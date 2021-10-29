Moody's upgrades Dell's senior unsecured ratings; outlook positive

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 ratings on the senior secured debt at Dell International LLC and upgraded its senior unsecured debt rating to Baa3, from Ba2. EMC Corporation is a co-borrower of the senior secured credit facilities and notes and senior unsecured notes. Moody's also upgraded Dell, Inc.'s senior unsecured rating to Ba1, from Ba2. The ratings outlook is positive.

Dell Inc. is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc. ("Dell"), the public parent holding company. Moody's has withdrawn Dell Inc.'s Corporate Family Rating, Probability of Default Rating and the Speculative Grade Liquidity rating as a result of the upgrade of the senior unsecured rating at Dell International LLC to Baa3. The rating actions reflect Dell's substantial deleveraging driven by organic debt repayment and the $9.3 billion of Dell's share of the special cash dividend it expects from VMware, Inc. in conjunction with Dell's plans to distribute its approximately 81% ownership interest in VMware to Dell shareholders. The spin-off is expected to close on November 1, 2021. These actions conclude the review of certain of Dell Inc.'s and Dell International LLC's ratings that was initiated on April 15, 2021.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Dell International LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Secured Term Loan B2, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Dell International LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2

..Issuer: Dell Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Dell Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dell Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Dell International LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects that Dell will satisfy the conditions required to release security and guarantees available to senior secured loans and notes at Dell International LLC and EMC Corporation shortly after the spin-off. As a result, all of the outstanding debt at Dell International LLC and EMC Corporation will represent unsecured obligations of the issuers while the outstanding senior notes at Dell Inc. will be structurally subordinated to a substantial amount of debt at Dell International LLC and EMC Corporation. Dell Inc.'s notes are not guaranteed by Dell, Dell International LLC or EMC Corporation.

Dell International's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the total of $16 billion of expected debt repayment during the fiscal year ending January 2022 and the strong operating profit growth in Dell's Client Solutions Group (CSG) segment driven by the record demand for personal computers and peripherals, and Dell's strong supply chain execution despite industry-wide supply challenges.

Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "We expect Dell's adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow for FY '22 to outperform our expectations at the time of the announcement of the spin-off by over $1 billion. This reflects the combination of the strong revenue growth in the CSG segment, a favorable pricing environment in the segment, and lower company-wide operating expenses since the outbreak of the pandemic." Moody's estimates Dell's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will be low 2x at FYE '22, down from 4.4x at FYE '21, and it will have over $11 billion in cash balances after giving effect to the spin-off and anticipated debt repayment. The cash position was bolstered by the $4 billion in gross proceeds from the sale of the Boomi subsidiary in F3Q '22.

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating is further supported by Dell's strong business profile. With nearly $90 billion of net revenues, Dell is one of the largest vendors of Information Technology (IT) solutions with leading market positions in multiple large segments of the IT industry. Dell has strong competitive advantages from its large supply chain operations, sales and marketing resources, R&D investments, and customer financing offerings through its captive finance operations. We expect Dell's free cash flow (Moody's adjusted basis and after dividends) to average about $4 billion over the next 2 years. Dell's strong financial profile provides flexibility for further debt reduction that may be needed to achieve its target leverage, pursue targeted acquisitions, and manage capital returns to shareholders.

At the same time, we expect low single digit average revenue growth over the next 12 to 24 months. The PC industry has experienced an extraordinary growth in recent periods that has substantially increased the installed base and future replacement and refresh opportunities. But PC sales will moderate or could decline over the next 12 to 24 months. The server and storage categories face long-term headwinds from enterprise migration to public clouds but we expect growth of at least the low single digit rates for these categories over the next few years driven by growth in private and hybrid cloud markets, edge deployments, and services.

Governance considerations are a key driver of the ratings. Dell's concentrated shareholding increases its governance risk. The risks are balanced by management's financial policy of targeting 1.5x gross "core leverage" and the substantial debt repayments, especially since FY '19, from a combination of cash flow, asset sales and the special dividend from VMware that demonstrate a commitment to a conservative financial profile.

The positive ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Dell will quickly reduce leverage toward its financial policy target of 1.5x "core leverage" over the next 12 to 18 months and maintain strong cash balances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Dell's ratings if: (i) Dell's "core leverage" declines to and is sustained at 1.5x, or approximately 2x on a Moody's adjusted basis, and, (ii) Moody's expects Dell to generate free cash flow of 20% or more of total adjusted debt, and operating profit growth of at least 2% through industry demand cycles after FY '23 (which will face a challenging comparison with prior year after the robust PC demand in FY'22).

Moody's could downgrade Dell's ratings if operational challenges, increase in debt, or shareholder-friendly financial policies cause total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to increase on a sustained basis above 2.75x or free cash flow materially weakens. In addition, the ratings could be pressured by sustained declines in operating profits or liquidity.

Dell Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of personal computers and peripherals, servers, and enterprise storage solutions. Affiliates of Mr. Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners hold common stock representing approximately 72% and 23%, respectively, of the total voting power of Dell's outstanding common stock.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

