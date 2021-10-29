Moody's upgrades Dell's senior unsecured ratings; outlook positive

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 ratings
on the senior secured debt at Dell International LLC and upgraded its
senior unsecured debt rating to Baa3, from Ba2. EMC Corporation
is a co-borrower of the senior secured credit facilities and notes
and senior unsecured notes. Moody's also upgraded Dell,
Inc.'s senior unsecured rating to Ba1, from Ba2.
The ratings outlook is positive.
Dell Inc. is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Dell
Technologies Inc. ("Dell"), the public parent holding company.
Moody's has withdrawn Dell Inc.'s Corporate Family
Rating, Probability of Default Rating and the Speculative Grade
Liquidity rating as a result of the upgrade of the senior unsecured rating
at Dell International LLC to Baa3. The rating actions reflect Dell's
substantial deleveraging driven by organic debt repayment and the $9.3
billion of Dell's share of the special cash dividend it expects
from VMware, Inc. in conjunction with Dell's plans
to distribute its approximately 81% ownership interest in VMware
to Dell shareholders. The spin-off is expected to close
on November 1, 2021. These actions conclude the review of
certain of Dell Inc.'s and Dell International LLC's
ratings that was initiated on April 15, 2021.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Dell International LLC
....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Affirmed
Baa3
....Senior Secured Term Loan B2, Affirmed
Baa3
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Dell International LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2
..Issuer: Dell Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Dell Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dell Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Dell International LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects that Dell will satisfy the conditions required to
release security and guarantees available to senior secured loans and
notes at Dell International LLC and EMC Corporation shortly after the
spin-off. As a result, all of the outstanding debt
at Dell International LLC and EMC Corporation will represent unsecured
obligations of the issuers while the outstanding senior notes at Dell
Inc. will be structurally subordinated to a substantial amount
of debt at Dell International LLC and EMC Corporation. Dell Inc.'s
notes are not guaranteed by Dell, Dell International LLC or EMC
Corporation.
Dell International's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the total
of $16 billion of expected debt repayment during the fiscal year
ending January 2022 and the strong operating profit growth in Dell's
Client Solutions Group (CSG) segment driven by the record demand for personal
computers and peripherals, and Dell's strong supply chain
execution despite industry-wide supply challenges.
Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "We expect Dell's
adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow for FY '22 to outperform
our expectations at the time of the announcement of the spin-off
by over $1 billion. This reflects the combination of the
strong revenue growth in the CSG segment, a favorable pricing environment
in the segment, and lower company-wide operating expenses
since the outbreak of the pandemic." Moody's estimates
Dell's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will be low
2x at FYE '22, down from 4.4x at FYE '21,
and it will have over $11 billion in cash balances after giving
effect to the spin-off and anticipated debt repayment. The
cash position was bolstered by the $4 billion in gross proceeds
from the sale of the Boomi subsidiary in F3Q '22.
The Baa3 senior unsecured rating is further supported by Dell's
strong business profile. With nearly $90 billion of net
revenues, Dell is one of the largest vendors of Information Technology
(IT) solutions with leading market positions in multiple large segments
of the IT industry. Dell has strong competitive advantages from
its large supply chain operations, sales and marketing resources,
R&D investments, and customer financing offerings through its
captive finance operations. We expect Dell's free cash flow
(Moody's adjusted basis and after dividends) to average about $4
billion over the next 2 years. Dell's strong financial profile
provides flexibility for further debt reduction that may be needed to
achieve its target leverage, pursue targeted acquisitions,
and manage capital returns to shareholders.
At the same time, we expect low single digit average revenue growth
over the next 12 to 24 months. The PC industry has experienced
an extraordinary growth in recent periods that has substantially increased
the installed base and future replacement and refresh opportunities.
But PC sales will moderate or could decline over the next 12 to 24 months.
The server and storage categories face long-term headwinds from
enterprise migration to public clouds but we expect growth of at least
the low single digit rates for these categories over the next few years
driven by growth in private and hybrid cloud markets, edge deployments,
and services.
Governance considerations are a key driver of the ratings. Dell's
concentrated shareholding increases its governance risk. The risks
are balanced by management's financial policy of targeting 1.5x
gross "core leverage" and the substantial debt repayments,
especially since FY '19, from a combination of cash flow,
asset sales and the special dividend from VMware that demonstrate a commitment
to a conservative financial profile.
The positive ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Dell
will quickly reduce leverage toward its financial policy target of 1.5x
"core leverage" over the next 12 to 18 months and maintain
strong cash balances.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Dell's ratings if: (i) Dell's
"core leverage" declines to and is sustained at 1.5x,
or approximately 2x on a Moody's adjusted basis, and,
(ii) Moody's expects Dell to generate free cash flow of 20%
or more of total adjusted debt, and operating profit growth of at
least 2% through industry demand cycles after FY '23 (which
will face a challenging comparison with prior year after the robust PC
demand in FY'22).
Moody's could downgrade Dell's ratings if operational challenges,
increase in debt, or shareholder-friendly financial policies
cause total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to increase on a sustained
basis above 2.75x or free cash flow materially weakens.
In addition, the ratings could be pressured by sustained declines
in operating profits or liquidity.
Dell Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of personal
computers and peripherals, servers, and enterprise storage
solutions. Affiliates of Mr. Michael Dell and Silver Lake
Partners hold common stock representing approximately 72% and 23%,
respectively, of the total voting power of Dell's outstanding common
stock.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raj Joshi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
