Moody's upgrades Dell International L.L.C's senior unsecured rating to Baa2; outlook stable

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Dell International LLC's senior unsecured rating to Baa2, from Baa3, and the ratings for Dell, Inc.'s senior unsecured notes to Baa3, from Ba1. The ratings outlook is stable. Dell Inc. is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc. ("Dell"), the public parent holding company. Dell's indirect subsidiary, EMC Corporation is a co-borrower of credit facilities and senior unsecured notes at Dell International LLC.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Dell Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

..Issuer: Dell International L.L.C

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dell Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Dell International L.L.C

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings upgrade reflects Dell's strong operating performance and governance considerations, including Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a strong financial profile supported by healthy earnings and a balanced financial policy over the next 12 to 18 months. Despite significant challenges from supply chain disruptions, Dell's operating income (as reported by the company on a non-GAAP basis and excluding VMware for the period owned by Dell) grew 21% in the fiscal 1st quarter of 2023, after increasing 12% in FY '22. Dell's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) has declined to 2.2x and it had $6.7 billion of cash balances at F1Q '23. This reflects substantial debt reduction from Dell's share of the special dividend from VMware in conjunction with the spin-off of VMware, along with Dell's strong operating performance.

Dell's strong operating performance has benefited from robust demand for Personal Computers (PCs) during the pandemic and a favorable pricing environment. Moody's expects PC industry revenue growth rates to moderate and Dell's operating margins to trend toward historical normalized levels over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition, although demand for Dell's servers and storage products remains strong and order backlogs are high, growing macroeconomic uncertainties increase the risk of slowing IT spending in the second half of 2022. Despite these challenges and assuming flat to low-single-digit declines in Dell's EBITDA, Moody's expects Dell to maintain total debt to EBITDA of 2x and generate approximately $4 billion in average annual free cash flow (Moody's adjusted and after dividends), or more than 20% of total adjusted debt, over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's forecast also incorporates some debt reduction consistent with the company's leverage target of 1.5x gross "core leverage." Dell's strong liquidity and low financial leverage provide the company ample flexibility to pursue its capital allocation strategy of balancing free cash flow between investments in growth areas, including acquisitions, shareholder returns, and debt reduction.

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating at Dell International LLC additionally reflects Dell's strong business profile. With nearly $105 billion of net revenues, Dell is one of the largest vendors of Information Technology (IT) solutions with leading market positions in multiple large segments of the IT industry. Dell has strong competitive advantages from its large supply chain operations, sales and marketing resources, R&D investments, and customer financing offerings through its captive finance operations.

At the same time, we expect low single digit average revenue growth over the next 12 to 24 months. The PC industry has experienced extraordinary growth in recent periods that has substantially increased the installed base and future replacement and refresh opportunities. But PC sales, including in the commercial segment of the PC market, will moderate or could even decline over the next 12 to 24 months. The server and storage categories face long-term headwinds from enterprise migration to public clouds but we expect growth of at least the low single digit rates for these categories over the next few years driven by growth in private and hybrid cloud markets, edge deployments, and services. Dell's strong financial profile provides good cushion from product-centric sales that can be volatile and secular challenges from the shift in IT spending toward the cloud.

ESG considerations have a moderately negative impact on Dell's credit profile (CIS-3). The company's strong financial profile mitigates its moderately negative exposure to governance, environmental and social considerations. Dell's governance risk is moderately negative (G 3). The company has multiple classes of common stock, voting power is highly concentrated, and "key person risk" is high. Dell's history of leveraging transactions is balanced by management's commitment to maintain 1.5x gross "core leverage" and the substantial debt repayments, especially since FY '19, from a combination of cash flow, asset sales and the special dividend from VMware.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Dell will generate approximately $4 billion in free cash flow and maintain strong liquidity and total debt to EBITDA of 2x (Moody's adjusted).

The senior notes at Dell Inc. are not guaranteed by Dell, Dell International LLC or EMC Corporation. The Baa3 rating for senior notes at Dell Inc. reflects the structural subordination of the notes by a substantial amount of debt at Dell International LLC and EMC Corporation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Dell generates mid-single digit operating profits growth through industry demand cycles and establishes an extended track record of conservative financial policies along with Moody's expectation that Dell will sustain total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) near 1.5x, and free cash flow of more than 20% of total debt (Moody's adjusted).

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if operating challenges or declining demand result in sustained declines in operating profits. In addition, the rating could be downgraded if deviations in financial policy or sustained erosion in profitability cause total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to approach 2.5x or free cash flow weakens to below 15% of total adjusted debt.

Dell Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of personal computers and peripherals, servers, and enterprise storage solutions. Affiliates of Mr. Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners hold common stock representing approximately 75% and 19%, respectively, of the total voting power of Dell's outstanding common stock.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

