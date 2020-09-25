Moody's upgrades Dycom's CFR to Ba2

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Dycom Industries,
Inc.'s (Dycom) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3,
its Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD,
and its convertible unsecured notes rating to B1 from B2. Moody's
changed the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-2
from SGL-3. The ratings outlook is stable.
"The upgrade of Dycom's ratings reflects the recent free cash flow generation
and debt paydown resulting in strengthened credit metrics which are expected
to remain commensurate with the Ba2 corporate family rating."
said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst
for Dycom Industries, Inc.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Dycom Industries, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch.
Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Dycom Industries, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Dycom's Ba2 corporate family rating is supported by the positive outlook
for capital spending in the telecom sector due to growing demand for greater
bandwidth and the deployment of fiber to enable video offerings and increased
data transmission speeds over networks. Dycom's rating also reflects
its relatively low leverage and long-standing customer relationships
with large telecommunication service companies, which is reflected
in its sizeable order backlog and provides some revenue visibility for
services under contract. Dycom's rating is constrained by its inconsistent
free cash flow generation as well as its high customer concentration with
its top four customers compromising 71% of total revenue for the
quarter ended July 2020 and its dependence on the capital expenditure
budgets of major telecommunications and cable television providers,
which are subject to both seasonality and cyclicality.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
However, the impact on Dycom has been limited since its operations
have been considered an essential service and its customers have benefited
from some of the lifestyle changes associated with the virus such as people
working from home, distance learning, telemedicine,
increased video streaming and a focus on fiber deployment to rural areas.
The company also continues to benefit from the rollout of fifth generation
(5G) networks. However, some of the benefits on the residential
side of Dycom's business have been tempered by weakness at small
and midsize businesses.
Dycom's revenues have declined by about a 5.0% during
the first half of fiscal 2021 (ends January 2021) due to reduced project
activity and the impact of COVID-19. However, it has
benefitted from cost cutting measures including headcount reductions and
efficiency improvement initiatives, which have led to expanding
margins. As a result, its operating performance has only
modestly weakened. Additionally, it will benefit from the
winding down of a large low margin customer program in 2H21 and is expected
to produce relatively flat full year operating results when compared to
fiscal year 2020.
Dycom has generated robust free cash flow in 1H21 due to its cost cutting
initiatives, lower capital spending and working capital inflows
resulting from accounts payable management and the unwinding of investments
over the past two fiscal years to support revenue growth. Dycom
used its free cash flow and $200 million of revolver borrowings
to purchase $401.7 million aggregate principal amount of
its 0.75% convertible notes due September 2021 for $371.4
million including interest and fees and reduced the principal amount outstanding
to $58.3 million. Dycom's debt reduction initiatives
has lowered its adjusted leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) to about 2.7x
and raised its interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) to around 2.8x.
We expect these credit metrics will continue to strengthen and become
strong for the Ba2 corporate family rating, but Dycom's moderate
scale and somewhat weak diversity limit its upside ratings potential..
The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects Dycom's
good liquidity. The company had $23 million of cash and
$550 million of availability under its $750 million revolving
credit facility as of July 2020. We anticipate positive free cash
flow in 2H21 and expect the company to use the majority of this cash to
pay down revolver borrowings and further strengthen its liquidity position.
The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation that Dycom's operating
performance will be relatively stable and its credit metrics will continue
to support the Ba2 rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt-financed acquisitions,
excessive share repurchases, a decline in earnings, or the
loss of projects from key customers. A deterioration in liquidity
or the expectation that its leverage ratio would be sustained above 3.0x,
or interest coverage below 2.5x could also result in a downgrade.
Dycom's rating upside is limited by the company's moderate
scale and limited end market and customer diversity. However,
an upgrade could occur if the company increases its scale and diversity
while maintaining a leverage ratio below 2.0x and interest coverage
above 4.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry
published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Dycom Industries, Inc. (Dycom), located in Palm Beach
Gardens, Florida, is a leading provider of specialty contracting
services in North America. Dycom provides engineering, construction
and maintenance services that assist telecommunication and cable television
providers to expand and monitor their network infrastructure. To
a lesser extent, Dycom provides underground locating services for
telephone, cable, power, gas, water, and
sewer utilities. Dycom generated contract revenues of $3.3
billion for the LTM period ended July 25, 2020 and had a backlog
of $6.4 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
