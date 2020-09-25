Moody's upgrades Dycom's CFR to Ba2

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Dycom Industries, Inc.'s (Dycom) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, its Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, and its convertible unsecured notes rating to B1 from B2. Moody's changed the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The upgrade of Dycom's ratings reflects the recent free cash flow generation and debt paydown resulting in strengthened credit metrics which are expected to remain commensurate with the Ba2 corporate family rating." said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Dycom Industries, Inc.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Dycom Industries, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dycom Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dycom's Ba2 corporate family rating is supported by the positive outlook for capital spending in the telecom sector due to growing demand for greater bandwidth and the deployment of fiber to enable video offerings and increased data transmission speeds over networks. Dycom's rating also reflects its relatively low leverage and long-standing customer relationships with large telecommunication service companies, which is reflected in its sizeable order backlog and provides some revenue visibility for services under contract. Dycom's rating is constrained by its inconsistent free cash flow generation as well as its high customer concentration with its top four customers compromising 71% of total revenue for the quarter ended July 2020 and its dependence on the capital expenditure budgets of major telecommunications and cable television providers, which are subject to both seasonality and cyclicality.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. However, the impact on Dycom has been limited since its operations have been considered an essential service and its customers have benefited from some of the lifestyle changes associated with the virus such as people working from home, distance learning, telemedicine, increased video streaming and a focus on fiber deployment to rural areas. The company also continues to benefit from the rollout of fifth generation (5G) networks. However, some of the benefits on the residential side of Dycom's business have been tempered by weakness at small and midsize businesses.

Dycom's revenues have declined by about a 5.0% during the first half of fiscal 2021 (ends January 2021) due to reduced project activity and the impact of COVID-19. However, it has benefitted from cost cutting measures including headcount reductions and efficiency improvement initiatives, which have led to expanding margins. As a result, its operating performance has only modestly weakened. Additionally, it will benefit from the winding down of a large low margin customer program in 2H21 and is expected to produce relatively flat full year operating results when compared to fiscal year 2020.

Dycom has generated robust free cash flow in 1H21 due to its cost cutting initiatives, lower capital spending and working capital inflows resulting from accounts payable management and the unwinding of investments over the past two fiscal years to support revenue growth. Dycom used its free cash flow and $200 million of revolver borrowings to purchase $401.7 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.75% convertible notes due September 2021 for $371.4 million including interest and fees and reduced the principal amount outstanding to $58.3 million. Dycom's debt reduction initiatives has lowered its adjusted leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) to about 2.7x and raised its interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) to around 2.8x. We expect these credit metrics will continue to strengthen and become strong for the Ba2 corporate family rating, but Dycom's moderate scale and somewhat weak diversity limit its upside ratings potential..

The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects Dycom's good liquidity. The company had $23 million of cash and $550 million of availability under its $750 million revolving credit facility as of July 2020. We anticipate positive free cash flow in 2H21 and expect the company to use the majority of this cash to pay down revolver borrowings and further strengthen its liquidity position.

The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation that Dycom's operating performance will be relatively stable and its credit metrics will continue to support the Ba2 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt-financed acquisitions, excessive share repurchases, a decline in earnings, or the loss of projects from key customers. A deterioration in liquidity or the expectation that its leverage ratio would be sustained above 3.0x, or interest coverage below 2.5x could also result in a downgrade.

Dycom's rating upside is limited by the company's moderate scale and limited end market and customer diversity. However, an upgrade could occur if the company increases its scale and diversity while maintaining a leverage ratio below 2.0x and interest coverage above 4.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (Dycom), located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is a leading provider of specialty contracting services in North America. Dycom provides engineering, construction and maintenance services that assist telecommunication and cable television providers to expand and monitor their network infrastructure. To a lesser extent, Dycom provides underground locating services for telephone, cable, power, gas, water, and sewer utilities. Dycom generated contract revenues of $3.3 billion for the LTM period ended July 25, 2020 and had a backlog of $6.4 billion.

