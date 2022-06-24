Moody's upgrades Deutsche Post's ratings to A2/P-1; outlook stable

Milan, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to A2 from A3 the long-term issuer rating and to Prime-1 (P-1) from Prime-2 (P-2) the short-term issuer rating of Deutsche Post AG's ( Deutsche Post or "the company"), a leading postal, express and logistics operator. Moody's has also upgraded to A2 from A3 Deutsche Post's senior unsecured instrument ratings and to (P)A2 from (P)A3 its senior unsecured debt issuance programme rating. Concurrently, Moody's has also upgraded to A2 from A3 the backed senior unsecured instrument ratings and to (P)A2 from (P)A3 the backed senior unsecured debt issuance programme rating of Deutsche Post Finance B.V.. The company's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has also been upgraded to a3 from baa1. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"The rating upgrade reflects the company's very strong operating performance over the past 2 years, and the continued positive earnings momentum supported by strong market fundamentals across most of its businesses," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Deutsche Post.

"The rating upgrade also reflects Deutsche Post's ample financial flexibility to accommodate a more challenging macroeconomic environment or increasing shareholder distributions and M&A," adds Mr Re.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Deutsche Post's operating performance continued to be solid in 2021, with its Moody's adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) reaching a record €11.7 billion and €9.7 billion, respectively (from €8.6 billion and €7.3 billion in 2020), supported by very strong volumes and higher prices. The acceleration in e-commerce growth boosted demand in almost all of the group's divisions. Positive momentum continued in Q1 22 because high rates in freight forwarding and business-to-business volumes in express have offset the normalisation of the e-commerce-related business-to-consumer activity. As a result, the company's EBIT further increased by 13% to €2.2 billion in Q1 22.

Moody's expects the company's operating performance to remain solid notwithstanding some challenges deriving from (1) the slowdown in global GDP growth that may hamper volumes in the Express, Logistic and Global Freight and Forwarding divisions, (2) cost inflation, especially affecting fuel costs and wages, and (3) the normalization of trade and supply chains once pandemic lockdowns are over. However, Deutsche Post should be able to offset rising costs with higher pricing, especially in some divisions where pass through clauses exist, and cost efficiencies. As a result, Moody's forecasts that Deutsche Post's EBIT will remain at around €8.0 billion and its CFO between €9 billion and €10 billion per year through 2024.

This solid cash flow generation will allow the company to support the step-up in capital spending in order to increase capacity and to achieve its carbon footprint reduction targets, as well as to accommodate increasing shareholder remuneration and M&A investments. In the event of a more challenging macroeconomic environment, Moody's believes that the company has sufficient financial flexibility under the new A2 rating level to accommodate a temporary weakening in performance.

Moody's expects that Deutsche Post's Moody's-adjusted debt /EBITDA will remain at around 2.0x over the next 18-24 months, notwithstanding the ongoing €2 billion share buyback through 2024, the increase in the dividend payout and continued bolt-on acquisitions. In addition, management has recently updated its financial policy and is now committed to a Baa1/A3 rating on a standalone basis (i.e., excluding the one notch uplift for government support). As a result, Moody's expects that the company will manage its balance sheet accordingly, maintaining a prudent leverage.

Deutsche Post's solid credit profile is underpinned by its (1) large scale and global presence as the world's largest logistics company, and (2) leading positions in the large domestic mail and the European parcel segments. Deutsche Post's credit profile also reflects (1) the challenges related to the structural decline in traditional postal services and the highly competitive market conditions, and (2) the group's exposure to demand and pricing volatility in its global logistics and freight forwarding businesses.

Moody's considers Deutsche Post as a Government-Related Issuer (GRI), as the German Government, through KfW, owns a 20.5% equity stake in the company. In line with the Government-Related Issuers Methodology, Deutsche Post's A2 rating reflects a combination of its BCA of a3, the Aaa rating with a stable outlook of the German Government, the low default dependence between Deutsche Post and the German Government and Moody's expectation of moderate support from the Government in the event of need.

LIQUIDITY

Deutsche Post maintains excellent liquidity, underpinned by €4.3 billion of cash on balance sheet as of March 2022, the full availability under its €2 billion syndicated revolving credit facility and its solid operating cash flow, which Moody's expects will be close to €9 billion per year through 2024. This liquidity will comfortably cover its estimated capital spending of €6.0 billion per year, including lease payments; the estimated dividend payout of approximately €2.5 billion; the €2 billion share buyback program through 2024; and €1 billion of debt maturities over the next 18 months.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that Deutsche Post's operating performance will remain solid, as well as its key credit metrics, with its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio remaining around 2.0x, providing it the financial flexibility to accommodate for a potential more challenging macroeconomic environment or increasing shareholder remuneration/M&A. The stable outlook assumes that the company will maintain a conservative financial policy and solid liquidity at all times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Deutsche Post's BCA and final rating could develop if the company's performance remains solid leading to a sustained, considerable expansion of its operating margin, while (1) its FFO/debt rises above 40%; and its (2) adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio falls sustainably below 2.0x.

Deutsche Post's rating could be downgraded in case of a downward revision in Moody's assessment of the moderate support from the Government, driven by a reduction in the Government's stake in the company below the 20% threshold. In addition, Moody's could downgrade Deutsche Post's BCA and final rating if its operating performance weakens or it engages in large debt-financed acquisitions such that (1) its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio rises above 2.5x; and (2) its FFO/debt deteriorates to below 35% on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Deutsche Post AG

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A2 from A3

.... ST Issuer Rating, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

..Issuer: Deutsche Post Finance B.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Deutsche Post AG

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Deutsche Post Finance B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Deutsche Post AG, based in Bonn, Germany, is the incumbent postal operator in Germany and the world's largest logistics service provider, with a total revenue and Moody's -adjusted EBITDA of €81.7 billion and €11.7 billion, respectively, in 2021. The company operates under five different divisions: (1) Post and Parcel Germany, (2) Express, (3) Global Forwarding, Freight, (4) Supply Chain, and (5) eCommerce Solutions. Around 21% of DP's share capital is owned by Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW, Aaa stable), Germany's largest public development bank, which serves the Government's domestic and international public policy objectives.

