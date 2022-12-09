Moody's upgrades Dynatrace's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Dynatrace LLC's ("Dynatrace") Corporate Family Rating to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Ba2 rating on the company's new senior secured revolving credit facility. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating is unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Dynatrace LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Dynatrace LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Dynatrace LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The rating upgrade reflects Dynatrace's improved scale and continued debt reduction from strong free cash flow generation. This is partly tempered by the lack of a clear financial policy going forward and presumed desire to maintain flexibility to pursue capability enhancing acquisitions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Dynatrace's CFR reflects the company's growing scale as evidenced by very strong annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth driven by a strong product offering of application performance monitoring (APM) and observability tools. Leverage was 2x (Moody's adjusted) at September 30, 2022 and below 1x on a cash adjusted basis, prior to the company's repayment of the remaining term loan B balance. Moody's believes Dynatrace could support normalized debt to EBITDA around mid-3x translating to mid-1x on a cash adjusted basis at the current CFR.

Dynatrace's strong ARR growth is fueled by growing workloads among its existing client base and increasing penetration among large enterprises. Dynatrace's credit profile also considers the competitive market for APM and observability software which has seen a shift in new entrants, including Dynatrace, taking share from legacy providers. The market is becoming increasingly sophisticated requiring increased investment, potentially including acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Dynatrace will grow revenue around 20 percent annually over the next 12-18 months, driven by growth in the company's sizable customer base, added features, and new logo wins. Moody's expects Dynatrace's cost pressures to be somewhat contained, balanced by increased investment, maintaining at least stable margins, supporting solid free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Dynatrace's ratings could be downgraded if competitive pressures or market deterioration lead to organic revenue declines, or if additional debt is issued such that cash adjusted debt leverage metrics exceed 2x on a cash adjusted basis. Ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves materially greater revenue scale, improved product diversity, and cash adjusted debt leverage sustained around or below 1x.

Dynatrace's SGL-1 rating reflects very good liquidity supported by robust cash balances of $342 million (as of September 30, 2022; pro forma for the company's repayment of the remaining outstanding principal balance of its Term Loan B), strong free cash flow generation, and the new, undrawn $400 million revolving credit facility. Moody's expects annualized free cash flow in excess of $300 million over the next 12 to 18 months. The company is subject to a total net leverage covenant of 4x on the revolver which can temporarily increase to 4.5x upon certain qualified acquisitions of at least $150 million in consideration.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Dynatrace's exposure to environmental risk is low, in line with the technology services and software sector. Social risks from customer relations and human capital factors are considered to be moderate, in line with the technology services and software sector. Governance risks are moderately negative. Dynatrace is a publicly owned company with broader ownership following former private equity owner Thoma Bravo's sell down of its majority stake to just under 30%. However, Thoma has the right to nominate 30% of the board, currently constituted at 9 members. The company is expected to maintain moderate financial policies.

Dynatrace LLC (NYSE: DT) is a leader in enterprise application performance monitoring (APM) software, providing a unified software intelligence platform combining observability and application security with AIOPS and automation. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, the company reported revenues of approximately $1.04 billion as of the LTM period ended September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin McNeil

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

