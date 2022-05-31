Moody's upgrades Dow's rating to Baa1; outlook to stable

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured credit rating of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") to Baa1 from Baa2 and affirmed its Prime-2 short term rating for commercial paper. The rating outlook is stable. Dow's material debt reduction, conservative financial policies, strategic feedstock advantages, and consistent investment in plant improvement drove the rating action. Despite weakening margins in some commodities Moody's expects that Dow's net debt-to-EBITDA leverage will remain close to 2.0x in 2022.

"Dow's strong balance sheet, strategic cost advantages, and global scale position it to perform well through a range of economic scenarios.," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's Investors Service and lead analyst on Dow.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Dow Chemical Company (The)

....Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Dow Capital B.V.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Brazoria County Brazos River Hrbr. Nav. Dist.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Brazos Harbor TX, Industrial Development Corp

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Iberville (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Michigan Strategic Fund

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Midland County Economic Development Corp., MI

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Port Freeport, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Union Carbide Chemicals & Plastics Co. Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Union Carbide Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: West Baton Rouge (Parish of) LA, Ind Dist #3

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: West Side Calhoun Cnty Navigation Distr., TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Dow Chemical Company (The)

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Brazoria County Brazos River Hrbr. Nav. Dist.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Iberville (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Michigan Strategic Fund

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Midland County Economic Development Corp., MI

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Port Freeport, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: West Baton Rouge (Parish of) LA, Ind Dist #3

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: West Side Calhoun Cnty Navigation Distr., TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dow Chemical Company (The)

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Dow Capital B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Union Carbide Chemicals & Plastics Co. Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Union Carbide Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Dow's senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 is driven by substantial debt reduction in 2021, management's more conservative leverage target of 2.0x-2.5x net leverage on a rating agency adjusted basis, as well as Moody's expectation that Dow will be able to keep its adjusted net leverage close to or below 2.0x in 2022 and 2023. In 2021, Dow lowered its Moody's adjusted debt by $9.2 billion or roughly 30% through a combination of reducing (i) its balance sheet debt by $2.4 billion; (ii) its pension liabilities by $3.9 billion through a combination contributions to its pension plans, freezing its remaining US plans and the impact of a higher discount rate; (iii) the guarantees provided to Sadara by roughly $2.4 billion due to the reprofiling of the joint venture's debt; and (iv) operating lease liabilities by roughly $500 million.

Dow Baa1 rating is supported by its size, operational and geographic diversity, vertical integration into key commodity petrochemicals, strong market positions in the construction, infrastructure and plastics packaging industries, and a majority of its assets with access to feedstocks that have a sustainable feedstock advantage. The profile also incorporates management's more conservative leverage target announced in 2021, actions that resulted in a substantial reduction in debt and debt-like liabilities. Dow's rating is tempered by a sizable dividend that restricts financial flexibility in a downturn.

Strong demand in North America, along with higher crude oil prices and delays in new capacity additions have raised Moody's expectation for Dow financial performance in 2022, and 2023. While there are geopolitical concerns that limit visibility and could change Moody's view of Dow's future performance over the next six to nine months, Moody's current forecast would support Dow's generation of roughly $10.7 billion in EBITDA in 2022 and more than $9 billion in 2023. This level of EBITDA generation would keep adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x and Retained Cash flow to Debt ("RCF/Debt") above 25%. Factoring in Dow's elevated cash balance of at least $3-4 billion, net debt metrics would be closer to 2.0x and 30%, respectively.

Dow's Prime-2 rating is supported by excellent liquidity due to its large cash balance ($3.1 billion at 31 March 2022), the expectation that they will generate $3-4 billion of free cash flow over the next four quarters and $8.4 billion available under its revolving credit facilities. This compares favorably to maturities of roughly $450 million through the end of 2023. Dow has a five-year $5.0 billion committed revolving credit facility maturing in November 2026, and $3.4 billion of committed bilateral credit facilities maturing through Noivember 2026, a $900 million North American accounts receivable facility due in November 2022, and a Euro 500 million European securitization facility due in July 2023. Dow had full availability under its revolver, and bilateral credit facilities. There was $250 million outstanding under the accounts receivable facilities as of 31 March 2022. Dow had no commercial paper outstanding on 31 March 2022, but remains an active issuer in the market.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation for continued global economic growth 2022 and 2023 and that Dow will generate credit metrics that would fully support the Baa1 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Dow's ratings could be upgraded if Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt remains above 30% on a continuous basis. An upgrade would also require that Dow's management committs to maintaining credit metric at these levels. Dow's rating could be downgraded if credit metrics weaken with Gross Debt/EBITDA remaining above 3.0x and Retained Cash Flow/Net Debt remaining below 25% for more than 2-3 years.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Dow's rating takes into consideration environmental, social, and governance risks, but they are not drivers of this rating action. Moody's believes that the company has elevated environmental risk due to the number of plant sites and age of some of its largest manufacturing facilities. Dow's greenhouse gas emissions and its generation, storage, treatment, and disposal of hazardous substances and waste also adds to its above average environmental risk. Dow also has meaningful accrued obligations for environmental remediation and restoration costs of more than $1 billion. However, Moody's does not expect these risks and liabilities to have a material impact on Dow's operations going forward due to the extended period over which this spending will occur. There is the potential for these liabilities to increase over time due to changes in government regulations. Also Dow has over $1.0 billion for asbestos-related liabilities from an acquired business and a much smaller amount related to breast implant liabilities at the former Dow Corning Silicones joint venture. The company is exposed to rising social risks related to single-use plastics, plastic waste, and the potential for future legislation related to recycling of plastics. Regulations have already been enacted in several countries including the European Union. Additionally, consumer goods companies and retailers are making commitments to limit the types of plastics they use and the level of recycled polymers used in their products, which could have a meaningful negative impact on virgin PE and PP demand by the end of the decade. Dow has responded to these challenges by making commitments to reduce its carbon footprint and improve the sustainability of its operations. Dow has stated that it will spend roughly $1 billion per year on investments to achieve these goals and expand capacity through the end of the decade. Dow has undertaken a number of programs to increase plastics recycling, and reduce their ultimate impact on the environment. Although these efforts are commendable, Moody's does not believe that there is an easy solution to ending plastic waste, or simple process to economically recycle the majority of plastics used globally. Any solution that is developed will likely require government incentives and penalties to ensure that these new processes are utilized and that a greater percentage of plastic packaging is actually recycled.

As a large public company, Dow's governance risks are low, especially given its relatively conservative, and consistent, financial policy that supports its investment-grade rating. Actions like the suspension of share repurchases during the downturn in 2020 are supportive of its investment grade rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60461. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dow Inc. is the parent company that issues common equity to the public, but The Dow Chemical Company is expected to remain the primary debt issuer within the capital structure. Dow is one of the largest chemical companies in the world, with annual revenues in the range of $40 - $60 billion depending on commodity prices. Dow has global leadership positions in a broad array of commodity and specialty chemicals/advanced materials, including ethylene, polyethylene, polyurethanes, acrylics and silicones. Dow's revenues for the LTM period ending 31 March 2022 were over $58 billion.

