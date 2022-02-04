Moody's upgrades Digi's CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

Madrid, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) from B1 to Ba3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) from B1-PD to Ba3- PD of Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi", "DCS" or "the company"), the parent company for RCS & RDS S.A. ("RCS&RDS"). At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the rating of the €850 million guaranteed fixed rate senior secured notes (split into two tranches, €450 million due 2025 and €400 million 2028) issued by RCS&RDS from B1 to Ba3. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"The upgrade to Ba3 reflects Digi's track record of good operating performance and positive growth prospects, while maintaining relatively low leverage levels on a sustained basis" says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Digi.

"The upgrade also reflects the corporate governance considerations associated with Digi's decision to pursue a more conservative financial policy, as the company has used almost half of the proceeds of the sale of its Hungarian operations to repay debt with gross leverage levels decreasing by approximately 0.5x to around 3.0x," adds Mr. Alberti. Financial strategy and risk management is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risk Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In January 2022, Digi closed the sale of its Hungarian operations to 4iG Plc for a total consideration of €625 million, equivalent to an estimated enterprise value/EBITDA of around 20x. The company used €272 million from the proceeds to repay debt. The remaining €353 million will improve the liquidity profile of the company. The lower scale and diversification resulting from the sale of this fully invested asset, is more than offset by the high valuation obtained, the reduction in leverage and the improved financial flexibility.

Although the company lacks a publicly defined medium-term leverage ratio target, leverage levels in the past have been low when compared to the parameters required for its rating category, and will further decrease following the decision to repay debt. The liquidity profile of the group will also improve, given the significant cash that will remain on its balance sheet.

In terms of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations, the actions taken by the company have led the rating agency to change its assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management score to 3 from 4 and to lower the overall exposure to Governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") to moderately negative (G-3) from highly negative (G-4). Digi's ESG Credit Impact Score will therefore change from highly negative (CIS-4) to moderately negative (CIS-3).

The rating upgrade to Ba3 from B1 also reflects Digi's solid operating performance over the last 5 years supported by revenues growing annually on average slightly over 10%, with stable EBITDA margins (Moody's adjusted) slightly above 30%. Moody's gross leverage has been on a consistent basis slightly below 3.5x -- the threshold for upwards rating pressure set for Digi's previous B1 rating. As the company has decreased its debt levels, the rating agency projects this ratio to remain at around 3.0x in the next two years supported by the strong operating performance and stable outstanding debt.

Moody's expects Digi's organic revenue and EBITDA growth rates to remain solid in the mid-single digits in future years driven by growth in Romania, where the company still has room to benefit from increasing broadband penetration, and from further share gains in the mobile segment. Digi Spain should also contribute to growth as its challenger approach is proving to be successful.

In November 2021, the company secured spectrum auction rights in the high frequency bands in Portugal through its subsidiary Dixarobil Telecom for €67 million. The rating agency expects significant investments to be deployed to develop a mobile proposition, as well as partnership agreements with existing network infrastructure providers, such as Vantage Towers AG (Baa3 stable) or Cellnex. The Portuguese expansion will help to further increase revenues, but will be cash consuming and EBITDA negative initially, and its final success will be subject to high execution risks, given that the market is already competitive.

Moody's projects the company's capex to be exceptionally high at around €450-500 million per annum in the coming 2 years, as Digi uses its increased financial flexibility to invest in network related capex in its existing markets and Portugal, including the Romanian 5G spectrum auction expected to take place in Q3 2022. This implies that free cash flow will remain negative during the period. However, the rating agency acknowledges that underlying FCF excluding growth capex is positive, and the discretionary nature of the expansion capex, which could be curtailed if needed.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers that Digi's current liquidity is adequate. Cash and cash equivalents of around €350 million (following the sale of Hungary and debt repayment), together with the €50 million fully undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF under the SFA 2020) maturing in December 2023, will cover its basic liquidity needs and growth capex over the next 12-18 months. The company's SFA 2020 is restricted by two maintenance financial covenants: less than 3.5x net debt/EBITDA (tested quarterly) with a likely capacity of 45% as of year-end 2020 and EBITDA/net total interest of more than 4.25x with ample capacity. Digi Spain has also access to credit facilities totaling €132 million, which are fully drawn. The company does not face any significant debt maturities before 2025, when the €450 million bond matures.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Digi has been assigned a probability of default rating of Ba3-PD, in line with the Ba3 CFR, reflecting the expected recovery rate of 50%, which we typically assume for a bank and bond capital structure.

RCS&RDS is the borrower of the €850 million worth of guaranteed senior secured notes. The Ba3 rated senior secured notes and the senior credit facilities are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by RCS&RDS. They have been ranked highest in priority of claims to reflect their first-ranking security interests over substantially all present and future movable assets of RCS&RDS on a pari passu basis. In line with our methodology, we rank the trade payables pari passu with the secured debt. The lease rejection claims have been ranked behind the secured debt.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Digi will maintain a good operating performance in terms of moderate revenue and EBITDA growth and credit metrics in line with the parameters defined for the Ba3 rating. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's assumption that Digi will maintain a conservative financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could develop if Digi (1) increases its scale and diversification, (2) reports solid operating performance such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains well below 2.5x; and (3) the company generates positive FCF (after capital spending and dividends) on a sustained basis.

Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the rating if (1) Digi's operating performance weakens such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 3.5x on a sustained basis, (2) the company embarks in a debt financed organic or inorganic growth strategy, or (3) the company's liquidity profile weakens (including a reduction in headroom under financial covenants).

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Digi Communications N.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: RCS & RDS S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Digi Communications N.V. is the parent company of RCS&RDS S.A., a leading pay-TV and communications services provider in Romania and Hungary. The company completed an IPO in May 2017 and is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. It generated revenues of €1.3 billion and reported EBITDA of €480 million (including IFRS16) in 2020. DCS is ultimately controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Zoltan Teszari, president of the board and founder of the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

