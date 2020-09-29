Moody's upgrades Deoleo's CFR to B3 from Ca; stable outlook

Madrid, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B3 from Ca the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from Ca-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Deoleo S.A. ("Deoleo" or "the company"), the leading producer of olive oil globally. The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the €160 million senior secured term loan due 2025 and a Caa2 rating to the €82 million senior secured junior lien term loan due 2026, both borrowed by Deoleo's indirect subsidiary Deoleo Financial Ltd. The outlook on Deoleo Financial Ltd. is stable.

This rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated by Moody's on 1 July 2020.

"The upgrade of Deoleo's ratings reflects the improvement in the company's capital structure following the recent restructuring of its debt, which entails significantly lower leverage, stronger liquidity and higher free cash flow generation capacity," says Igor Kartavov, a Moody's lead analyst for Deoleo. "However, despite exceptionally strong financial performance demonstrated in the first half of 2020 and although we expect market conditions to remain benign in 2020-21, Deoleo remains exposed to the volatility in olive oil prices in the longer term," adds Mr. Kartavov.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Deoleo's ratings reflects its more sustainable capital structure, stronger credit metrics and better liquidity following the restructuring of its debt completed in June 2020. As a result of the restructuring, Deoleo's outstanding syndicated debt declined by almost 60%, to €242 million from €575 million. Coupled with supportive olive oil market fundamentals and an ongoing improvement in market position and profitability, magnified by the coronavirus outbreak, the restructuring will result in Deoleo's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA decreasing to below 4.0x as of end-2020 from 16.1x as of end-2019, according to Moody's forecasts.

The new capital structure entails a reduction in Deoleo's annual interest expense by over €15 million, supporting higher free cash flow generation capacity. The company's free cash flow remained negative in 2015-18 and was only marginally positive in 2019, because of both subdued earnings and significant interest payments. Under the new capital structure, Moody's expects Deoleo to generate a sustainable positive free cash flow, assuming no abrupt spikes in olive oil prices and no unusual net working capital changes. Following the restructuring, Deoleo has no significant debt maturities until mid-2025.

Deoleo's financial and operating performance has been improving since 2019 on the back of (1) favourable market conditions, with low and stable benchmark olive oil prices since mid-2019; (2) the management's commercial initiatives, particularly investments in marketing, price reduction in the US, which has allowed to gain market share, and brand positioning efforts in Northern Europe; and (3) since March 2020, the global coronavirus outbreak, which has bolstered in-home cooking activity, translating into a spike in volume growth rates. Moody's believes that Deoleo's current exceptionally high sales volumes and profitability are not sustainable in the longer term, and expects earnings to soften in 2021, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA trending towards 5.5x-6.0x.

Fundamentally, Deoleo's earnings remain exposed to the volatility in prices of olive oil, which is its key cost component. While the company's profit margins in Spain and Italy are typically stable, though at a low level, profitability and market share in other geographies are more volatile because of the higher retail prices of olive oil and fragmented competitive landscape, which offer to both Deoleo and its competitors different pricing choices, which affect market share and profitability, particularly when olive oil prices at source change significantly. In addition, Deoleo's pass-through capabilities are limited by the fact that its customers are large retailers with significant bargaining power.

Deoleo's environmental risk is relatively high as olive oil price fluctuations are largely driven by unpredictable factors affecting harvests, such as weather conditions and plant diseases. Market conditions, however, will likely remain supportive in 2021 owing to high olive oil stocks and expected strong harvest in the 2020/21 campaign, which limits the possibility of an abrupt spike in olive oil prices.

Deoleo's B3 CFR is supported by (1) its leading position in the fragmented olive oil market globally, with a broad geographical diversification of sales; (2) its strong portfolio of internationally recognised brands with premium positioning; (3) an ongoing recovery in its financial performance starting from 2019, reinforced by the coronavirus outbreak in 2020; (4) its improved credit metrics and cash flow generation capacity following the restructuring of its debt in June 2020; and (5) strong liquidity, supported by a sizeable cash cushion and expected positive free cash flow.

However, Deoleo's rating also factors in (1) the exposure of its earnings to the volatile olive oil prices; (2) mixed demand fundamentals in the long term, with a track record of relatively flat olive oil consumption globally and declining consumption in Southern Europe; (3) challenging competitive environment in the fragmented olive oil market, with price and market share pressure coming from both competing brands and private-label products as well as sunflower oil; and (4) the execution risks related to its commercial initiatives aimed at increasing both sales volumes and profitability.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects that Deoleo will maintain good liquidity in the next 12-18 months, supported by its sizeable cash balance of €73 million as of 30 June 2020. The company's funds from operations of around €25 million per year (after around €11 million annual interest payments) comfortably cover its modest capital spending of less than €5 million. Although Deoleo faces a degree of net working capital volatility, with higher olive oil prices typically translating into net working capital absorption, Moody's expects the magnitude of these swings to be moderate relative to the company's cash cushion and to be partly absorbed by its available factoring lines. Moody's notes that Deoleo currently does not have any committed external credit facilities, which limits the company's flexibility to absorb a protracted decline in earnings or working capital needs.

