Moody's upgrades Digi's CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

Madrid, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) from B1 to Ba3 and the probability
of default rating (PDR) from B1-PD to Ba3- PD of Digi Communications
N.V. ("Digi", "DCS" or "the company"),
the parent company for RCS & RDS S.A. ("RCS&RDS").
At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the rating of the €850
million guaranteed fixed rate senior secured notes (split into two tranches,
€450 million due 2025 and €400 million 2028) issued by RCS&RDS
from B1 to Ba3. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
"The upgrade to Ba3 reflects Digi's track record of good operating performance
and positive growth prospects, while maintaining relatively low
leverage levels on a sustained basis" says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's
Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Digi.
"The upgrade also reflects the corporate governance considerations
associated with Digi's decision to pursue a more conservative financial
policy, as the company has used almost half of the proceeds of the
sale of its Hungarian operations to repay debt with gross leverage levels
decreasing by approximately 0.5x to around 3.0x,"
adds Mr. Alberti. Financial strategy and risk management
is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing
Environmental, Social and Governance Risk Methodology for assessing
ESG risks.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
In January 2022, Digi closed the sale of its Hungarian operations
to 4iG Plc for a total consideration of €625 million, equivalent
to an estimated enterprise value/EBITDA of around 20x. The company
used €272 million from the proceeds to repay debt. The remaining
€353 million will improve the liquidity profile of the company.
The lower scale and diversification resulting from the sale of this fully
invested asset, is more than offset by the high valuation obtained,
the reduction in leverage and the improved financial flexibility.
Although the company lacks a publicly defined medium-term leverage
ratio target, leverage levels in the past have been low when compared
to the parameters required for its rating category, and will further
decrease following the decision to repay debt. The liquidity profile
of the group will also improve, given the significant cash that
will remain on its balance sheet.
In terms of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations,
the actions taken by the company have led the rating agency to change
its assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management
score to 3 from 4 and to lower the overall exposure to Governance risks
(Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") to moderately negative (G-3) from
highly negative (G-4). Digi's ESG Credit Impact Score will
therefore change from highly negative (CIS-4) to moderately negative
(CIS-3).
The rating upgrade to Ba3 from B1 also reflects Digi's solid operating
performance over the last 5 years supported by revenues growing annually
on average slightly over 10%, with stable EBITDA margins
(Moody's adjusted) slightly above 30%. Moody's
gross leverage has been on a consistent basis slightly below 3.5x
-- the threshold for upwards rating pressure set for Digi's
previous B1 rating. As the company has decreased its debt levels,
the rating agency projects this ratio to remain at around 3.0x
in the next two years supported by the strong operating performance and
stable outstanding debt.
Moody's expects Digi's organic revenue and EBITDA growth rates to remain
solid in the mid-single digits in future years driven by growth
in Romania, where the company still has room to benefit from increasing
broadband penetration, and from further share gains in the mobile
segment. Digi Spain should also contribute to growth as its challenger
approach is proving to be successful.
In November 2021, the company secured spectrum auction rights in
the high frequency bands in Portugal through its subsidiary Dixarobil
Telecom for €67 million. The rating agency expects significant
investments to be deployed to develop a mobile proposition, as well
as partnership agreements with existing network infrastructure providers,
such as Vantage Towers AG (Baa3 stable) or Cellnex. The Portuguese
expansion will help to further increase revenues, but will be cash
consuming and EBITDA negative initially, and its final success will
be subject to high execution risks, given that the market is already
competitive.
Moody's projects the company's capex to be exceptionally high at around
€450-500 million per annum in the coming 2 years, as
Digi uses its increased financial flexibility to invest in network related
capex in its existing markets and Portugal, including the Romanian
5G spectrum auction expected to take place in Q3 2022. This implies
that free cash flow will remain negative during the period. However,
the rating agency acknowledges that underlying FCF excluding growth capex
is positive, and the discretionary nature of the expansion capex,
which could be curtailed if needed.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers that Digi's current liquidity is adequate.
Cash and cash equivalents of around €350 million (following the sale
of Hungary and debt repayment), together with the €50 million
fully undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF under the SFA 2020) maturing
in December 2023, will cover its basic liquidity needs and growth
capex over the next 12-18 months. The company's SFA 2020
is restricted by two maintenance financial covenants: less than
3.5x net debt/EBITDA (tested quarterly) with a likely capacity
of 45% as of year-end 2020 and EBITDA/net total interest
of more than 4.25x with ample capacity. Digi Spain has also
access to credit facilities totaling €132 million, which are
fully drawn. The company does not face any significant debt maturities
before 2025, when the €450 million bond matures.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Digi has been assigned a probability of default rating of Ba3-PD,
in line with the Ba3 CFR, reflecting the expected recovery rate
of 50%, which we typically assume for a bank and bond capital
structure.
RCS&RDS is the borrower of the €850 million worth of guaranteed
senior secured notes. The Ba3 rated senior secured notes and the
senior credit facilities are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by RCS&RDS.
They have been ranked highest in priority of claims to reflect their first-ranking
security interests over substantially all present and future movable assets
of RCS&RDS on a pari passu basis. In line with our methodology,
we rank the trade payables pari passu with the secured debt. The
lease rejection claims have been ranked behind the secured debt.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Digi will
maintain a good operating performance in terms of moderate revenue and
EBITDA growth and credit metrics in line with the parameters defined for
the Ba3 rating. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's
assumption that Digi will maintain a conservative financial policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating could develop if Digi (1) increases its
scale and diversification, (2) reports solid operating performance
such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains well below 2.5x;
and (3) the company generates positive FCF (after capital spending and
dividends) on a sustained basis.
Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the rating if
(1) Digi's operating performance weakens such that its Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA rises above 3.5x on a sustained basis, (2) the
company embarks in a debt financed organic or inorganic growth strategy,
or (3) the company's liquidity profile weakens (including a reduction
in headroom under financial covenants).
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba3 from B1
..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 from B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in
October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287901.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Digi Communications N.V. is the parent company of RCS&RDS
S.A., a leading pay-TV and communications services
provider in Romania and Hungary. The company completed an IPO in
May 2017 and is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. It generated
revenues of €1.3 billion and reported EBITDA of €480
million (including IFRS16) in 2020. DCS is ultimately controlled
by Romanian entrepreneur Zoltan Teszari, president of the board
and founder of the company.
