Moody's upgrades Deutsche Bank AG's long-term ratings, outlook stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Deutsche Bank AG's long-term ratings, outlook stable

12 Oct 2022

Frankfurt am Main, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded by one notch all long-term ratings and rating assessments of Deutsche Bank AG (DB). The bank's long-term deposit ratings have been upgraded to A1 from A2 and its long-term senior unsecured debt ratings have been upgraded to A1 from A2. The outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

The rating agency further upgraded DB's junior senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa1 from Baa2 as well as its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa3 and has affirmed the bank's short-term ratings at P-1.

For a list of all affected ratings and assessments, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

--- BCA

The one-notch upgrade of the BCA takes account of DB's progress towards meeting its medium-term targets, in particular by being able to sustain improved, yet still relatively modest, profitability. Moody's expects that DB's meaningfully reduced expense base should allow the bank to safeguard operating leverage in times of temporarily higher inflation and, thereby, defend its regained earnings strength. Further, recent interest-rate hikes have improved the prospects for higher returns within the bank's core lending businesses conducted in its retail and corporate banking segments despite expectations of at least a normalization in the cost of risk.

The higher BCA also reflects the bank's reduced reliance on market funding and high quality deposit base as well as the rating agency's assessment of the bank's prudent and well controlled risk appetite that is likely to result in a sound and relatively stable asset quality through the cycle. Although DB remains exposed to certain risk pockets such as commercial real estate and leveraged debt capital markets, the rating agency anticipates loan loss charges will be contained during the current highly uncertain macroeconomic environment. In addition, as of 30 June 2022, DB has reserved €5.0 billion in allowances for potential loan losses, equivalent to a cash coverage ratio of 45% on the bank's Stage 3 problem loans. This buffer will help dampen the impact on profitability and capital that may arise from a sharper-than-anticipated deterioration in asset quality. Further, DB has improved its leverage ratio and - throughout its years of business model repositioning - has maintained solid capital and liquidity metrics, additionally supporting its improved credit profile.

At its now higher level, the bank's baa2 BCA has become more sensitive to adverse developments in any of the aforementioned factors, which Moody's will keep monitoring closely.

--- LONG-TERM RATINGS

The one-notch upgrade of DB's long-term ratings reflects the one-notch upgrade of its BCA as well as the unchanged results of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis in assessing the bank's existing volume of loss-absorbing debt and the resulting loss severity for its different debt classes. For deposits and senior unsecured debt, this continues to lead to three notches of rating uplift from the bank's baa2 Adjusted BCA, prior to government support. For junior senior unsecured debt, Moody's Advanced LGF analysis continues to lead to one notch of rating uplift from the bank's baa2 Adjusted BCA.

Moody's also maintained its assumption of a moderate probability of government support for junior depositors and senior unsecured creditors, in case of need. This assumption continues to lead to one notch of additional rating uplift to the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of the bank, its subsidiaries and branches, where applicable. For the bank's junior senior unsecured debt, its subordinated debt and hybrid instruments, the rating agency continues to believe there is only a low potential for government support and these ratings, therefore, do not benefit from any government support uplift.

--- STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the rating agency's expectation that DB will be able to maintain financial stability and, in particular, sustain its improved level of profitability as measured by Moody's net income/tangible assets ratio, even in more uncertain operating environment. The resulting higher capital-generation capacity will allow DB to offset strain on earnings potentially resulting from cyclically lower capital market revenues or higher loan loss charges and provisioning. The stable outlook also reflects the rating agency's assessment that the bank will maintain generally sound asset quality despite the slowdown in economic growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the bank improved its leverage ratio to 5% or above as well as increased its capital and liquidity metrics. The ratings could also be upgraded if DB meaningfully reduced its dependence on confidence-sensitive capital markets funding. Further, making visible progress towards exceeding its medium-term targets, in particular earning sustainably improved returns well above its 10% return on tangible equity target, while continuing to invest to strengthen its technology platform and control infrastructure, would support an upgrade. Any upgrade remains contingent on the bank maintaining a prudent and well controlled risk appetite resulting in a sound and stable asset quality and associated metrics through the cycle.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if DB suffered a strategic setback, particularly with respect to achieving sustainable revenue generation or permanent cost savings supporting a stable operating expense base over time. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded should DB experience a material risk management failure or sustained deterioration in asset quality, liquidity or capital, or its franchise and reputation. The ratings could also be downgraded if additional litigation charges were required well in excess of existing reserves.

A downgrade could also result from a sustained decrease in the volume of bail-in-able debt relative to the bank's tangible banking assets, leading to a higher loss severity of DB's junior senior unsecured debt or other liability classes at failure and potentially resulting in a lower rating uplift as a result of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Deutsche Bank AG

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A1 from A2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, upgraded to A1 from A2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa2 from baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa2 from baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to A1 from A2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Shelf, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

....Subordinate Shelf, upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, upgraded to Ba2(hyb) from Ba3(hyb)

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to A1 from A2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Shelf, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Backed Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

....Subordinate Shelf, upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A1 from A2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program Takedown, upgraded to A1 from A2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to A1 from A2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Shelf, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

....Subordinate Shelf, upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Deutsche Bank AG, Paris Branch

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A1 from A2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Deutsche Bank AG, Sydney Branch

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Deutsche Bank Financial LLC

..Upgrades:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

..Affirmation:

....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..No Outlook assigned

Issuer: Deutsche Finance (Netherlands) B.V.

..Upgrades:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to A1 from A2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive (assumed by Deutsche Bank AG)

....Backed Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2 (assumed by Deutsche Bank AG)

..No Outlook assigned

Issuer: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I

..Upgrade:

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, upgraded to Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb)

..No Outlook assigned

Issuer: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

..Upgrade:

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, upgraded to Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb)

..No Outlook assigned

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Rohr
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Laurie Mayers
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com