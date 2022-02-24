Moody's upgrades E. Sun China's deposit ratings to Baa1 from Baa2; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded E. Sun Bank (China) Limited's (E. Sun China) long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Baa1 from Baa2.

Moody's has also upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba1 from ba2 and its adjusted BCA to baa1 from baa2. In addition, Moody's has upgraded its long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings to A3 from Baa1 and its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to A3(cr) from Baa1(cr).

The outlook on E.Sun China's deposit ratings is stable, in line with the outlook on the deposit ratings of its parent, E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. (A2 stable).

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions follow Moody's upgrade of E. Sun Commercial Bank's BCA to baa1 from baa2, and the affirmation of its deposit ratings at A2/P-1 with a stable outlook on 23 February 2022. For more information on this rating action, please refer to https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463054.

The upgrade of E. Sun China's ratings and assessments reflects the improvement of the bank's asset quality and profitability, as well as its parent's enhanced capability to provide capital and liquidity support in times of need.

E. Sun China has demonstrated its ability to maintain good asset quality since its incorporation in 2016. The bank reported no nonperforming loans (NPLs) or special-mention loans as of the end of 2020, compared with NPL ratios of 1.0% and 1.3% as of the end of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Although the bank's asset quality is challenged by its rapid loan growth and large exposures to the manufacturing sector, these risks are mitigated by its niche client selection, with most manufacturing loans extended to Taiwanese companies operating in mainland China that have long-lasting relationships with its parent bank. Moody's expects the bank's asset quality to remain stable in the next 12-18 months.

Moody's forecasts E. Sun China will continue to improve its profitability from a low base, mainly driven by lower costs-to-income ratio with the expansion of its business, as well as a recovery of its net interest margin supported by its efforts to downsize high-cost structured deposits.

E. Sun China has maintained a strong capital position, with its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio consistently above 13.5% from 2016 to 2020, a level higher than that of most of Moody's-rated regional banks in China. However, Moody's expects the bank's CET1 ratio to decline in the next 12-18 months because of its rapid loan growth and weak, albeit improving, profitability.

Despite the bank's efforts to optimize its deposit structure, Moody's assesses that E. Sun China's relatively low deposit growth and rapid loan growth will continue to weaken its funding and liquidity metrics in the next 12-18 months. In addition, the bank's deposits mainly come from its corporate clients, which Moody's assesses are less stable than retail deposits. Its good access to the parent bank's funding sources partially mitigates concerns over its small deposit franchise.

E. Sun China's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile, reflecting the fact that bank conducts its business primarily in China.

E. Sun China's baa1 Adjusted BCA incorporates three notches of affiliate support, based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of affiliate support from E. Sun Commercial Bank. Fully owned by E. Sun Commercial Bank, E. Sun China is strategically important to E. Sun Commercial Bank for the expansion of the parent's banking business and serving its clients in mainland China. E. Sun China's articles of association also contain an explicit clause that requires its parent to provide capital and liquidity support in times of need, according to regulatory requirements.

China does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure (LGF) approach in rating Chinese banks' securities. The rating agency's Preliminary Rating Assessment of E. Sun China's deposits is at the same level as the bank's Adjusted BCA.

Given the bank's small market share in China, Moody's does not factor in any support from the Government of China in its deposit ratings, which are rated at Baa1, the same as its adjusted BCA and Preliminary Rating Assessment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

E. Sun China's deposit ratings incorporate a very high level of affiliate support from E. Sun Commercial Bank. Therefore, Moody's could upgrade its ratings if the parent's BCA is upgraded.

E. Sun China's BCA could be upgraded if the bank's profitability continues to improve, with its return on average assets consistently above 0.5%; its tangible common equity/risk weighted assets stays above 13.0%; its asset quality remains resilient as its loans season; its level of liquid resources, as measured by liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets (TBA), remains above 30% and sufficient to cover the bank's use of market funds, as measured by market funds/TBA; and if the bank continues to strengthen its franchise in mainland China.

Moody's could downgrade E. Sun China's deposit ratings if its parent's BCA is downgraded or willingness to support the bank declines.

E. Sun China's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's funding structure weakens, with its market funds/TBA consistently above 40%; its asset quality deteriorates, with its NPL ratio consistently above 3%; or if its capital position weakens materially, with its tangible common equity/risk weighted assets dropping below 11%.

In addition, Moody's could downgrade E. Sun China's BCA if its operating environment weakens significantly; for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or its corporate financial leverage continues to increase.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

E Sun China is headquartered in Shenzhen. As of the end of 2020, it reported total assets of RMB13.2 billion.

List of affected ratings and assessments

E. Sun Bank (China) Limited

- Long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, outlook remains stable

- Short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings affirmed at P-2

- Long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Rating upgraded to A3 from Baa1

- Short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Rating affirmed at P-2

- Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment upgraded to A3(cr) from Baa1(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment affirmed at P-2(cr)

- Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) upgraded to baa1 from baa2

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) upgraded to ba1 from ba2

- Outlook remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Chen Huang

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

