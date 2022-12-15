Moody's upgrades Dominion Energy South Carolina to Baa1; outlook stable

Approximately $4.2 billion of debt securities upgraded

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.'s (DESC) long-term ratings including its Issuer rating to Baa1 from Baa2, senior secured first mortgage bond rating to A2 from A3 and senior secured shelf rating to (P)A2 from (P)A3. The upgrades primarily reflect ongoing rate relief provided by the South Carolina Public Service Commission (SCPSC) and improved prospects that the utility will generate a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt around 20% for the next two years. At the same time, Moody's affirmed DESC's P-2 short-term commercial paper rating. DESC's outlook changed to stable from positive. A complete list of rating actions appears below.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Senior Secured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The South Carolina regulatory commission continues to provide Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc. with timely rate relief, including what's likely to be about $435 million of higher revenue in 2022" said Ryan Wobbrock – Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "These rate approvals, including around $310 million for electric fuel costs, are evidence of the utility's ability to achieve constructive results with stakeholders and will help improve financial metrics in 2023" added Wobbrock.

A series of rate orders in 2022 will help DESC to recover higher costs, including growing under-recovered fuel balances, and improve near-term cash flow. The supportive outcomes of these filings include: 1) an April order that increased DESC's revenue by about $134 million via the company's annual fuel cost filing, 2) in October, the SCPSC approved $125 million of annual increases (about $12 million of base revenue and around $113 million of fuel revenue) for DESC's natural gas distribution business, as part of the entity's annual Gas Rate Stabilization filing and 3) most recently, on 15 December 2022, the SCPSC approved a settlement, between DESC and various intervenors, that provides an estimated $167 million of incremental revenue to improve DESC's fuel cost recovery. The latter order is especially credit supportive since it makes use of a seldom used mid-period recovery mechanism that enhances cost recovery in times of sharp and swift fuel price increases, as has been the case for much of 2022.

DESC's credit reflects its business risk profile as a vertically integrated, rate regulated utility with a monopoly service territory, improved stakeholder relationships since its 2019 acquisition by Dominion Energy, Inc. (Dominion, Baa2 stable) and a 2021 electric rate order supporting the company's financial profile. Given the parameters of the rate relief that the SCPSC has provided DESC over the past 18 months, we expect the company's ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt to be around 20% on a run-rate basis.

While Dominion is currently in the midst of a "top-to-bottom" business review of all of its assets, we do not see the review, in and of itself, as adding risk to the intrinsic credit quality of DESC. In addition, given South Carolina's decarbonization opportunities (e.g., coal plant retirements and conversions by 2030) and constructive stakeholder relationships, we see DESC's electric business facilitating Dominion's longer-term strategic vision of allocating capital toward sustainable decarbonization investment opportunities and enhancing earnings predictability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

DESC could be upgraded if regulatory relationships and cost recovery mechanisms continue to improve in South Carolina and the company's ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt improves to 22% on a sustainable basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

DESC could be downgraded if its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt falls below 19%, if regulatory challenges arise, or if future rate relief is delayed and cost recovery is impaired.

Headquartered in Cayce, South Carolina, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc. is primarily a vertically integrated electric utility serving approximately 772,000 customers, as well as distributing natural gas to around 419,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in South Carolina. DESC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy, Inc.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

