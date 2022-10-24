Moody's upgrades Diamondback Energy to Baa2; stable outlook

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s (Diamondback) senior unsecured ratings to Baa2 from Baa3. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects Diamondback's significant debt reduction in 2022, improved maturity profile through various refinancing efforts, enhanced scale from the recent Midland Basin acquisition, and simplified capital structure following the expected full retirement of Rattler Midstream's debt," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "Diamondback's continued strong operational and financial execution, commitment to conservative financial policies and further debt reduction, well-established capital discipline, and greater financial flexibility to support higher shareholder returns while also reducing debt, should provide increased resilience to future price volatility and energy transition risks."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Diamondback Energy, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diamondback Energy, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Diamondback's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its large oil-weighted production base in the Permian Basin; high quality and deep drilling inventory that can support decades of production; fundamentally low-cost and efficient operations that generate peer leading cash margins; and long history of conservative financial policies, including maintaining low debt levels and funding acquisitions with a significant equity component. Management has repeatedly shown the willingness and ability to protect the balance sheet, adjust capital spending and make value-accretive acquisitions through various price cycles. These prudent strategies have helped the company grow in a steadfast manner and build a very high quality and durable asset portfolio in the largest and most productive oil producing basin in the US compared to most of its peers. The Baa2 rating also incorporates Diamondback's geographic concentration in the Permian Basin, significant undeveloped shale assets that will require high levels of ongoing spending, and history of numerous acquisitions. While Diamondback's Board has raised shareholder distributions significantly on the back of high commodity prices, Moody's expects all future shareholder rewards, including share repurchases and variable dividends to be covered with operating cash flow.

Diamondback's disciplined capital allocation, low cost Permian Basin assets and strong balance sheet position it to perform well in a range of commodity price scenarios during carbon transition. Several material and conservatively funded acquisitions since 2020 have added significant high-quality drilling locations enhancing the company's overall portfolio resilience, capital flexibility and efficiency. While financial performance of Diamondback will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience, Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

Moody's expects Diamondback to maintain excellent liquidity through 2023. The company plans to fund the $1.6 billion Midland Basin acquisition with a mix of equity, cash on hand and recently issued senior notes. The company had $43 million of balance sheet cash and a largely undrawn $1.6 billion committed revolving credit facility (expires June 2027) as of June 30, 2022. However, the company continues to generate strong free cash flow and Moody's expects management to comfortably cover its capital spending, shareholder distributions, and debt reduction goals through 2023 with operating cash flow. The company plans to sell up to $500 million of non-core assets by the end of 2023, reduce additional debt, and distribute at least 75% of free cash flow to shareholders while retaining its strong financial position.

The stable outlook reflects Diamondback's strong balance sheet, predictable low-cost production and ability to generate free cash flow under various commodity price cycles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade will most likely be driven by a meaningful increase in scale and diversification and debt reduction. The company will also need to demonstrate ongoing peer-leading capital efficiency and meet its reinvestment and shareholder distribution objectives with internally generated cash flow. An upgrade could be considered if the company consistently maintains its RCF/debt ratio above 70% and the leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) above 2.5x at mid-cycle prices.

A downgrade is most likely to occur if Diamondback generates recurring negative free cash flow, or substantially debt-funds shareholder distributions of acquisitions. A downgrade is also likely if the RCF/debt ratio falls below 40% or the company's capital efficiency deteriorates materially.

Based in Midland, Texas, Diamondback Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent exploration and production (E&P) company with operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sajjad Alam

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

