneficially-owned by the Campos family of the Philippines. Public investors and Lee Pineapple Group (a pineapple supplier in Malaysia) hold the remaining 29% stake.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rupen Doshi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

