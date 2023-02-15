Moody's upgrades Demorest (City of) GA's issuer and revenue ratings to Baa1; outlook stable

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the City of Demorest, GA's issuer rating to Baa1 from Ba1 and revised the outlook to stable from ratings under review. This action concludes a review for possible upgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Baa1 from Baa3 the rating on the City of Demorest, GA Water and Sewer Enterprise's revenue debt. The outlook for the enterprise remains stable. The city's debt burden, which is almost entirely comprised of water and sewer revenue debt, totaled approximately $9.4 million as of fiscal 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Baa1 reflects the city's solid yet nominally small financial position, characterized by narrow governmental reserves balanced by healthy enterprise fund liquidity. The city's reserves are also bolstered by significant restricted cash in the water and sewer fund that is available for operations. Additionally, the city's total long-term liabilities and associated fixed costs are limited. The rating also considers the small and concentrated tax base, somewhat mitigated by the city's ability to raise revenues from its larger water and sewer system service area. The city's local economy lags behind the national trend, but benefits from the stabilizing presence of Piedmont University. Resident income is below average, influenced by the large student population, while full value per capita is relatively weak.

The city is located within Habersham County (Aa3), which is seeing a level GDP trend that is below the national average. The city's median household income adjusted for regional price parity was equal to 83% of the nation as of 2020, and has experienced slight declines in recent years. Full value per capita is weak at $45,772, but has increased modestly due to an increase in residential development following population growth. The city's tax base is highly concentrated with the top ten taxpayers accounting for 37% of assessed value and Georgia Power accounting for 8% alone.

The city's financial position is sound and will remain stable given recent increases in the tax levy and water rates. In fiscal 2021, the city's available fund balance, inclusive of the governmental and business-type funds, decreased slightly by $0.1 million to $1.3 million or a solid 17.7% of revenue. Liquidity performed similarly and decreased to $1.7 million or 23.4% of revenue. The city's available governmental fund reserves are narrow at only 8.8% of revenue, but are offset by net current assets in the business-type funds equal to 19.9% of revenue. The city maintains an additional $1.3 million of restricted cash in the water and sewer fund that is fully available for operations. Including this amount, available fund balance rises to $2.6 million or a healthy 36.2% of revenue. Officials anticipate final fiscal 2022 results will show small increases across both the governmental and business-type funds, driven by revenue growth that outpaced higher expenditures stemming from the inflationary environment.

Overall leverage is low at only 163% of revenue, consisting almost entirely of debt issued for the water and sewer enterprise. The city had a small $1.5 million issuance in fiscal 2022 to finance relocation of city hall and the police department. However, the city has no plans for additional borrowing, as coronavirus relief funding and strong performance in special option local sales taxes have allowed for cash funding of capital projects.

The concurrent upgrade of the city's revenue bond rating to Baa1 reflects the system's healthy debt service coverage and adequate liquidity, which will remain stable due to a recent increase in the water rate. Moreover, the system's asset condition is strong and leverage is modest. The rating also considers the very small system size and below average resident income. The rate covenant is 1.15x and the debt service reserve requirement is the lesser of the standard three prong test, funded by a surety policy with Build America Mutual Assurance Company.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the city reflects the likelihood that the city's reserves will remain adequate given the water and sewer enterprise's healthy operations, while overall leverage and capital plans will remain manageable.

The stable outlook on the water and sewer enterprise reflects the likelihood that debt service coverage and liquidity will remain solid due to the enterprise's steady revenue growth and level debt service schedule.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth and diversification of the local economy (issuer)

- Sustained increases in reserves and liquidity (issuer) - Material improvement in resident income and full value per capita (issuer and revenue) - Significant growth in the system size and customer base (revenue)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operational imbalance or large decreases in reserves (issuer)

- Sizable increases in debt or capital needs (issuer and revenue) - Declines in debt service coverage or liquidity (revenue)

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are backed by the net revenues of the city's water and sewer enterprise.

PROFILE

The City of Demorest is located in Habersham County, approximately 80 miles northeast of the City of Atlanta (Aa1 stable, general obligation debt). The city provides police, fire, water, sewer, and sanitation services to approximately 2,247 residents as of the 2020 American Community Survey, which represents a 23% increase over the prior decade.

The Water and Sewer Enterprise provides water distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, and sanitation services to the City of Demorest and portions of Habersham County. The system maintains about 6,988 water accounts and 889 sewer accounts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

