Moody's upgrades Dollar Tree to Baa2

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc.'s ("Dollar Tree") senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3. Moody's also upgraded the rating of Family Dollar Stores, Inc. legacy notes to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook for Dollar Tree, Inc. and Family Dollar Stores, Inc. to stable from positive.

"Dollar Tree has demonstrated continued strong operating performance and cash flow generation despite the headwinds caused by the coronavirus pandemic with double digit comparable store sales growth at its Family Dollar stores", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "The upgrade reflects the consistent and sustained improvement in credit metrics through increased EBITDA generation and debt reduction and our expectation that metrics will remain strong with debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0x", Chadha further stated.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Dollar Tree, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Family Dollar Stores, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dollar Tree, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Family Dollar Stores, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dollar Tree's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's sizable scale and its fixed and multi-price point product offerings. Moody's views the dollar store sector favorably and expects that it will continue to grow given its low price points and convenient locations especially for cash constrained consumers. The company has also demonstrated resiliency in the face of the dislocation and changes in consumer spending patterns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects Dollar Tree's credit metrics to remain strong in the next 12 months with lease adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0 times. The ratings also reflect particularly that the company's financial strategies will be balanced and will support its investment grade profile while maintaining lease adjusted debt/EBITDA at or below 3.0 times. The topline growth at the company's Family Dollar banner has seen a significant increase during the pandemic due the increase in demand for consumables and has more than offset the lower sales for discretionary and seasonal products at the Dollar Tree banner. Moody's expects that the Family Dollar store base will continue to improve as management implements strategies to improve merchandising, store optimization, improve store operations, and increase sales of higher margin variety and seasonal products in Family Dollar stores while also increasing the higher margin private label penetration in the Family Dollar stores. Ratings are also supported by the company's excellent liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to have strong operating performance, free cash flow generation and credit metrics will not deteriorate. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that financial policies will be balanced.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require continued strong operating performance for both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners including positive same store sales. An upgrade will also require a balanced financial policy. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require lease adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.25x and EBIT/interest sustained above 6.0 times.

Downward rating pressure would result should Dollar Tree's financial policies become aggressive. Ratings could also be downgraded should Dollar Tree's operating performance or liquidity deteriorates or debt levels increase such that lease adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 3.0 times or EBIT to interest expense falls below 5.0 times.

Dollar Tree, operated 15,429 stores across 48 US states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. Revenue is about $24.6 billion for the LTM period ended August 1, 2020.

