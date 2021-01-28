Moody's upgrades ENN Natural Gas to Ba1; outlook stable

Hong Kong, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR)
of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (ENN Natural Gas) to
Ba1 from Ba2. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded
to Ba1 from Ba2 the rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by ENN
Clean Energy International Investment Limited and guaranteed by ENN Natural
Gas.
Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from positive.
This rating action follows ENN Natural Gas's collection of proceeds from
a share placement of about 245.9 million new shares on 21 January
2021, representing approximately 9.5% of the company's
existing share capital. Moody's expects the share placement
to be formally completed following the finalization of certain administration
procedures.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating upgrades reflect ENN Natural Gas's improved liquidity
position and financial metrics upon completion of the share placement,"
says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
The share placement follows ENN Natural Gas's completion of its
acquisition of a 32.8% stake in ENN Energy Holdings Limited
(ENN Energy, Baa2 stable) from two entities controlled by Mr.
Wang Yusuo, ENN Natural Gas's chairman, in September 2020.
Net proceeds from the share placement, which amount to about RMB3
billion, will be used to repay the consideration for the ENN Energy
acquisition.
Moody's expects that ENN Natural Gas's liquidity position will improve
over the next 12 months after the share placement, although the
company still remains in a cash deficit position. Moody's
believes that the company had unrestricted cash of about RMB1.7
billion at the end of September 2020, and projects an operating
cash flow of about RMB1.3 billion and a dividend income of about
RMB550 million over the next 12 months. These cash sources,
along with the RMB3 billion net proceeds from the share placement,
are inadequate to cover its debt repayments of about RMB8.8 billion,
shareholder loans (after deducting dividend income for 2020 of about RMB520
million) of about RMB2.2 billion, dividend payments of about
RMB250 million and capital spending of about RMB885 million over the same
period.
That said, the company has an established track record in the capital
markets and has secured access to external financing. As of the
end of September 2020, the company had uncommitted undrawn banking
facilities of about RMB3.3 billion and committed credit facilities
of about USD500 million. Moody's expects that these external
funding sources will help mitigate the company's funding needs over
the next 12 months. Particularly, the company has already
secured committed funding to refinance its USD500 million bond that comes
due in February 2021.
The share placement will also improve ENN Natural Gas's financial
position. Moody's projects that the company's retained cash flow
(RCF) to debt ratio will improve to about 15%-18%
in 2021-22 after the share placement, from 12%-15%
before the share placement over the same projection period. The
stronger credit metrics support the company's Ba1 rating.
ENN Natural Gas's CFR, through its 32.8% equity stake
in ENN Energy, reflects (1) the company's established position in
the piped-gas sector, with geographically diversified operations,
(2) its large market share that often involves monopolistic positions
in gas distribution, backed by long-term concessionary agreements,
and (3) favorable industry trends and supportive government policies that
offer good growth potential.
However, these strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the risks associated
with China's evolving regulatory framework in the city gas sector,
(2) the company's lack of majority control over ENN Energy,
(3) the company's weak liquidity and moderate financial profile,
and (4) the challenges associated with its exposure to non-utilities
businesses, which entail higher volatility and business risk.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
ENN Natural Gas faces moderate carbon transition risk, given its
coal and methanol operations. However, the company has to
date not experienced any major compliance violations related to water
discharge or waste disposal. The company's increased exposure to
its environmentally friendly city gas business following its acquisition
of ENN Energy mitigates this environmental risk exposure.
ENN Natural Gas faces moderate social risk in terms of meeting worker
health and safety standards in its construction and operation of city
gas, methanol and coal mine projects.
From a governance perspective, the company's ownership is
concentrated in Mr. Wang Yusuo, his wife, Zhao Baoju,
and his controlling entities, with a combined 75.6%
equity stake in ENN Natural Gas as of the end of 2020. The company's
lack of majority ownership in ENN Energy is another important consideration,
as its credit profile incorporates its significant control on ENN Energy
and the latter's stable cash flows from its city gas business.
Lastly, the company's financial policy is characterized by high
capital spending and leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, over
the next 12-18 months, ENN Natural Gas will (1) generate
a majority of its cash flows from its downstream city gas operations and
manage its exposure on its non-utilities operations, which
entail higher volatility and business risks, (2) demonstrate conservative
financial and investment policies to maintain a stable leverage and liquidity
position, and (3) retain control on, and continue to integrate
with, ENN Energy.
Moody's could upgrade the rating if ENN Natural Gas (1) establishes a
track record of business stability by increasing its cash flow contributions
from its stable downstream city gas operations, potentially through
divestment of part of its non-utilities operations, (2) further
increases its control over, and creates synergies with, ENN
Energy, (3) strengthens its operating performance such that its
financial metrics improve materially, or (4) demonstrates conservative
financial and investment policies to further enhance its liquidity position.
Moody's assessment of leverage incorporates a pro rata consolidation of
ENN Energy, which is 32.8% owned by ENN Natural Gas.
Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade trend include adjusted RCF/debt
(with pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy) above 20% and funds
from operations (FFO) interest coverage above 5.0x over a prolonged
period.
Downward rating pressure may arise if (1) the company's control
on ENN Energy reduces, (2) unfavorable regulatory changes significantly
reduce the company's ability to pass through upstream gas costs for its
city gas business, (3) the company encounters liquidity problems
or weakening credit metrics because of aggressive debt-funded investments,
or greater volatility in its non-utilities businesses than historically
observed, or (4) the company further expands its non-utilities
operations, potentially through acquisitions, resulting in
higher business risk.
Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade pressure include adjusted
RCF/debt (with pro rata consolidation of ENN Energy) below 13%
and FFO interest coverage below 3.5x over a prolonged period.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hebei, ENN Natural Gas Co.,
Ltd. (formerly known as ENN Ecological Holdings Co.,
Ltd) is a diversified energy company mainly engaged in (1) city gas distribution,
(2) chemical production and trading, (3) energy construction services,
(4) coal mining and trading, and (5) liquefied natural gas production.
Its major asset is its 32.8% equity stake in ENN Energy
Holdings Limited, one of the largest city gas distributors in China,
with 229 city gas concessions in 22 provinces as of the end of June 2020.
ENN Natural Gas is the single-largest shareholder in ENN Energy.
In 2019, ENN Energy contributed 70% and 61% of ENN
Natural Gas's adjusted FFO and gross profit, respectively,
under pro rata consolidation.
ENN Natural Gas was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1994.
Mr. Wang Yusuo, his wife, Zhao Baoju, and his
controlling entities owned 75.6% of the company as of the
end of 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
