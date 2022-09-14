info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Doncasters to Caa1 from Caa2; outlook stable

14 Sep 2022

London, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Alloy Parent Limited (Doncasters or the company) to Caa1 from Caa2, and upgraded the company's probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently Moody's has upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2 the outstanding Â£281 million sterling-equivalent guaranteed senior secured first lien term loans due 2024 issued by Doncasters US Finance LLC and Doncasters US LLC, which are wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Alloy Parent Limited. The outlook on all the ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

Today's rating action follows the company's acquisition of Jiangyin Uni-Pol Co. Ltd (Uni-Pol), with the issuance of $52 million USD equivalent guaranteed senior secured add-on first lien term loans due 2024 to part finance the acquisition, alongside the extension and upsizing of the company's ABL facility.

The rating action reflects:

• A continuation of Doncasters' strong trading in 2021 and 2022 to date, driven by operational improvements and new business wins

• Leverage reducing to 6.6x on a Moody's-adjusted basis as a result of EBITDA growth and the deleveraging effect of the acquisition, alongside improved liquidity

• Partially offset by limited free cash flow and debt maturities arising within two years, as well as the presence of a large PIK note outside the restricted group

• Operational risks in integrating the acquisition and in navigating inflation and supply chain constraints

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects the company's: (1) diversified revenues across a broad range of industries, platforms and customers, and between original equipment and the aftermarket; (2) continued recovery in aerospace and automotive end markets; (3) potential further sales and margin improvements from operational turnaround and new business wins; and (4) long-term agreements in aerospace, industrial gas turbine and certain automotive segments which underpin the company's position on platforms and typically allow for the pass through of metal price changes.

The rating also reflects: (1) the company's high leverage which Moody's expects will remain above 6x (Moody's-adjusted) over the next 12-18 months; (2) the presence of substantially larger competitors in Precision Castparts Corp. (Aa2 stable) and Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Ba1 stable); (3) supply chain constraints which may limit production and weaken cash flows, and cost inflation which may not be fully passed through to customers; (4) a track record of negative free cash flows, alongside near term debt maturities; (5) the presence of a sizeable PIK instrument, which is outside the restricted group but has a small cash pay element and has a negative effect on the credit profile.

Doncasters has maintained strong performance in 2021 and in 2022 to date, supported by the recovery in aerospace and automotive markets, steady demand in IGT, significant new business wins and operational improvements. It has also managed supply chain and inflationary pressures well, although cash flows have remained substantially negative due to the need for additional buffer stock, cost inflation, and high capital expenditure relating to new business and facility improvements. Moody's expects the company to continue growing revenues and EBITDA over 2022 and 2023 driven by further market recovery and the new contracts won, partially offset by a degree of cost inflation not passed through to customers, and with growth restricted by labour shortages and extended lead times for supply of materials.

The acquisition of Uni-Pol represents a good strategic opportunity for Doncasters to develop a low-cost production offering and provide its customers with full life-cycle costing. At the same time there are execution risks in integrating the acquisition and transferring part of Doncasters' current production to Uni-Pol's facilities.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Following its financial reorganization in 2020 Doncasters is owned by its lenders resulting in a strong alignment of equity and creditor interests. Leverage remains high however the lenders have injected additional PIK funding into the company to support expansion and the acquisition. The new management team appointed in 2020 has strong industry experience most notably at Precision Castparts and Rolls-Royce and has driven operational improvement and new business initiatives.

The capital structure of the group includes a Â£514 million sterling-equivalent PIK instrument, which is borrowed outside the senior facilities restricted group, and which is not included in Moody's adjusted metrics. However, the PIK has a negative effect on the credit rating because of its large size, small component of cash-pay interest, and the relatively short maturity dates of both the senior debt, in 2024, and the PIK, in 2025.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is limited given continued cash outflows, however liquidity has also been improved as a result of the transaction by Â£15 million and by the extended ABL, which has been upsized by Â£20 million. Proforma for the ABL increase, total liquidity in June 2022 was Â£79 million, comprising cash of Â£40 million and undrawn ABL of Â£39 million. This will be required to fund continued cash outflows, which we forecast at around Â£5-10 million per annum, deferred consideration and other transaction related costs, and will also be limited by covenant and borrowing base conditions on the ABL The next material debt maturity arises in September 2024 when the ABL expires, which would be extended if the senior term debt, maturing largely in December 2024, and the PIK are also extended.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The guaranteed senior secured term loans maturing in 2024 are rated Caa1, in line with the CFR. The loans rank behind the company's ABL facility by virtue of priority security arrangements. The term loans are borrowed by Doncasters US Finance LLC and Doncasters US LLC which are wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Alloy Parent Limited, and benefit from an all asset security package. They are guaranteed by the company and material subsidiaries subject to a minimum guarantor coverage test.

Additionally, there is a Â£514 million sterling-equivalent PIK instrument outside the restricted group with a 0.5% cash interest obligation.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Doncasters will continue to grow EBITDA as the company's end markets continue to recover from the pandemic, and due to new business wins, leading to Moody's-adjusted leverage, which excludes the PIK, reducing towards 6x in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces towards 6x on a sustainable basis, Moody's-adjusted FCF turns sustainably positive and the company maintains adequate liquidity. An upgrade would also require the company to address its debt maturities arising in 2024.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage increases sustainably above 7x, if Moody's-adjusted FCF continues to be materially negative, or if liquidity weakens. A downgrade could also arise if significant concerns exist on the ability of the company to address debt maturities in 2024.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Alloy Parent Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

..Issuer: Doncasters US Finance LLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

..Issuer: Doncasters US LLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alloy Parent Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Doncasters US Finance LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Doncasters US LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Doncasters is a vertically integrated manufacturer of high-quality engineered precision components for aeroengines, industrial gas turbines, automotive and other specialist high performance applications. It serves as a tier one and two supplier to a diversified industry base focused principally on the aerospace, energy, and commercial vehicle markets. The company operates 11 principal manufacturing facilities across Europe and North America. In 2021 Doncasters reported from its unaudited management accounts revenues and EBITDA from continuing operations of Â£288 million and Â£36 million respectively. In June 2022 Doncasters acquired Jiangyin Uni-Pol Co. Ltd, a leading global producer of turbocharger wheels for passenger vehicles, which operates three facilities in China, India and Mexico.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Robert Hallmark
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

