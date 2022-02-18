Moody's upgrades EIF Channelview's senior secured ratings to Ba1 from Ba3; outlook stable

Approximately $123 million of credit facilities affected

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3 the rating on EIF Channelview Cogeneration, LLC's (Project) senior secured credit facilities. The facilities consist of a $275 million senior secured term loan B due 2025 (roughly $93 million currently outstanding) and a $30 million revolving credit facility due 2023. The outlook remains stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: EIF Channelview Cogeneration, LLC

....Gtd. Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EIF Channelview Cogeneration, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects significant debt paydowns at the Project that reduced debt outstanding to $93 million at the end of 2021 relative to $213 million at the end of 2020. Included in this debt paydown is a $105 million repayment during 2021 following strong financial results during Winter Storm Uri. The rating also considers the Project's partially contracted structure as meaningful cash flows come from contractual arrangements for electricity and steam with Equistar Chemicals, LP (Equistar), a subsidiary of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Lyondell: Baa2 stable).

The Project's energy margins in 2021 were exponentially above budget because power outages and gas supply constraints borne due to Winter Storm Uri pushed power prices in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT, A1 negative) market to the $9,000/MWh market cap for several days. The Project did not experience gas supply problems or material operational disruptions during the storm and benefited from the high prices. As a result, the Project generated a one-time cash flow windfall that was used to repay debt under the terms of the loan's 75% excess cash flow sweep. Current debt outstanding is now 34% of the initial issuance of $275 million, a repayment level that is well below Moody's expectations at the time of the 2019 financing. Also, because of the debt large repayment, refinancing risk is greatly reduced.

Moody's views the storm income as a one-time event and expects cash flows to normalize in 2022, particularly in light of moderating power prices in Texas. As such, credit metrics will moderate year-over-year. Moody's projected credit metrics in 2022 forecasts a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) around 3x, Project CFO/Debt around 40% and Debt/EBITDA around 1.3x. The Project's adjusted credit metrics for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 reflect the one-time windfall and are very strong, with a debt service coverage (DSCR) of 6.5x, a Project CFO/Debt ratio around 160% and a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.55x.

The Project's contracts to sell steam and energy to Equistar and the importance of the Equistar Channelview plant in Lyondell's portfolio is a key credit consideration. The Equistar facility is a key Lyondell holding because it is among Lyondell's largest ethylene facilities and is integrated with Lyondell's sizeable Gulf Coast refinery and downstream petrochemical operations. We also understand that Equistar is exploring the possibility of expanding the size of its plant with additional capacity for ethylene and polyethylene polymers. The Project also benefits from hedging arrangements of 333 megawatts (MWs) with Equistar, in addition to other hedging arrangements that total 80 MWs of physical energy hedged between June 2022 and May 2023.

The rating is constrained by the Project's position as a merchant generator, which can result in volatile cash flows for the uncontracted portion of its energy sales. Owing to the plant's location in ERCOT, Channelview is largely dependent on the revenues from the sale of energy at market prices in an energy-only market. This is somewhat balanced by the typical project finance protections that includes a trustee administered cash flow waterfall of accounts, a six-month debt service reserve, and a pledge of assets and the sponsor's equity interest in the Project. As previously noted, there is a mandatory cash flow sweep of 75% of excess cash flow after scheduled debt service with a leverage-based step down to 50%.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectations for adequate operating performance as well as strong financial metrics for the 'Ba' rating category owing primarily to the recent debt paydown.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prospects for further upward ratings movement are limited given the plant's ongoing merchant exposure and the historical volatility in cash flow. That said, an upgrade could occur if an additional substantial debt repayment occurred or if a recontracting event eliminated the Project's merchant cash flow exposure.

The rating could come under negative pressure if incremental debt is added to the capital structure such that metrics weakened materially; if the plant experiences major operating problems; or if key contract counterparties experience a severe deterioration in credit quality.

PROFILE

Channelview owns an 856 MW and 1.9 MM lbs/hr of steam, natural-gas fired, combined-cycle cogeneration facility located in the Houston zone of ERCOT. The Project has been in commercial operation since 2002 and provides an economic and reliable source of high and low-pressure steam and power to the adjacent petrochemical facility, Equistar, a subsidiary of Lyondell, one of the world's largest independent petrochemical companies. The Project also serves the Houston zone of the ERCOT market with baseload power and ancillary services. The Project is indirectly owned by EIF Channelview, LLC (Sponsor). The indirect majority owner of the Sponsor is EIF United States Power Fund IV, a fund managed by Ares' Infrastructure and Power Group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

