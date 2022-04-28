Moody's upgrades Drive Chassis Holdco, LLC's CFR to B2 from B3; outlook stable

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the Corporate Family Rating and Probability of Default Rating of Drive Chassis Holdco, LLC ("DCLI") to B2 from B3 and to B2-PD from B3-PD, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the rating on DCLI's senior secured second lien term loan to B3 from Caa1. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects Moody's expectation for good cash flow and improved scale over the next year while DCLI maintains debt/EBITDA around 4 times. It also reflects Moody's view that high demand for chassis will continue throughout 2022 as high container volumes and supply chain congestion persist.

Ratings upgraded:

Drive Chassis Holdco, LLC

Corporate Family Rating to B2 from B3

Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B3-PD

Gtd Senior secured second lien term loan due 2026 to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by the dependency of DCLI's fleet utilization on cyclical container volumes. It also reflects moderate, albeit rapidly growing, scale and moderately high financial leverage. At and for the year ended December 31, 2021, DCLI's revenue approached $850 million while its adjusted debt/EBITDA was approximately 3.6 times. The rating is also constrained by DCLI's limited ability to mitigate rate pressure from steamship liners and costs associated with new contracts and fleet acquisitions. Further, continued reinvestment is needed to lower maintenance and repair expenses, the largest single expense for a chassis provider. The rating is supported by DCLI's position as the leading provider of chassis rental equipment in the domestic segment and one of three main providers of chassis rental equipment in the marine segment. The rating also reflects DCLI's ability to rapidly flex capital spending.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that demand for renting DCLI's chassis will remain strong over the next 12-18 months. It also reflects Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow in 2022 as the company invests heavily in its domestic chassis business.

DCLI faces less environmental risk than other surface transportation companies. This is because its chassis rental operations do not result in the emission of a significant amount of carbon dioxide or air pollutants, nor does the use of the chassis equipment itself emit carbon dioxide or air pollutants. Regarding social risk, DCLI does not have unionized workers. However, many of its maintenance and repair vendors are party to collective bargaining agreements. Annual wage increases may be passed on to DCLI via labor rate increases in connection with maintenance and repair activities of DCLI's chassis. Historically, DCLI has been able to offset rising third-party labor costs through cost savings initiatives or through market price increases. DCLI's governance risk reflects its financial policy that skews more to the interests of shareholders than creditors, given its ownership by funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC and EQT Infrastructure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves greater scale and sustains strong operating performance as unusually high demand reverts to historical levels while maintaining its strong market positions within the domestic chassis and marine chassis markets. Further, generating consistently positive free cash flow while sustaining debt/EBITDA around 4.5 times could also lead to an upgrade of DCLI's ratings.

The ratings could be downgraded if demand for chassis materially weakens. Persistently negative free cash flow while debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5 times could also give rise to a ratings downgrade.

Drive Chassis Holdco, LLC owns Direct ChassisLink, Inc. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Direct ChassisLink, Inc. is a leading provider of chassis equipment to the US intermodal transportation industry, with a fleet of more than 240,000 chassis. Revenue was $839 million in 2021. The company is privately owned by funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC and EQT Infrastructure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296092. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Kanarek, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

