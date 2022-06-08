Moody's upgrades Dell Bank International's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Baa2 from Baa3, outlook changed to stable

Rating action follows the upgrade of Dell International's senior unsecured ratings and its outlook change to stable

London, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the senior unsecured debt and long-term issuer ratings of Dell Bank International d.a.c. (DBI) to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook on the issuer to stable from positive.

The rating action reflects the upgrade of Dell International L.L.C. (DIL)'s senior unsecured debt ratings and its outlook change to stable from positive on 6 June 2022 (see press release entitled "Moody's upgrades Dell International L.L.C's senior unsecured rating to Baa2; outlook stable"; https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/389116).

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

UPGRADE OF RATINGS

The upgrade of DBI's senior unsecured debt and the issuer ratings reflects DIL's upgrade by one notch, reflecting the increased capacity of DIL to support the bank if needed and the affirmation of the baa3 standalone assessment of DBI. Moody's uses DIL's ratings as a reference point for the Dell Group's capacity to support DBI. As a result, the senior unsecured debt and the issuer ratings of DBI are now aligned with the senior unsecured debt ratings of DIL and incorporate one notch of affiliate support from DIL. Moody's believes that there is a very high likelihood of support in case of need from DIL due to DBI's high strategic importance to the Dell Group, interlinkages between the European operations, and a track record of capital injections and funding support.

The affirmation of the baa3 standalone assessment of DBI reflects its strong solvency underpinned by the bank's (1) moderate and steady profitability; (2) strong asset risk, with low problem loans and charge-offs and (3) solid capital that provides solid loss absorption, which the Agency expects to modestly decline as financing volumes grow further. DBI's standalone assessment is constrained by the bank's high reliance on wholesale funding, with a moderate level of utilization of secured financing. In line with expectations wholesale funding declined to 25% of Gross Tangible Assets as of year-end 2021 from the high level of 48% reported at year-end 2019. Moody's expects the bank's funding composition to remain largely stable over the next twelve to eighteen months.The medium-term maturity profile of DBI's market funding and the committed and unutilized external and group funding lines moderates DBI's refinancing risk.

The ratings also reflect Moody's view of DBI as a captive bank, having high dependence on Dell Group for its customers and the financing of their use of Dell products and services. However, as a regulated bank, DBI is subject to European Union (EU) supervision and regulation, and to the EU's bank resolution regime (Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, BRRD). In the event of the parent's failure, the BRRD would likely allow for ring-fencing of DBI and an orderly liquidation.

Furthermore, under adverse conditions at its parent's level, Moody's expects distribution of any excess capital or liquidity would require Central Bank of Ireland approval.

OUTLOOK STABLE

The outlook change to stable from positive reflects the similar outlook change at DIL following its upgrade and Moody's expectations that DBI will continue to deliver performance in line with its current financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of DIL could translate into an upgrade of DBI's senior unsecured debt rating due to affiliate support uplift. Furthermore, a significant improvement of DBI's standalone financial profile, driven by establishing a diversified business, stronger funding profile, could result in a higher issuer rating for DBI. In such a case, a notch upgrade of the financial profile will offset the one notch affiliate support incorporated in the DBI's ratings. However, in the event of a multi notch upgrade of the financial profile, the ratings would be subject to the maximum one notch rating differential the Agency would allow relative to its parent.

A downgrade of DIL's rating would translate into a downgrade of the issuer ratings of DBI. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade are an erosion of the bank's strong solvency or a weakening in the bank's liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Dell Bank International d.a.c.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

