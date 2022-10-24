Moody's upgrades Devon Energy to Baa2

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Devon Energy Corporation's (Devon) senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and its commercial paper rating to P-2 from P-3. The rating outlook remains stable.

"Devon Energy's upgrade to Baa2 reflects the company's improved credit metrics through its focus on developing higher-return US shale assets as well as its enhanced scale through recent acquisitions without increasing debt," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. "Devon's continued strong operational execution has meaningfully boosted its resilience and credit profile even as the company has also significantly enhanced shareholder payouts."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Devon Energy Corporation

....Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Devon Financing Company, L.L.C.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Devon Energy Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Devon Financing Company, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Devon's Baa2 rating is supported by the significant size and scale of its E&P operations with a diversified geographic presence across key US onshore hydrocarbon basins. Devon's focus on developing its higher-return assets in the Delaware Basin has significantly boosted its operating cash flow and credit metrics. The company's 2022 acquisitions funded with balance sheet cash also enhanced its Eagle Ford and Bakken positions without increasing debt. Devon's considerable scale in the prolific Delaware Basin, while operating a durable asset portfolio in several basins, provides capital allocation flexibility and differentiates the company from many of its peers. Although the company has focused on increasing its oil production, Devon has a mix of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production providing commodity price optionality. Devon's strong liquidity and commodity hedging strategy has provided resilience against oil and gas price volatility. Devon's financial policy reflects its commitment to maintain strong leverage metrics including its stated leverage target of around 1x net debt to EBITDA, while also pursuing shareholder returns including its variable dividend strategy in addition to a fixed dividend and opportunistic share repurchases. Moody's expects that the company will fund shareholder returns out of cash flow, while also sufficiently funding capital spending to support its asset base.

The company demonstrated the resilience of its operating model and financial profile amid extreme volatility in oil prices in 2020-21. Devon's free cash flow generation and maintenance of low leverage will bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risk. While the financial performance of Devon will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience, Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

Devon should have very good liquidity to fund its capital budget and dividends as well as support its P-2 commercial paper rating. The company had roughly $3.5 billion of balance sheet cash at June 30. In the third quarter, Devon closed the Bakken bolt-on acquisition for $865 million in cash and the Eagle Ford bolt-on acquisition for $1.8 billion in cash, reducing its cash balances. Devon's $3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility matures in October 2024 and it was undrawn at June 30. The revolver has only one material financial covenant requiring debt to total capitalization to be no greater than 65%. Devon has considerable cushion under this covenant, with debt to total capitalization of 23.9% at June 30. In terms of near-term debt maturities, Devon has $242 million of debt maturing in August 2023.

Devon's stable rating outlook reflects the company's robust credit metrics and its ability to generate free cash flow underpinned by a durable asset base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Devon's ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent free cash flow after sufficiently reinvesting in the business and distributing to shareholders, reduces additional debt following conservative financial policies, and demonstrates consistently high capital efficiency. An upgrade could be considered if Devon can generate retained cash flow (RCF) to debt exceeding 70% while maintaining a leveraged full-cycle ratio of at least 2x at mid-cycle prices.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company generates meaningful negative free cash flow, RCF to debt falls below 35% or capital efficiency deteriorates. A significant increase in shareholder friendly actions or borrowings to fund a sizeable acquisition, that materially erode the company's liquidity or leverage metrics, could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Devon Energy Corporation, headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is a large independent exploration and production (E&P) company with a focus on US onshore oil and gas properties.

