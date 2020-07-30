Moody's upgrades EDA's rating to Ba1, stable outlook

Paris, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) for EDA - Electricidade dos Açores, S.A. (EDA) to Ba1 from Ba2, the outlook was changed to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba1 from ba2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR RATING UPGRADE

The upgrade of the CFR reflects the upgrade of the BCA of EDA to ba1 from ba2.

The change in BCA, Moody's assessment of the company's stand-alone credit quality, reflects the rating agency's expectation that key credit metrics will reach a level consistent with guidance for the ba1 BCA with Funds From Operations (FFO) / debt in the high-teens in percentage terms. Financial performance will likely weaken in 2020-21, as a result of lower electricity demand and a potential increase in trade receivables following the coronavirus outbreak. However, the company benefits from the fully regulated nature of its activities and the difference between actual and allowed revenues under its regulatory framework will be recovered, albeit with a two-year lag.

Moody's ratio guidance for the ba1 BCA for EDA has been lowered based on a more favourable view of the approach of the Portuguese energy regulator, ERSE, to regulated utilities in Portuguese islands. The change takes account of a growing track-record of largely consistent and predictable decisions, generally supportive of the regulated utilities' credit quality.

EDA's BCA continues to reflect as positives: (1) the company's position as the dominant vertically integrated utility in the Autonomous Region of Azores (Região Autónoma dos Açores or RAA, Ba1 positive); (2) the fully regulated nature of the company's activities in the context of a relatively well-established and transparent regulatory framework; and (3) a relatively sound financial profile against the background of a gradually improving regional economy. However, EDA's credit quality is constrained by: (1) the small size of the company and a large EUR312 million investment and asset transition plan, for the period 2020-2024, to shift its generation mix from thermal to renewables sources; (2) the costs and challenges associated with operating in a small, relatively remote archipelago; (3) the tightened efficiency factors during the extended 2018-21 regulatory period; and (4) some working capital volatility arising mainly from oil price movements, although this is likely to decrease following the balancing of EDA's generation mix between thermal and renewable generation.

The rating factors in EDA's sound financial profile with FFO / debt of 18.0% in 2019. Reported debt has, however, increased by 14% since 2016 to EUR255.5 million at end 2019 as a result of capital investment and an increase in dividend payments.

With the RAA holding 50.1% of EDA's share capital, the company falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers (GRI) Methodology published in February 2020. The company currently receives no uplift from the assigned BCA under the methodology, given the rating of the RAA.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that EDA will achieve and maintain metrics consistent with the assigned Ba1 rating.

The previous positive outlook reflected the positive outlook on the RAA's rating and that uplift to the previous ba2 BCA could be achieved in case of further improvement in RAA's credit quality. Under the GRI methodology however, with a ba1 BCA, EDA would not benefit from a rating uplift in the event of a one-notch upgrade of the RAA's rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if (1) EDA's standalone credit quality improved as evidenced by FFO/debt at least in the low-twenties, in percentage terms, on a sustainable basis, (2) the company demonstrated significant availability under long-term liquidity facilities, and (3) the credit quality of the Government of Portugal (Baa3 positive) did not deteriorate.

EDA's rating could be downgraded if (1) EDA's credit profile weakened, whether because of failure to reach efficiency targets, faster than expected capital investment, or high dividend distributions, such that FFO/debt was likely to fall in the mid-teens in percentage terms; or (2) a deterioration in EDA's liquidity position.

EDA is the dominant vertically integrated utility in Azores, 50.1% owned by the Autonomous Region of Azores. In the year to December 2019, the company reported consolidated revenues of EUR204 million and EBITDA of EUR62 million.

The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Camille Zwisler

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