Deoleo's syndicated debt facilities contain a mandatory prepayment mechanism requiring the company to apply year-end cash balances in excess of €60 million to debt repayment. Given the company's currently high cash balances and positive free cash flow, Moody's expects Deoleo to be able to reduce gross debt via this mechanism in the next 12-18 months, although it also diminishes the company's resilience to potential abrupt deteriorations in earnings and net working capital position.

The company's debt facilities contain two maintenance covenants requiring it to (1) maintain cash balances above €15 million; and (2) maintain EBITDA above a certain threshold, which steps up quarterly. Although Moody's expects Deoleo to maintain ample headroom against both covenants in the next 12-18 months, the headroom against the minimum EBITDA threshold may contract beyond 2021 because of the covenant step-ups as well as the lack of visibility on market conditions beyond the 2020/21 olive oil campaign.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Deoleo's financial performance and credit metrics are significantly exposed to environmental risks, because factors such as adverse weather conditions and plant diseases affect olive harvests and olive oil prices, translating into a significant volatility of the company's profit margins and earnings.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given its substantial implications for public health and safety. However, the rating agency believes that the food industry in general remains resilient to the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly benefitted Deoleo's financial and operating results by boosting in-home cooking activity, translating into a 30% year-on-year-growth in sales volumes in H1 2020, a 24% revenue growth and a nearly 250% reported EBITDA growth. Although Moody's considers such growth rates to be unsustainable, the positive implications of the coronavirus outbreak for Deoleo, although less pronounced, will likely extend beyond 2020.

Deoleo S.A. is controlled by private equity firm CVC, which holds a 57% stake in the company, and, as is often the case in highly levered, private equity-sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and risk. This is mitigated by the fact that Deoleo is a publicly listed company and therefore abides by the governance and disclosure standards set by the CNMV, the stock exchange regulator in Spain.

Following the conversion of the mandatorily convertible loan into equity, expected in January 2021, Deoleo's financial creditors will obtain a 49% stake in Deoleo Holding, S.L.U., an entity that indirectly owns the group's business. Moody's notes that thereafter the rated entity Deoleo S.A. will only have a 51% stake in the group's underlying business.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Following the restructuring of its debt, completed in June 2020, Deoleo's capital structure primarily comprises a €160 million senior term loan due 2025 and a €82 million junior term loan due 2026, both borrowed by Deoleo's indirect subsidiary Deoleo Financial Ltd. These two facilities have a common security package, with the senior facility having a priority claim on the proceeds from enforcement of security. The security package primarily comprises pledges over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables, as well as all-asset pledges over Deoleo's North American subsidiaries, whose assets are small relative to those of the consolidated group. In addition, the facilities are guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 85% of consolidated revenue, EBITDA and gross assets.

The B2 rating assigned to the senior facility is one notch above the CFR, reflecting the presence of a significant junior debt cushion, equal to around one-third of the total financial debt. Conversely, the Caa2 rating assigned to the junior facility is two notches below the CFR, reflecting the presence of a sizeable portion of prior-ranking debt in the capital structure.

The B3-PD PDR of Deoleo reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate based on the presence of both senior and junior debt classes in the capital structure.

Moody's notes that Deoleo's capital structure currently includes a loan that is mandatorily convertible into a 49% equity stake in Deoleo Holding, S.L.U., a subsidiary of Deoleo S.A. that indirectly owns the group's business. Today's rating action assumes that the conversion of this loan into common equity will take place in January 2021, as currently envisaged by the company.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that, despite its inherent exposure to the olive oil market volatility, Deoleo will be able to gradually increase sales volumes and maintain healthy profitability in the next several years while continuing to reduce its gross debt, generate positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Deoleo's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA will remain around or below 5.5x in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is currently limited upward pressure on Deoleo's ratings, given the volatility of its earnings and credit metrics, which is primarily driven by unpredictable factors, such as weather conditions, that affect olive harvests and olive oil prices. The ratings could be upgraded if Deoleo demonstrates a consistent track record of executing its strategy and stability of operating and financial results, including market share and profitability across its key markets, while generating a positive free cash flow and maintaining adequate liquidity, including sufficient headroom against its financial covenants.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise in case of a protracted deterioration in market conditions or the company's competitive position, leading to an increase in its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to above 6.5x on a sustained basis. The ratings would come under immediate negative pressure if the company's liquidity deteriorates beyond Moody's current expectations, such as in case of a sustained decline in earnings and/or large net working capital swings leading to significantly negative free cash flow, or if the covenant headroom contracts.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Deoleo S.A.

Upgrades, previously placed on review for upgrade:

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Ca-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Ca

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Deoleo Financial Ltd.

Assignments:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Junior Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Madrid, Deoleo is the largest branded olive oil producer globally, with its proprietary brands including Carapelli, Bertolli, Carbonell and Hojiblanca. The company engages in the refining, blending, bottling, distribution and sale of olive oil (around 85% of revenue), as well as the production of seed oil, vinegars and sauces. In the first half of 2020, the company reported revenue of €332 million (H1 2019: €268 million) and EBITDA of €44 million (H1 2019: €13 million). As of 30 June 2020, Deoleo was controlled by funds advised by the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, which held a 56.96% stake in the company.

