Moody's upgrades ENN Natural Gas to Ba1; outlook stable

Hong Kong, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (ENN Natural Gas) to Ba1 from Ba2. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2 the rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by ENN Clean Energy International Investment Limited and guaranteed by ENN Natural Gas.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from positive.

This rating action follows ENN Natural Gas's collection of proceeds from a share placement of about 245.9 million new shares on 21 January 2021, representing approximately 9.5% of the company's existing share capital. Moody's expects the share placement to be formally completed following the finalization of certain administration procedures.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rating upgrades reflect ENN Natural Gas's improved liquidity position and financial metrics upon completion of the share placement," says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The share placement follows ENN Natural Gas's completion of its acquisition of a 32.8% stake in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (ENN Energy, Baa2 stable) from two entities controlled by Mr. Wang Yusuo, ENN Natural Gas's chairman, in September 2020.

Net proceeds from the share placement, which amount to about RMB3 billion, will be used to repay the consideration for the ENN Energy acquisition.

Moody's expects that ENN Natural Gas's liquidity position will improve over the next 12 months after the share placement, although the company still remains in a cash deficit position. Moody's believes that the company had unrestricted cash of about RMB1.7 billion at the end of September 2020, and projects an operating cash flow of about RMB1.3 billion and a dividend income of about RMB550 million over the next 12 months. These cash sources, along with the RMB3 billion net proceeds from the share placement, are inadequate to cover its debt repayments of about RMB8.8 billion, shareholder loans (after deducting dividend income for 2020 of about RMB520 million) of about RMB2.2 billion, dividend payments of about RMB250 million and capital spending of about RMB885 million over the same period.

That said, the company has an established track record in the capital markets and has secured access to external financing. As of the end of September 2020, the company had uncommitted undrawn banking facilities of about RMB3.3 billion and committed credit facilities of about USD500 million. Moody's expects that these external funding sources will help mitigate the company's funding needs over the next 12 months. Particularly, the company has already secured committed funding to refinance its USD500 million bond that comes due in February 2021.

The share placement will also improve ENN Natural Gas's financial position. Moody's projects that the company's retained cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio will improve to about 15%-18% in 2021-22 after the share placement, from 12%-15% before the share placement over the same projection period. The stronger credit metrics support the company's Ba1 rating.

ENN Natural Gas's CFR, through its 32.8% equity stake in ENN Energy, reflects (1) the company's established position in the piped-gas sector, with geographically diversified operations, (2) its large market share that often involves monopolistic positions in gas distribution, backed by long-term concessionary agreements, and (3) favorable industry trends and supportive government policies that offer good growth potential.

However, these strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the risks associated with China's evolving regulatory framework in the city gas sector, (2) the company's lack of majority control over ENN Energy, (3) the company's weak liquidity and moderate financial profile, and (4) the challenges associated with its exposure to non-utilities businesses, which entail higher volatility and business risk.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

ENN Natural Gas faces moderate carbon transition risk, given its coal and methanol operations. However, the company has to date not experienced any major compliance violations related to water discharge or waste disposal. The company's increased exposure to its environmentally friendly city gas business following its acquisition of ENN Energy mitigates this environmental risk exposure.

ENN Natural Gas faces moderate social risk in terms of meeting worker health and safety standards in its construction and operation of city gas, methanol and coal mine projects.

From a governance perspective, the company's ownership is concentrated in Mr. Wang Yusuo, his wife, Zhao Baoju, and his controlling entities, with a combined 75.6% equity stake in ENN Natural Gas as of the end of 2020. The company's lack of majority ownership in ENN Energy is another important consideration, as its credit profile incorporates its significant control on ENN Energy and the latter's stable cash flows from its city gas business.

Lastly, the company's financial policy is characterized by high capital spending and leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, over the next 12-18 months, ENN Natural Gas will (1) generate a majority of its cash flows from its downstream city gas operations and manage its exposure on its non-utilities operations, which entail higher volatility and business risks, (2) demonstrate conservative financial and investment policies to maintain a stable leverage and liquidity position, and (3) retain control on, and continue to integrate with, ENN Energy.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if ENN Natural Gas (1) establishes a track record of business stability by increasing its cash flow contributions from its stable downstream city gas operations, potentially through divestment of part of its non-utilities operations, (2) further increases its control over, and creates synergies with, ENN Energy, (3) strengthens its operating performance such that its financial metrics improve materially, or (4) demonstrates conservative financial and investment policies to further enhance its liquidity position.

Moody's assessment of leverage incorporates a pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy, which is 32.8% owned by ENN Natural Gas.

Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade trend include adjusted RCF/debt (with pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy) above 20% and funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage above 5.0x over a prolonged period.

Downward rating pressure may arise if (1) the company's control on ENN Energy reduces, (2) unfavorable regulatory changes significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through upstream gas costs for its city gas business, (3) the company encounters liquidity problems or weakening credit metrics because of aggressive debt-funded investments, or greater volatility in its non-utilities businesses than historically observed, or (4) the company further expands its non-utilities operations, potentially through acquisitions, resulting in higher business risk.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade pressure include adjusted RCF/debt (with pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy) below 13% and FFO interest coverage below 3.5x over a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hebei, ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (formerly known as ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd) is a diversified energy company mainly engaged in (1) city gas distribution, (2) chemical production and trading, (3) energy construction services, (4) coal mining and trading, and (5) liquefied natural gas production.

Its major asset is its 32.8% equity stake in ENN Energy Holdings Limited, one of the largest city gas distributors in China, with 229 city gas concessions in 22 provinces as of the end of June 2020.

ENN Natural Gas is the single-largest shareholder in ENN Energy. In 2019, ENN Energy contributed 70% and 61% of ENN Natural Gas's adjusted FFO and gross profit, respectively, under pro rata consolidation.

ENN Natural Gas was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1994. Mr. Wang Yusuo, his wife, Zhao Baoju, and his controlling entities owned 75.6% of the company as of the end of 2020.

